Read full article on original website
Related
Easy Breakfast Sausage Recipe
If you are anything like us, you've probably never thought of making your own homemade breakfast sausage. Who knew you could easily whip up a batch at home, right? Well recipe developer, Kate Shungu, proves just how easy it can be with this incredibly simple recipe. With only 7 ingredients, most of which you likely already have in your kitchen, this recipe comes together in only 20 minutes. No fancy equipment or tools needed. So say "goodbye" to store bought breakfast sausage, and say "hello" to the homemade variety, because once you've tried this recipe, you'll never want to buy breakfast sausage again.
I made 3-ingredient pork chops in my air fryer, and I'll never use my oven again
I made pork chops in an air fryer, and I'll never use a skillet again. Here's how I made them flavorful and juicy with very little prep and no mess.
thepioneerwoman.com
Chicken Noodle Casserole
This chicken noodle casserole checks each of the three C's for casserole superstardom: classic, creamy, and oh so comforting. Wide egg noodles, cream of chicken soup, and a crushed butter cracker topping will take grown-ups right back to their childhood and make everyone at the table smile. Use a rotisserie chicken or leftover cooked chicken to save time. No need to cook any veggies beforehand—they'll soften up beautifully as the casserole bakes.
Pork stew
If you enjoy the creaminess of thick gravy paired with potatoes, carrots, onions, and chunks of pork, you might just fall for my pork stew. A couple of days ago, I prepared a pork shoulder roast in my crock-pot. If you haven't read that article, please do. For this recipe, I used part of that pork shoulder and I also saved the pork broth to use as an ingredient for the pork stew. That's right! Let nothing go to waste!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Forget cooking – pass the bread and eggs
Re Emma Beddington (After 25 years of feeding other people I’ve had enough of cooking – from now on it is toast in front of the telly, 25 September), our children left home years ago, and after 63 years of marriage we quite happily have an evening meal of a boiled egg, homemade bread, blueberries (frozen, defrosted) and yoghurt. We do have a choice of meals in the freezer for other days.
U.K.・
12tomatoes.com
People Are Loving The Unusual Ingredients In The Late Queen’s Scrambled Eggs Recipe
When it comes to fixing eggs, we probably all have some type of specialty. Even though there are only four basic ways to fix an egg (scrambling, baking, boiling, or frying) there is an endless variety of ways to fix them when it comes to adding additional ingredients. It seems...
Allrecipes.com
Are There Really Stones in Dried Beans and Lentils?
Would you like a stone with your lentils? Probably not, but that doesn't mean you won't stumble across a pebble or two in a batch of the dried legumes. But are they really stones? Why are they in there in the first place? Are they edible? We get to the bottom of all these questions and more.
mommyevolution.com
Easy Lasagna Recipe
If you love sharing pasta on those cool, crisp evenings, Easy Lasagna a la Sockarooni can help you impress guests as a quick, easy recipe elevated by creamy and buttery bechamel sauce. This easy lasagna recipe just takes 10 minutes to prep and 25 minutes to cook!. For this recipe,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
EatingWell
Hasselback Sweet Potatoes with Garlic-Yogurt Sauce
Make crosswise cuts every 1/8-inch along each sweet potato (see Tip, above), slicing almost to the bottom but not all the way through; place on the baking sheet with the garlic. Mix together cumin, 1/2 teaspoon salt, cayenne and the remaining 3 tablespoons oil in a small bowl. Brush the oil mixture onto the sweet potatoes until they're completely covered, then drizzle any of the remaining oil into the cuts. Roast until the garlic is soft, about 30 minutes. Transfer the garlic to a clean cutting board to cool. Continue roasting the sweet potatoes until the insides are tender and the outsides are crispy, about 20 to 25 minutes more.
leitesculinaria.com
Crispy Hash Brown Waffles
These crispy hash brown waffles are an easy breakfast favorite made in your waffle iron. They’re a healthy and nutritious way to start the day and can be made with potatoes, cauliflower, or a combination of both. Adapted from Autumn Michealis | Whole Food for Your Family | Harvest,...
My Country 95.5
Casper, WY
24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
My Country 95.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0