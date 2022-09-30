Read full article on original website
President Trump is Coming Back to Phoenix on Oct. 9 After Appearing in Las Vegas on Oct. 8Mark HakeMesa, AZ
New Cornhole Sports Restaurant and Bar Now OpenGreyson FGilbert, AZ
5 Things to do in Phoenix, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresPhoenix, AZ
Critics say local utility’s carbon reduction plan doesn’t go far enoughJeremy BerenTempe, AZ
Where to See Art in Phoenix, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresPhoenix, AZ
ABC 15 News
LIVE UPDATES: Blowing dust, rain, wind moving into the Valley
PHOENIX — A Dust Storm Warning is in effect for parts of the Valley, as storms approach from the northwest. As of 7 p.m. small storm chances remain in the Valley. For more updates, check: https://www.abc15.com/weather/radar. 5:35 p.m. A palm tree fell across Fillmore Street near ASU as strong...
fox10phoenix.com
Massive Arizona dust storm captured by a drone
A destructive dust storm swept through the Phoenix area, ripping down trees, causing powerlines to fall and sparking fires. Steve Giron caught the wave of dust as it rolled through Peoria on Oct. 3.
The metro Phoenix eyesores we all love to hate
We feel pretty blessed to live in a city that is relatively new and well-maintained. Yes, but: That doesn't mean there aren't a few places we'd like to see get some TLC.Apparently, you agree! Here are some of the eyesores you've sent to us, and what we know about them and their future.Buckhorn Baths, Mesa What you're saying: "That property is a diamond in the rough waiting for an investor!" — Sharon R. Flashback: In 1939, the owners of this property were drilling a well when they hit a natural hot spring reservoir with 112-degree water. They began offering mineral...
ABC 15 News
Paso Robles brings wine country to Scottsdale
Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance is an advertiser of Sonoran Living. Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance is bringing wine country to Scottsdale for their Paso Robles Wine Tasting Tour! Make sure you grab the hottest ticket in town:. Event Details:. Thursday, October 27, 2022. Venue – McCormick Scottsdale. Event...
Haunted Houses Near Phoenix You Have To Visit This Spooky Season
Haunted houses are one of the best ways to celebrate spooky season.
Phoenix New Times
Meet the People Turning Metro Phoenix Into a Container Home Oasis
Property owners, developers, and even media personalities are thinking outside, ahem, inside the box, and transforming metro Phoenix into a prominent hub for container homes. This year, Phoenix has seen the tallest container tower in North America debut downtown and a container apartment complex break ground in Apache Junction. From Washington Street to the West Valley, there are plenty more containers coming.
12news.com
There's a giant skull being driven around Scottsdale and we'd like to know why
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A construction worker on Monday spotted a giant skull in the back of a truck driving around Scottsdale. Marco Canzano said while he was working one of his jobs, he saw the creepy cargo and took a photo near the intersection of Highland Avenue and North Scottsdale Road.
lovinlife.com
October Phoenix Calendar of Events
The Buckeye Valley Chapter of the Daughters of American Revolution, 1 p.m., the first Saturday of each month, except for May to August, Buckeye Valley Chamber of Commerce, 508 E. Monroe Avenue, Buckeye, free, 623-386-3465. Crane Dance-Gentle Tai Chi, 9:15 to 10:10 a.m., Kaleidoscope Dance, 2848 S. Carriage Lane, Mesa,...
East Valley Tribune
County pound poster dog’s death suggests problems
Rookie was the face of Maricopa County Animal Care and Control’s part in a national campaign early this year as it tried to ease overcrowding at its Phoenix and Mesa shelters. Described as “a giant pup who loves to run zoomies in the yard and play outside, but what...
northcentralnews.net
Ghost kitchens offer virtually everything
“Ghost Kitchens” — the name conjures up Halloween-ish images of goblins at the cooktop. Actually, they’re communal prep spaces and commissary kitchens, where restaurants, caterers, food trucks, meal-preparation services and others in the food business can create full meals or specialty items, without the cost of traditional brick-and-mortar locations.
East Valley Tribune
Realtor gets 25 years for stalking death of wife in Mesa
In April 2017, Scottsdale Realtor Stephen Mora was on top of the world. He had married Janell Leach, a then-37-year-old divorced mom of two boys, ages 8 and 9. She had earned master’s degrees in education and business and frequently traveled around the world to recruit students in her capacity as associate director for international student professional development for Arizona State University.
Throwback to 1966 with this vintage photo of the Broadway Curve in Tempe
PHOENIX — East Valley residents drive on it nearly everyday and never give it a second thought. Surrounded by office buildings and Tempe Diablo Stadium, the Broadway Curve on Interstate 10 helps connect drivers to downtown Phoenix and is a vital part of the Arizona highway system. But what...
Woman rushed to hospital after car struck by train in Sun City
SUN CITY, Ariz — A woman is fighting for her life after her car was struck by a train in Sun City Monday afternoon. Emergency crews were called to the scene near 99th and Grand Avenues around 2:35 p.m., according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. The woman was...
12news.com
What a monsoon! Lightning and precipitation was up across most of the state this summer
PHOENIX — A few isolated storms may be sticking around across our state, but the monsoon is officially over! With a strong showing for precipitation, the 2022 season also brought loads of lightning strikes. Data released by the Arizona State Climatologist showed that almost every county had above-average numbers...
AZFamily
Sneak peek into Immersive King Tut opening in Scottsdale
Tempe leaders learned the names were linked to the Ku Klux Klan. Staff, nurses and parents at the Abrazo Arrowhead Campus spent hours reading to little ones in the NICU. It was part of the international 'Babies with Books' read-a-thon. On Your Side warns of hurricane charity scams. Updated: 8...
oucampus.org
9013 W. Elm St Unit 5
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom in Vista de Oeste - Privately located 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom in Vista de Oeste. Patio is enclosed and very shaded. Rent also includes access to the community pool. Built in shelving in the living room. Very easy access to the 101 and ready for move in.
ABC 15 News
Nature's Bloom CBD has natural solutions for pain relief
Nature's Bloom CBD is an advertiser of Sonoran Living. Have you heard about CBD Oil but are not sure where to start? Head over to Nature's Bloom CBD to get information about CBD and all of the CBD products you need! Nature's Bloom has just been awarded Best CBD of the Valley for the 3rd year in a row. They have received this award because of their world-class CBD products and top-notch customer service. Whether you struggle with body pain, muscle inflammation, anxiety, or have troubles sleeping, Nature's Bloom has something for the whole family (even your furry friend).
This Is Arizona's Best Bakery
24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of each state's best bakery.
KTAR.com
Motorcycle rider dies after falling, getting hit on Glendale freeway
PHOENIX – A motorcycle rider was killed on a West Valley freeway late Sunday after falling then getting hit by a vehicle that fled the scene, authorities said. Westbound Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway was shut down at 67th Avenue in Glendale for hours for the investigation. The Arizona...
ABC 15 News
I-17 near Dunlap and Peoria avenues reopened after closure due to storms
I-17 has reopened near Dunlap and Peoria avenues after a closure was issued Monday evening according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Northbound lanes have reopened at Dunlap Avenue, southbound lanes remain closed. Officials say the area is closed as a precaution after Monday's storm affected Valley Metro's light-rail project...
