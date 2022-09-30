ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC 15 News

LIVE UPDATES: Blowing dust, rain, wind moving into the Valley

PHOENIX — A Dust Storm Warning is in effect for parts of the Valley, as storms approach from the northwest. As of 7 p.m. small storm chances remain in the Valley. For more updates, check: https://www.abc15.com/weather/radar. 5:35 p.m. A palm tree fell across Fillmore Street near ASU as strong...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Massive Arizona dust storm captured by a drone

A destructive dust storm swept through the Phoenix area, ripping down trees, causing powerlines to fall and sparking fires. Steve Giron caught the wave of dust as it rolled through Peoria on Oct. 3.
PEORIA, AZ
Axios Phoenix

The metro Phoenix eyesores we all love to hate

We feel pretty blessed to live in a city that is relatively new and well-maintained. Yes, but: That doesn't mean there aren't a few places we'd like to see get some TLC.Apparently, you agree! Here are some of the eyesores you've sent to us, and what we know about them and their future.Buckhorn Baths, Mesa What you're saying: "That property is a diamond in the rough waiting for an investor!" — Sharon R. Flashback: In 1939, the owners of this property were drilling a well when they hit a natural hot spring reservoir with 112-degree water. They began offering mineral...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Paso Robles brings wine country to Scottsdale

Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance is an advertiser of Sonoran Living. Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance is bringing wine country to Scottsdale for their Paso Robles Wine Tasting Tour! Make sure you grab the hottest ticket in town:. Event Details:. Thursday, October 27, 2022. Venue – McCormick Scottsdale. Event...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
State
Arizona State
City
Mesa, AZ
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
Mesa, AZ
Lifestyle
Phoenix New Times

Meet the People Turning Metro Phoenix Into a Container Home Oasis

Property owners, developers, and even media personalities are thinking outside, ahem, inside the box, and transforming metro Phoenix into a prominent hub for container homes. This year, Phoenix has seen the tallest container tower in North America debut downtown and a container apartment complex break ground in Apache Junction. From Washington Street to the West Valley, there are plenty more containers coming.
PHOENIX, AZ
lovinlife.com

October Phoenix Calendar of Events

The Buckeye Valley Chapter of the Daughters of American Revolution, 1 p.m., the first Saturday of each month, except for May to August, Buckeye Valley Chamber of Commerce, 508 E. Monroe Avenue, Buckeye, free, 623-386-3465. Crane Dance-Gentle Tai Chi, 9:15 to 10:10 a.m., Kaleidoscope Dance, 2848 S. Carriage Lane, Mesa,...
MESA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Gems#Travel Info#What To Do#Relics#Science Center#Az
East Valley Tribune

County pound poster dog’s death suggests problems

Rookie was the face of Maricopa County Animal Care and Control’s part in a national campaign early this year as it tried to ease overcrowding at its Phoenix and Mesa shelters. Described as “a giant pup who loves to run zoomies in the yard and play outside, but what...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
northcentralnews.net

Ghost kitchens offer virtually everything

“Ghost Kitchens” — the name conjures up Halloween-ish images of goblins at the cooktop. Actually, they’re communal prep spaces and commissary kitchens, where restaurants, caterers, food trucks, meal-preparation services and others in the food business can create full meals or specialty items, without the cost of traditional brick-and-mortar locations.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Realtor gets 25 years for stalking death of wife in Mesa

In April 2017, Scottsdale Realtor Stephen Mora was on top of the world. He had married Janell Leach, a then-37-year-old divorced mom of two boys, ages 8 and 9. She had earned master’s degrees in education and business and frequently traveled around the world to recruit students in her capacity as associate director for international student professional development for Arizona State University.
MESA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Science
AZFamily

Sneak peek into Immersive King Tut opening in Scottsdale

Tempe leaders learned the names were linked to the Ku Klux Klan. Staff, nurses and parents at the Abrazo Arrowhead Campus spent hours reading to little ones in the NICU. It was part of the international 'Babies with Books' read-a-thon. On Your Side warns of hurricane charity scams. Updated: 8...
oucampus.org

9013 W. Elm St Unit 5

2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom in Vista de Oeste - Privately located 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom in Vista de Oeste. Patio is enclosed and very shaded. Rent also includes access to the community pool. Built in shelving in the living room. Very easy access to the 101 and ready for move in.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Nature's Bloom CBD has natural solutions for pain relief

Nature's Bloom CBD is an advertiser of Sonoran Living. Have you heard about CBD Oil but are not sure where to start? Head over to Nature's Bloom CBD to get information about CBD and all of the CBD products you need! Nature's Bloom has just been awarded Best CBD of the Valley for the 3rd year in a row. They have received this award because of their world-class CBD products and top-notch customer service. Whether you struggle with body pain, muscle inflammation, anxiety, or have troubles sleeping, Nature's Bloom has something for the whole family (even your furry friend).
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
ABC 15 News

I-17 near Dunlap and Peoria avenues reopened after closure due to storms

I-17 has reopened near Dunlap and Peoria avenues after a closure was issued Monday evening according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Northbound lanes have reopened at Dunlap Avenue, southbound lanes remain closed. Officials say the area is closed as a precaution after Monday's storm affected Valley Metro's light-rail project...
PEORIA, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy