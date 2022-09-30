Read full article on original website
Related
Cook Report shifts three governors races in Democrats’ favor
The nonpartisan election analysis website Cook Political Report is shifting three gubernatorial races toward Democrats with Election Day just under six weeks away. Cook shifted the races in Pennsylvania and Michigan from “lean Democratic” to “likely Democratic” and the race in Oklahoma from “solid Republican” to “likely Republican.”
NBC News
Midterm elections roundup: Lots of new midterm polls
It’s less than six weeks until Election Day, and there are several new polls out from key midterm states. A new Fox News poll of Georgia has Sen. Raphael Warnock at 46% among registered voters and GOP challenger Herschel Walker at 41%. In the gubernatorial race, it’s incumbent GOP...
Ranking Trump and the top seven GOP White House contenders
Former President Trump is the leading contender for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, despite facing mounting legal trouble and the recent FBI raid of his Florida home. But that doesn’t mean Republicans aren’t considering their options in the event that Trump’s political prospects wane in the coming years....
New Pittsburgh Courier
National polling reveals where all-important midterm races stand
DEMOCRATIC SEN. RAPHAEL WARNOCK (left) is hoping to retain office in his midterm showdown with Republican Herschel Walker. (Wikimedia Commons) Less than six weeks away, the 2022 midterm elections might prove the most consequential in decades. All 435 House seats are up for grabs, while 35 are available in the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington Examiner
Blake Masters finds himself the underdog in race for coveted Arizona Senate seat
Two months ago, Blake Masters was riding high, having just clinched the GOP nomination for Senate in Arizona. These days, he's barely hanging on. The brown-haired, slightly robotic venture capitalist who counted billionaire Peter Thiel as a mentor and former President Donald Trump as a pal had a decent shot at beating the state's popular Democratic incumbent, Sen. Mark Kelly.
KCBY
New poll paints bleak picture for Dems heading into midterm elections
WASHINGTON (TND) — A recent ABC News/Washington Post poll painted a bleak picture for Democrats heading into the 2022 midterm elections. According to the poll, among likely voters, Republicans hold a five-point lead over Democrats in generic congressional balloting. Furthermore, the polling indicated just 35% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning...
Wisconsin Senate race shifts toward Johnson: poll
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) led his Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes by 4 points in a new Fox News poll after the same survey showed Barnes leading last month. The poll found Johnson garnered the support of 48 percent of respondents, compared to Barnes’s 44 percent. Five percent said they didn’t know who they would lean toward, and 2 percent said they wouldn’t vote.
Failed GOP Candidates Say ‘Deep State’ Used ‘Weather Manipulation Technology’ to Punish DeSantis
Two conspiracy-peddling former MAGA congressional candidates pushed an absolutely bonkers claim this week that the “Deep State” used “weather manipulation technology” to power up Hurricane Ian in order to hurt Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. DeAnna Lorraine, who unsuccessfully challenged Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi in 2020, said on her far-right online show that the federal government knows “how to manipulate and create big storms, hurricanes, tornadoes, climate change,” adding that “huge hurricanes seem to target red states” near elections. “In this case, possibly Ron DeSantis has been stepping out of line a lot and challenging, fighting the Deep State,” she added, noting that DeSantis is a likely GOP presidential candidate. Lauren Witzke, the Republican Party’s 2020 Senate nominee for Delaware, agreed that Ian “could be a weather-manipulated hurricane” before noting that the storm became a Cat-5 hurricane “overnight” and “does seem to be hitting the conservative areas of” Florida. “I’m not putting it past the elites to target something like this toward Florida as punishment for getting rid of vaccine mandates or getting rid of child grooming,” Witzke exclaimed. Besides repeatedly pushing the unhinged QAnon conspiracy theory in the past, Witzke and Lorraine have peddled other outlandish and bogus claims in recent years, such as Flat Earthism, 9/11 conspiracies, and the baseless assertion that a Miami condo tower collapse was a “Deep State operation” targeting associates of John McAfee, the late software entrepreneur .
RELATED PEOPLE
Key Moments From Donald Trump's Michigan Rally
Donald Trump spoke at a rally in Michigan on Saturday night to bolster Republican candidates in the state. The former president began with a message of support for those affected by Hurricane Ian before quickly moving on to some of his often-mentioned issues, including repeating his baseless claims about the 2020 election being stolen from him.
UC Berkeley Law School's 'Jew Free Zones': the Latest Progressive Trend | Opinion
Toleration of antisemitism, whether it originates in the political Left or the Right, is a clear sign of civilizational decline.
New Polls Confirm August Mid Term Projections Were Inaccurate | Opinion
Polls that once tried to convince America that Biden and Dems were surging are now walking back those proclamations. The most recent poll taken by ABC News and The Washington Post, suggests Republicans are gaining ground on Democrats after a difficult summer just weeks before the midterm elections.
thecentersquare.com
Poll shows tie in North Carolina U.S. Senate race with six weeks left before Election Day
(The Center Square) — A new Civitas Poll shows the U.S. Senate race between Rep. Ted Budd and former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley as a statistical tie with six weeks to go before Election Day. "This race to replace Senator Richard Burr continues to be a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Slate
The Supreme Court Is Blowing Up Law School, Too
Khiara Bridges remembers the exact moment she lost faith in the Supreme Court. At first, at the start of Donald Trump’s presidency, Bridges—a professor who now teaches at UC–Berkeley School of Law—held out hope that the court might be “this great protector of individual civil liberties right when we desperately needed it to be.” Then came 2018. That June, the justices issued Trump v. Hawaii, which upheld the president’s entry ban for citizens of eight countries, six of them Muslim-majority. Suddenly, Bridges told me, she realized, “The court is not going to save us. It is going to let Trump do whatever he wants to do. And it’s going to help him get away with it.”
Judge: New voter laws “unconstitutional” and permanently enjoined
A district court judge in Billings Friday permanently struck down three election administration laws in Montana, declaring that eliminating Election Day voter registration, implementing new voter identification requirements and barring paid ballot collection are unconstitutional. The order, issued by Yellowstone District Court Judge Michael Moses, closes the book on the...
Alaska’s Special House Race Stunned America. Here’s What November Could Bring.
A conversation with a leading pollster in Alaska about the state's bold, experimental politics, and what they mean for the rest of the country. Ben Jacobs is a writer based in Washington, D.C. In August, former Democratic state legislator Mary Peltola beat Republican candidate Sarah Palin in Alaska’s special House...
Key Detail in Polls May Be Hiding GOP Victories, Political Consultant Warns
A GOP strategist says the deadlocked U.S. Senate race between Democratic Congressman Tim Ryan and his Republican opponent, J.D. Vance, might actually be closer than national pundits believe, citing a number of flawed assumptions in some polls he thinks could be causing pollsters to overestimate Democrats' chances in this year's midterm elections.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
List of 30 Republicans Who Voted Against Money for 9/11 Victims' Families
A GOP lawmaker said the Saudi Arabian government "should pay into the 9/11 victims' fund, not U.S. taxpayers." One Democrat also opposed the bill.
Washington Examiner
Democrats have earned their soft-on-crime reputation
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman can’t run away from his soft-on-crime allies fast enough. Once a proud supporter of Black Lives Matter, Fetterman scrubbed every mention of the police-defunding movement from his website, just as Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz was hammering Fetterman on crime. Philadelphia District...
Washington Examiner
Democrats care about children unless they're immigrants in need
One thing Democrats have done successfully over the years is demonstrate that Republicans are not the only ones who care about family. Democrats often showcase policies that allegedly help children, families, single mothers, and others in need. At the same time, they claim that the GOP is hypocritical because it’s solely focused on abortion policies and unborn babies.
Washington Examiner
Midterm elections 2022: Here are the issues Maine voters care about the most
As the country inches closer toward Election Day, voters are homing in on issues that may decide the fate of Congress and several state governments in November. The Washington Examiner is tracking which issues are on the top of voters' minds as they prepare to head to the polls, particularly in key battleground states that could bring a shift in power to the federal government. Specifically, we’re tracking how voters are researching our top five issues — abortion, crime, education, inflation, and taxes — and how these interests fluctuate as we get closer to Election Day.
Comments / 0