President Biden Said it was Not Rational to Send Migrants Back to their CountryTom HandyWashington, DC
Fairfax County woman Kimberly Paul Felton is missingCheryl E PrestonFairfax County, VA
Cooper Rush Secures Dallas a Third Straight WinLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Vice President Harris Gets a Third Bus Sent to Her NeighborhoodTom HandyTexas State
3 Unique Restaurants in Maryland That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensMaryland State
Winning Lottery Tickets Sold in Silver Spring, Takoma Park; One Unclaimed
Maryland Lottery reports that two winning lottery tickets were sold in Silver Spring last week, while one was sold in Takoma Park but has gone unclaimed. A Bonus Bingo X20 ticket for $10,000 was sold at Hillendale Beer and Wine, 10117 New Hampshire Avenue, and a Racetrax ticket for $11,156.10 was sold at Veirs Mill Exxon, 12245 Veirs Mill Road.
Kusshi Sushi Now Open in Downtown Silver Spring; Soft Opening Specials Extended
Kusshi Sushi is now open at 8512 Fenton St. in the Downtown Silver Spring development, ahead of the restaurant’s previously-listed opening date of October 7, according to owner Wesley Yao. The restaurant has also extended its soft opening specials through Sunday; diners can sign up for Kusshi’s email list...
Kusshi Sushi to Open October 7 in Downtown Silver Spring
Kusshi Sushi is set to open its new location in Downtown Silver Spring on Friday, October 7, according to the restaurant’s Google listing. According to an email received by the Source, the restaurant is hosting a soft opening event this weekend through Sunday. We reported last year that Kusshi...
Bump ‘n Grind to Transform Analog Market Into “One-of-a-Kind Third Space”
Bump ‘n Grind is set to transform its Analog Market location at 923 Gist Ave. in downtown Silver Spring into a “one-of-a-kind third space”, according to an email from owner David Fogel. Plans for the space include an outdoor garden, indoor coffee house/restaurant, vinyl/piano bar, and back...
Beerfest Returns to the Cady-Lee Mansion
Billed as “Takoma Park’s favorite night out”, The Takoma Foundation’s Beerfest returns to its outdoor location at the Cady-Lee Mansion on Saturday. “Takoma Park’s Favorite Night Out is back at its traditional outdoor location!” the event announcement reads. “Enjoy a beer and a brat (or two) in the company of your friends and neighbors and discover what frothy libations our participating local vendors have to offer. And, we’ve got live music too!”
Police: Missing Silver Spring Teen Last Seen Saturday Morning
Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a Silver Spring teen who has been missing since Saturday morning. 15-year-old Andy Amaya was last seen at approximately 7:30 a.m Saturday, leaving his residence in the 2600 block of Elnora St. in Silver Spring, MCPD said in a news release. Amaya is 5 feet, 1-inch tall, and weighs 120 lbs. He has brown eyes and black hair.
DCist: J. Hollinger’s Happy Hour Is One to Try This Fall
The area’s restaurant scene continues to attract local and national media attention and accolades for its quality and diversity. DCist has selected the happy hour at J. Hollinger’s Waterman’s Chophouse as one of ten new Washington, D.C.-area happy hours to try this fall:. Indulge your stomach without...
Police: Missing Silver Spring Teen Traveled to Chicago by Amtrak Train
Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 16-year-old Silver Spring girl who has been missing since September 27. Rebeca Aragon-Soto was last seen at approximately 7:45 a.m. on September 27, 2022, in the 1700 block of Hampshire Green Lane, MCPD said in a news release. An investigation by detectives revealed that Aragon-Soto took the Amtrak train to Philadelphia and then to Chicago.
The Fillmore Silver Spring’s Club Pass Now Sold Out
Live Nation’s newly-launched 2022 Club Pass for The Fillmore Silver Spring is now sold out, according to a tweet posted this morning. The sold-out $79 Club Pass gives concertgoers access to most shows at The Fillmore. The upper-tier $299 pass, which gives concertgoers access to concerts at 51 LiveNation venues across the country, is still available in limited quantities.
Liquor License Hearing Set for Ivela Sports Lounge
The county’s Board of License Commissioners will hold a hearing on a liquor license application for Ivela Sports Lounge in the former location of Urban Winery at 949 Bonifant St. in downtown Silver Spring. As we reported in April, the former Urban Winery at 949 Bonifant St. is in...
Nike Unite Store to Open November 3 in Downtown Silver Spring
The upcoming Nike Unite store will open on November 3 at 910 Ellsworth Drive in Downtown Silver Spring, according to its Google listing. The store will be opening in the former home of DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse, which closed in January to relocate to Ellsworth Place. We reported in June...
Suspect Sought in Downtown Silver Spring Robbery
Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who committed a robbery in the 1100 block of East-West Hwy. in downtown Silver Spring. MCPD said in a news release that on August 14, 2022, officers from the 3rd District responded to the above location to investigate an assault report. According to the victim, he was walking along Georgia Avenue southbound between Sligo Avenue and Blair Road when he felt someone hit him from behind. During the incident, an unknown suspect repeatedly struck the victim with a blunt object, took the victim’s phone, and fled. The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Takoma Park Arts Seeking Film Submissions
The Takoma Park Arts series is seeking submissions from filmmakers in the D.C. area for future film screenings at the Takoma Park Community Center, according to officials. Films should be suitable for a general audience and may be in any genre, including drama, comedy, documentary, experimental, etc. Selected filmmakers are...
Police Investigating Death Near Sligo Creek Trail
Sligo Creek Parkway in Silver Spring was reopened Monday following a death investigation, according to Maryland-National Capital Park Police. According to the department’s Twitter account, the road was closed between Schuyler Road and Wayne Avenue on Monday afternoon. The department posted just before 5 p.m. that the road had reopened.
Takoma Park Capital Bikeshare Station to be Temporarily Removed in October
The Capital Bikeshare station at Philadelphia & Maple Ave. in Takoma Park will be temporarily removed on October 5, officials announced. The temporary removal of the station is part of the process of clearing the site for the Takoma Park Library and Computer Center’s reconstruction project. The library’s temporary location at 7505 New Hampshire Ave. will open in mid-October.
Suspect and Vehicle Sought in Fatal Shooting of 57-Year-Old Silver Spring Man
Detectives with the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect and vehicle involved in a September 22 shooting that killed 57-year-old Bacilio Villatoro of Silver Spring. “At approximately 12:41 pm, members of the Fifth District responded to the [3000 block...
Rockville Firm Moving Offices to Station Square in Silver Spring
A woman-owned consulting firm is moving from its Rockville offices to the 1100 Wayne Ave. building at Station Square, according to a report in The Daily Record. EnCompass LLC partners with government, multilateral and nonprofit organizations and provides leadership and management development, organization development, technical assistance and other services. “Totaling...
Nike to Open 200 Stores; Hiring for Real Estate, Retail Jobs: Report
Business Insider reports that Nike will open up to 200 stores in the United States and Europe, including its upcoming Nike Unite store in Downtown Silver Spring. The stores, which offer digital technology – such as self-checkout through the Nike app and in-store pickup for online orders – will play a key role in Nike’s direct-to-consumer efforts.
Harvest Moon Festival Set for September 25
Silver Spring Town Center, Inc. will host the 9th Annual Harvest Moon Festival at Veterans Plaza next weekend. The free multicultural event, featuring arts, entertainment, and exhibitors, will be held from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 25, at Veterans Plaza in downtown Silver Spring. The festival’s scheduled...
Police Investigating Burglaries in Takoma Park
Takoma Park Police are investigating a commercial burglary and residential burglary, according to emailed community advisories:. On September 23, at approximately 3:44 am, Takoma Park police responded to the Fiesta Laundromat in 7600 block of New Hampshire Ave. for the report of a commercial burglary that had occurred earlier. Officers met with the owner of the business, who indicated his alarm company had notified him of a possible break-in. Video surveillance inside the business showed that at approximately 2:45 am, what appeared to be a newer model Honda Accord pulled up to the business, and three black males exited the vehicle. They pried open the front entrance door, entered the business, and attempted to break open the ATM before the audible alarm caused them to flee the establishment. They fled in the vehicle heading towards the Citibank in the 7600 block of New Hampshire Avenue. All three males were wearing gloves and masks. Case #220041418.
