Takoma Park, MD

Takoma Park, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Government
City
Takoma Park, MD
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
Source of the Spring

Beerfest Returns to the Cady-Lee Mansion

Billed as “Takoma Park’s favorite night out”, The Takoma Foundation’s Beerfest returns to its outdoor location at the Cady-Lee Mansion on Saturday. “Takoma Park’s Favorite Night Out is back at its traditional outdoor location!” the event announcement reads. “Enjoy a beer and a brat (or two) in the company of your friends and neighbors and discover what frothy libations our participating local vendors have to offer. And, we’ve got live music too!”
TAKOMA PARK, MD
Source of the Spring

Police: Missing Silver Spring Teen Last Seen Saturday Morning

Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a Silver Spring teen who has been missing since Saturday morning. 15-year-old Andy Amaya was last seen at approximately 7:30 a.m Saturday, leaving his residence in the 2600 block of Elnora St. in Silver Spring, MCPD said in a news release. Amaya is 5 feet, 1-inch tall, and weighs 120 lbs. He has brown eyes and black hair.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Source of the Spring

Police: Missing Silver Spring Teen Traveled to Chicago by Amtrak Train

Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 16-year-old Silver Spring girl who has been missing since September 27. Rebeca Aragon-Soto was last seen at approximately 7:45 a.m. on September 27, 2022, in the 1700 block of Hampshire Green Lane, MCPD said in a news release. An investigation by detectives revealed that Aragon-Soto took the Amtrak train to Philadelphia and then to Chicago.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Source of the Spring

The Fillmore Silver Spring’s Club Pass Now Sold Out

Live Nation’s newly-launched 2022 Club Pass for The Fillmore Silver Spring is now sold out, according to a tweet posted this morning. The sold-out $79 Club Pass gives concertgoers access to most shows at The Fillmore. The upper-tier $299 pass, which gives concertgoers access to concerts at 51 LiveNation venues across the country, is still available in limited quantities.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Source of the Spring

Suspect Sought in Downtown Silver Spring Robbery

Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who committed a robbery in the 1100 block of East-West Hwy. in downtown Silver Spring. MCPD said in a news release that on August 14, 2022, officers from the 3rd District responded to the above location to investigate an assault report. According to the victim, he was walking along Georgia Avenue southbound between Sligo Avenue and Blair Road when he felt someone hit him from behind. During the incident, an unknown suspect repeatedly struck the victim with a blunt object, took the victim’s phone, and fled. The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Source of the Spring

Takoma Park Arts Seeking Film Submissions

The Takoma Park Arts series is seeking submissions from filmmakers in the D.C. area for future film screenings at the Takoma Park Community Center, according to officials. Films should be suitable for a general audience and may be in any genre, including drama, comedy, documentary, experimental, etc. Selected filmmakers are...
TAKOMA PARK, MD
Source of the Spring

Police Investigating Death Near Sligo Creek Trail

Sligo Creek Parkway in Silver Spring was reopened Monday following a death investigation, according to Maryland-National Capital Park Police. According to the department’s Twitter account, the road was closed between Schuyler Road and Wayne Avenue on Monday afternoon. The department posted just before 5 p.m. that the road had reopened.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Source of the Spring

Takoma Park Capital Bikeshare Station to be Temporarily Removed in October

The Capital Bikeshare station at Philadelphia & Maple Ave. in Takoma Park will be temporarily removed on October 5, officials announced. The temporary removal of the station is part of the process of clearing the site for the Takoma Park Library and Computer Center’s reconstruction project. The library’s temporary location at 7505 New Hampshire Ave. will open in mid-October.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
Source of the Spring

Rockville Firm Moving Offices to Station Square in Silver Spring

A woman-owned consulting firm is moving from its Rockville offices to the 1100 Wayne Ave. building at Station Square, according to a report in The Daily Record. EnCompass LLC partners with government, multilateral and nonprofit organizations and provides leadership and management development, organization development, technical assistance and other services. “Totaling...
SILVER SPRING, MD
Source of the Spring

Harvest Moon Festival Set for September 25

Silver Spring Town Center, Inc. will host the 9th Annual Harvest Moon Festival at Veterans Plaza next weekend. The free multicultural event, featuring arts, entertainment, and exhibitors, will be held from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 25, at Veterans Plaza in downtown Silver Spring. The festival’s scheduled...
SILVER SPRING, MD
Source of the Spring

Police Investigating Burglaries in Takoma Park

Takoma Park Police are investigating a commercial burglary and residential burglary, according to emailed community advisories:. On September 23, at approximately 3:44 am, Takoma Park police responded to the Fiesta Laundromat in 7600 block of New Hampshire Ave. for the report of a commercial burglary that had occurred earlier. Officers met with the owner of the business, who indicated his alarm company had notified him of a possible break-in. Video surveillance inside the business showed that at approximately 2:45 am, what appeared to be a newer model Honda Accord pulled up to the business, and three black males exited the vehicle. They pried open the front entrance door, entered the business, and attempted to break open the ATM before the audible alarm caused them to flee the establishment. They fled in the vehicle heading towards the Citibank in the 7600 block of New Hampshire Avenue. All three males were wearing gloves and masks. Case #220041418.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
