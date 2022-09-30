ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

BBC

Staffordshire: Funding to 'prop up' threatened bus services

Bus services could be axed in Staffordshire unless more people use them, says the council confirming a support package of almost £1m. According to the authority, many commercial services have been running at a loss for some time and are under threat. It says its one-off payment is to...
BBC

Payments still taken in error after Worcester parking glitch

Drivers are still having money taken from their bank accounts in error after a parking machine glitch. About 1,500 people in Worcester have had multiple payments taken, with some losing hundreds of pounds. The issue was first raised last week but Worcester City Council said payments were still being incorrectly...
The Independent

Cash in the Attic: Retired couple in shock over record-breaking haul

A retired couple were left in shock as their collection of rare banknotes fetched more than £51,000 on Cash in the Attic.The Channel 5 show helps people try to sell potential hidden treasures from their homes at auction.During Monday (5 September) night’s episode, former builder Vic Witt and his wife Janet appeared on the show with a collection of banknotes dating back to 1916 and 1918.The couple explained that they discovered the money in a tin beneath some stairs while renovating their home in Beaminster, Dorset, 32 years ago.Janet applied to appear on the show in the hope that the...
Motorious

Stolen Bentley Mulsanne Located In Pakistan

Sadly, many cars which are stolen don’t stay in the country long. We’ve covered before how especially luxury vehicles and SUVs tend to be loaded into shipping containers, snuck past border patrol agents, and put on ships for places like the Middle East and Venezuela. A dramatic case out of the UK illustrates this well with a Bentley Mulsanne stolen in London recovered in Pakistan of all places.
BBC

Twelve charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash to Dubai

Twelve people have appeared in court charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash from the UK to Dubai. They are accused of transporting the money in suitcases on planes, the National Crime Agency said. They are charged with removing cash from England and Wales which they knew or suspected...
Motorious

Enterprise Rent-A-Car Employee Suspected Of Stealing Seven Expensive Cars

The alleged thief took the phrase ‘overachiever’ to another level. As crime rates rise all over the US, we are beginning to see a massive uptick in the theft of automobiles. In the past this crime might’ve been isolated to mostly older vehicles that were easier to break into. However recently these criminals are becoming even more bold, stealing cars into the hundreds of thousands of dollars range. This increasing boldness is likely due to a lack of law enforcement combined with the recent economic state of our country, though it really is just speculation. Well the reason behind this recent string of crime may be elusive but examples of these cases certainly are not.
Tracey Folly

Woman refuses to allow teen employee to lend customer $5: 'It's my own money, and I can do what I want'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. In my late teens, I worked for a bank. Although I typically don't reference the places I've worked by name, I'll make an exception this time for several reasons. The bank itself has long since been taken over by a larger bank, and the bank branch building where I worked currently sits empty and is available for lease.
BBC

Millions will receive £324 cost-of-living payment in November

More than eight million people will get a cost-of-living payment of £324 in November, the government has said. It is the second part of a £650 grant to help low-income households cope with soaring food and energy prices. Those on means-tested benefits will get it directly into their...
BBC

Shropshire councillor appeals to reinstate hospital bus stop

A councillor has launched a petition to restore a bus stop outside a hospital. The stop for the treatment centre at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital was removed from the number 11 bus route earlier this year. Alex Wagner, Liberal Democrat, said it was already having an impact on people needing...
BBC

Woman on mobility scooter dies in Chelmsley Wood crash with car

A woman on a mobility scooter has died in a crash with a car in the West Midlands. The victim, aged in her 50s, was on Bosworth Drive, Chelmsley Wood, when the collision took place at about 13:00 BST on Saturday, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
BBC

Russia-linked cyber attack could cost Gloucester City Council £1m

A cyber attack linked to Russian hackers could cost the council £1m to fix, leaders have warned. Benefit payments, planning applications and house sales were delayed after Gloucester City Council's IT systems were compromised in December. The city authority had to rebuild all of its servers after malware infected...
