Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Cheadle driver kills friend and left paralysed in crash
A man has been jailed for a crash that left him paralysed, killed his friend and seriously injured another. A Land Rover Discovery driven by Joshua Alcock, had been traveling at more than twice the speed limit when he lost control in Kingsley Moor, Staffordshire Police said. Passenger Daniel Fallows,...
BBC
Hampshire Rolex knifepoint robbery victim left devastated
A man has been left devastated after a Rolex watch he was selling to raise money for medical treatment was stolen. The man, who wants to remain anonymous, said he advertised the silver Rolex Oyster Perpetual Datejust on Facebook Marketplace in September. A man and woman contacted him to say...
BBC
Bodies of two men found in same Slough park
The bodies of two men have been discovered in parkland in Slough. Thames Valley Police said the body of a man, 65, was found in Baylis Park, off Stoke Poges Lane at about 16:40 BST on Saturday. The body of another man, thought to have been in his 40s, was...
BBC
Grantham: Girl, 12, and teenage boys held after bottle attack
A 12-year-old girl and two 14-year-old boys have been arrested after a man was hit in the head with a bottle in Grantham. Lincolnshire Police said the 24-year-old man was struck while he was walking along Belton Lane at about 01:35 BST on Saturday. He suffered a serious head injury,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Arrest after popular musician Bill Witham dies
A man has been arrested after a musician died in hospital two weeks after being assaulted. Essex Police said officers were called over concerns about the welfare of man on Lower Lane, Hullbridge, at about 05:30 BST on 12 September. Bill Witham, 68, was taken to hospital in a life-threatening...
BBC
Moors Murders: No remains yet found in search for Keith Bennett
Police searching for Moors murderers' victim Keith Bennett have said no identifiable human remains have so far been found, as excavations continue. The 12-year-old was one of five youngsters killed by Ian Brady and his partner Myra Hindley in the 1960s. He disappeared on 16 June 1964 while on his...
BBC
Slough's 'violent incidents' prompt extra police resources
Extra police resources have been diverted to Slough after "a series of violent incidents", a police and crime commissioner (PCC) has said. Thames Valley Police introduced a Section 60 order on Monday following the death of a man in Earls Lane, who was attacked by a group of men. Officers...
Police release first details in deadly shooting of East Orange teen
EAST ORANGE, N.J. - Authorities are revealing the first few details in the deadly shooting of a teen in East Orange. According to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office, the 16-year-old victim was shot at around 3:15 p.m. on Lincoln Street near Park Avenue, just a few steps from three schools as classes were being let out. Sources told CBS2 the teen was shot four times in the head. He was rushed to University Hospital, but died. Surveillance video shows a crowd of students standing around Monday afternoon before they take off running because of the gunshots. "I was saying I hope God nobody got shot. I really did," said Mike, a 15-year-old who was there. "I turned the corner and next thing you know, I see the kid lay down on the ground with blood, bleeding." Traumatized by what he saw, Mike called police and walked to the precinct. "I was sad myself. When I was going to the police station, I was crying actually. I was like, this is crazy," he said. So far police have made no arrests. Authorities say they're still investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office tip line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Oxford Middle School security guard accidently discharges firearm while using the bathroom: officials
A security guard for Oxford Community Schools accidentally fired his weapon into the ceiling while using the bathroom on Monday, district officials said.
BBC
Rikki Neave police 'ignored scientific evidence'
Six-year-old Rikki Neave disappeared after leaving home for school in November 1994 - his body was discovered the following day. A BBC investigation has found that police ignored scientific evidence to build a case against his mother, leaving his killer free for more than 20 years. When Rikki Neave's naked...
BBC
Duane Denny murder: Killer Nyiah Williams jailed for life after concealing body
A murderer who concealed his victim's body for weeks before dumping him by the River Thames has been jailed for life. Duane Denny's body was found in Erith, London, on 15 September 2021 after he was reported missing in Reading on 24 August. Nyiah Williams, 46, was found guilty of...
Update: Oakland slaying linked to Stockton serial killer; Grainy photo of suspect released
STOCKTON — Ballistics tests have linked the fatal shootings of six men and the wounding of one woman in California — all potentially at the hands of a serial killer — in crimes going back more than a year, police said.Authorities last week announced that five men in Stockton had been slain in recent months, ambushed and shot to death alone in the dark. Late Monday, police said two additional cases last year — a man's death in Oakland and the non-fatal shooting of a woman in Stockton — had been tied to those killings."It definitely meets the definition of a...
BBC
Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Man charged with schoolgirl's murder
A man has been charged with the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, who was shot in her home in Liverpool. The nine-year-old was fatally wounded as her mother tried to stop a gunman chasing another man into their house. Thomas Cashman, 34, of West Derby, Liverpool, has also been charged with...
BBC
Newcastle: Drugs destined for student market seized
Drugs, cash and weapons have been seized as part of a crackdown on dealers targeting students. Cocaine, ketamine, ecstasy and cannabis with a street value of £50,000 was found in Newcastle, along with £22,000 in cash and weapons including knives. Northumbria Police arrested 38 people for a range...
BBC
Dover: Motorcyclist dies in crash on A20 near port
A motorcyclist has died in a crash near the Port of Dover, police have said. Officers were called to a report of a single-vehicle crash on the A20 in Kent at 20:45 BST on Monday. The motorcyclist, who was in his 30s and had been riding a blue Yamaha MT-09,...
BBC
Man stabbed in Haringey fatal fight was Kane Ontre Zasheem Moses
A man found stabbed to death in north London has been identified by police. Kane Ontre Zasheem Moses, 19, was found with the stab injuries following a fight in Tottenham High Road, near Halcombe Market, in Haringey, at about 17:30 BST on Friday. Paramedics and police attended the scene, but...
BBC
M42 motorway crash leaves man dead and two injured
A man has died in a car crash on the M42 motorway near Sutton Coldfield that left two others hurt. The passenger died when two cars collided on the northbound carriageway, between the M6 Toll and junction nine, at about 03:30 BST. The driver of the car was also seriously...
BBC
Chris Kaba: Inquest opens into death of man shot by police
An inquest has been opened into the death of Chris Kaba, who was shot by armed police in south London. Coroner Andrew Harris offered his condolences to the family of the 24-year-old, who was shot through the windscreen of a car in Streatham Hill on 5 September. Mr Kaba's family...
BBC
Aberystwyth: Major haul of suspected cocaine found on beach
Police are investigating after a "significant quantity" of what is thought be cocaine was found washed up on a beach in Wales. A large number of black bags tied to buoyancy aids were found on Tan-y-Bwlch beach near Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, by passers-by on Saturday morning. Dyfed-Powys Police said no arrests...
BBC
Police asked to investigate Blackpink photo leak
Police in South Korea have been asked to investigate how private photos of K-pop star Jennie Kim ended up online. It comes after pictures shared on Twitter and Telegram appeared to show the Blackpink star dining with V, from fellow K-pop band BTS. Rumours have been circulating that the singers...
Comments / 0