1011now.com
Tuesday Forecast: Cold front(s) on the way...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Temperatures will continue to be near 80 in the Capital City Tuesday, but locations north and west of Lincoln will be around 10-15 degrees cooler. A cold front will move across the state during the day on Tuesday dropping the high temperatures along and behind it. Western and central Nebraska will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Given the recent warm weather, this is actually around average for this time of year. Depending on the timing of the front, Lincoln may not hit 80, but southeast Nebraska should be in the low 80s Tuesday afternoon. Meanwhile, isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible during the day across the state.
1011now.com
Above average temperatures continue Monday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Warm temperatures will continue for central and eastern Nebraska on Monday. A few scattered showers will be possible in western and northern Nebraska through out the day. A cold front will begin to move into central and eastern Nebraska Monday night and Tuesday triggering a few showers and possibly a thunderstorm in central and eastern Nebraska. Temperatures will be a little cooler on Tuesday and Wednesday. A more significant cool down is expected by the end of the week with areas frost possible Friday and Saturday morning.
1011now.com
A few showers possible Tuesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front along with an upper level low pressure system will trigger scattered showers and perhaps a few isolated thunderstorms on Tuesday. Lingering showers will be possible this evening into early Wednesday morning in eastern Nebraska. Wednesday will be a nice day with high temperatures close to average. Cooler temperatures by the end of the week with the chance of widespread frost Friday and Saturday morning.
1011now.com
Monday Forecast: The 80s stick around!
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The seasonably warm trend continues for Monday and for some portions of the area on Tuesday. However, we will see some changes this week.. as an an active weather pattern will bring more cloud cover, isolated to scattered rain chances and eventually... falling temperatures. The start...
1011now.com
Sunday Forecast: Seasonally Warm & Breezy
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The warm, above average high temperature streak will continue for Sunday and Monday. It will be a breezy next few days but we will see small rain chances build back into the forecast area and forecast period!. The second day of October won’t feel very fall-like... as...
1011now.com
Former Husker Center Mark Pelini dies in car crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Former Nebraska football center Mark Pelini died following a car crash in Indiana Sunday night. Pelini was 31. According to our sister station WNDU, the crash took place on the Indiana Toll Road Sunday evening in western St. Joseph County around 8 p.m. A preliminary investigation...
1011now.com
Huskers vs. Purdue to be night game in West Lafayette
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska football team will battle Purdue under the lights on Oct. 15. The Big Ten Conference and BTN announced on Monday that Nebraska’s game at Purdue will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT (7:30 p.m. local) at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. The...
1011now.com
StarTran to resume fare collection Oct. 17
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Lincoln Transportation and Utilities announced on Monday StarTran transit system will resume fare collection beginning Oct.17. Bus passes will be available for purchase beginning Monday, Oct. 3. StarTran paused fare collection in April 2020 to offer relief to community members during the pandemic. StarTran did not...
1011now.com
Husker Basketball mourns passing of Tom Lorenz
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska basketball family lost a valued member over the weekend with the passing of Tom Lorenz. Lorenz served as general manager of Pinnacle Bank Arena since it opened in 2013 and was an integral part of the Lincoln community since 1996. Lorenz was instrumental in the...
1011now.com
Hartzog named Big Ten Freshman of the Week
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Malcolm Hartzog was recognized for his performance in the Huskers’ 35-21 win over Indiana on Monday, as he was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week. Hartzog, a 5-9, 170-pound cornerback from Silver Creek, Miss., made his first college start against the Hoosiers and helped NU hold Indiana to 223 passing yards on 44 attempts. Hartzog, who had a pass breakup from his defensive back spot, also scored his first career touchdown, going 30 yards for a score after Chris Kolarevic blocked a Hoosier punt.
1011now.com
NCBB Issues Urgent Call for Donations Following Hurricane Ian
LINCOLN, Neb. (NCBB Press Release) - The Nebraska Community Blood Bank is calling on eligible donors to give blood and platelets to support relief efforts as the impacts from last week’s Hurricane Ian continue to be assessed. “Our first priority at NCBB is always to ensure our local hospitals...
1011now.com
StarCare visits Northwest High School
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Northwest High School’s health science program gained hands-on experience with the help of StarCare’s helicopter and air medical team. A Starcare team landed on Northwest’s practice field and students were able to hear from a pilot, an air nurse and air paramedic and also climb inside a medical helicopter.
1011now.com
Lincoln High cancels school day due to bathroom fire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln High School cancelled classes on Monday due to a fire that was set in a bathroom trashcan. According to officials, a fire alarm went off at around 1:30 p.m. Staff and students were lead outside until about 2:15 p.m., and the school day was officially cancelled at around 2:25 p.m.
1011now.com
LES employees helping with Hurricane Ian relief
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For the last five days, Lincoln Electric System employees have been working to help utility companies in Florida following Hurricane Ian. LES sent three crews of 20 employees to replace poles, wires and work on transformers. The crews are based out of Smyrna Beach. Each morning,...
1011now.com
Omaha Parks employee pulled from water after golf cart falls into pond
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Parks employee was pulled from the water after falling into a pond at Miller Park, police say. According to Omaha Police, a golf cart went into a pond at Miller Park Monday afternoon when an Omaha Parks employee appeared to have a medical problem. A...
1011now.com
Additional details released on crash that killed six in east Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An accident report has revealed additional information about a crash that killed six people in east Lincoln on Sunday. According to the accident report, a black Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on Randolph Street from 56th towards Robert Road at a high rate of speed around 2 a.m. The vehicle then left the roadway for unknown reasons on the north side of the road where it struck the curb and a mailbox before striking a tree in front of a house on Randolph Street.
1011now.com
Law enforcement agencies participating in Pink Patch Project
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Both the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol are participating in the Pink Patch Project during October. LSO announced the partnership with the organization back in September, marking the first year the agency is taking part in the project. The Nebraska State...
1011now.com
Dozens gather to walk, fund cure for Alzheimer’s
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - More than 30,000 Nebraskans suffer from Alzheimer’s or Dementia and more than 61,000 are caregivers for those individuals. Sunday, people personally affected by the disease walked in the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s event at Haymarket Park. Participants honored people affected by Alzheimer’s with...
1011now.com
Husker Basketball mourns passing of former star player
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska basketball family is mourning the passing of former player Rex Ekwall. Ekwall was a star player in the 1950s under Jerry Bush, as he totaled nearly 900 points and 700 rebounds in his three-year career between 1955 and 1957. The Holmesville, Neb., product led NU in scoring as both a junior and senior and topped the Huskers in rebounding all three seasons in the pro-gram.
