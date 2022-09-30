Read full article on original website
Iowa Football Position Grades: Michigan
The end result, a 27-14 loss to an excellent Michigan team, is not what we were looking for. Unfortunately it feels like we are becoming the Minnesota Gophers of the last ten years where they kept track of their record with wins, losses, and moral victories. The crowd, atmosphere, stripes, and Wave all provided an excellent environment for a fall Saturday. Iowa’s was commendable, the special teams were excellent as always, and the offense showed a pulse at times. Spencer Petras statistically had a good day (for him), but a few errant throws led to missed opportunities, and the referees pretty much decided to make rules up on the fly just for *&$^% and giggles. Here’s my take on the game; Michigan is good. Really good. My grades may reflect that fact.
The Morning After: Outgunned, Outmanned
We heard it all week long: Kinnick Stadium was where top 5 teams went to die. The Big Noon Kickoff crew couldn’t go ten minutes without reminding Urban Meyer of the last time he faced Iowa, and lost 55-24 in case you’d forgotten. Kinnick and the Iowa Hawkeyes have a hard won and well earned reputation for toppling college football’s giants over the years.
Michigan 27, Iowa 14: Offensive Football
The No. 4 Michigan Wolverines out gained Iowa 174 yards on the ground to 34 en route to a 27-14 win in Kinnick stadium. Michigan moved the ball at will its opening drive, facing just one third down on its 11 plays. JJ McCarthy connected on three of his four tosses and Ronnie Bell waltzed into the end zone on a reverse for 16 yards. Six first downs and 7 yards per rush was the drug of choice on that drive.
Hawkeye Football: Iowa vs #4 Michigan Game Thread
Game time is nearly here as the Iowa Hawkeyes return home to the friendly confines of Kinnick Stadium to take on the Michigan Wolverines in hopes of avenging an embarrassing loss in last year’s Big Ten Championship Game. The Hawkeyes come in riding a two-game winning streak in which...
