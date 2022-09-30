ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Get in the spooky spirit with these Fall events happening all month long at the Norton

By Meredith G. White, Shreveport Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
 4 days ago

The R.W. Norton Art Gallery has several events going on in the month of October you won't want to miss out on. From family-friendly events like the monthly Twilight Talkies to adults-only evenings talking books and more with accomplished authors, here's how to get in the spooky spirit all month long at the Norton.

Disney Scavenger Hunt

Thursday, September 29 - Sunday, October 2

The Norton is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World's opening with a spectacular quest across the museum. Use your investigating skills to look for nods to beloved characters, enchanted forests and more. This event is fun for the whole family so throw on your Mickey ears and stop by from 1 - 5 p.m. to get in on the Disney magic.

Sketchy Business: #Inktober2022

Saturday, October 1 - Monday, October 31

Inktober is social media drawing challenge organized by artist Jake Parker in 2009 as a challenge to improve his skills and develop positive drawing habits. Since then, the challenge has taken the world by storm and this year the Norton is getting in on the action.

For each day of October, anyone participating in Inktober creates and ink drawing using a pre-published list of prompts and posts it online using the hashtags #inktober and #inktober2022. The new exhibit Sketchy Business: Inktober 2022 Comes to the Norton will grow daily throughout the month of October. Each day, a different artist will create an original drawing using that day's prompt to display in the museum and on social media and at the end of the month the exhibition will be complete.

Participating Artists:

  1. Sarah Adams
  2. Nicole Duet
  3. Emily Feazel
  4. Baily Harris
  5. Hillary Frazier
  6. Emily Welch
  7. Kirk Reedstrom
  8. Rosalind Bellamy
  9. Nicole Shore
  10. Lindsey Simpson
  11. Micah Harold
  12. Joshua Chambers
  13. Adriana Rios
  14. Witney Tates
  15. Erica Branch
  16. Shea Hembrey
  17. Geren Lowery
  18. Katy Larsen
  19. Allison Branim
  20. Melody Beres
  21. Jan Gary
  22. Jerrica Thompkins
  23. Ben Moss
  24. Sophia Romanski
  25. Sarah Dupree
  26. Katy Rose
  27. Emma Foster
  28. Riana Seidenberg
  29. Alexander Richardson
  30. Lynn Laird
  31. Jessica Stevens

Twilight Talkies: Ghostbusters

Friday, October 21

Gather the whole family for this free event on the Norton lawn as you watch the original 1984 Ghostbusters under the stars. Local food trucks will be set up to enjoy beginning at 6 p.m. and the movie will start at 7:30 p.m.

More: Check out the five new celebrities being added to the NWLA Walk of Stars

Felonies Among Friends: An Evening with Three Best-Selling Authors

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c45gg_0iGUfnVf00

Wednesday, October 26

Come out to this 21+ event for an evening with best-selling authors Elle Cosimano, Ashley Elston and Megan Miranda as they talk friendship, writing and more. From murder mystery to romance and comedy, there will be something for all book lovers.

This is a BYOB event so feel free to bring your own alcohol and any books for the authors to sign. There will be a complimentary themed signature drink, light hors d'oeuvres and desserts with ticket purchase.

The event will be from 5:30 - 7 p.m. and tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the Felonies Among Friends Eventbrite page .

Witches Ride Through Historic South Highlands

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KYALl_0iGUfnVf00

Saturday, October 29

Come out for the 3rd annual family-friendly South Highlands Witches ride. This is a festive and fun bike ride through the enchanted South Highlands neighborhood and costumes and decorated bikes are encouraged.

The ride will be a leisurely 4 miles on a designated route through South Highlands and will begin promptly at 11 a.m. with a police escort. The Historic South Highlands Neighborhood Association, Rhino Coffee and the R.W. Norton Art Gallery are the official hosts and will announce participating food trucks and music soon.

Timeline:

  • 10 a.m. - Meet up at Rhino Coffee.
  • 10:45 a.m. - Line up for the ride in the Pierremont Mall parking lot.
  • 11 a.m. - Ride begins.
  • Noon - Food trucks and music at the R.W. Norton Art Gallery

Meredith G. White is the arts and culture reporter for the Shreveport Times. You can find her on Facebook as Meredith G. White, on Instagram and Twitter as @meredithgwhite, and email her at mgwhite@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Get in the spooky spirit with these Fall events happening all month long at the Norton

