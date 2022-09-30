Read full article on original website
Some 2022 GMC Canyon Units Built Without Black B-Pillar Applique
Automakers are still struggling to keep up with consumer demand for new vehicles. As a result of parts shortages that trace their roots back the COVID-19 pandemic, some vehicles are losing options and features to help alleviate supply chain constraints in order to get more cars on dealership lots. GM is struggling with its own set of issues to produce vehicles, and a newfound example of the constraints it’s facing involves some trims of the 2022 GMC Canyon built without the black B-pillar applique.
Here Are The 2023 Chevy Blazer Towing Capacities
The 2023 Chevy Blazer is the fifth model year for the current-generation crossover, introducing a model refresh that debuts several important updates and changes. Now, we’re taking another look at the refreshed 2023 Chevy Blazer with the following GM Authority towing capacity spec breakdown. Let’s kick things off with...
GM Planning To Build 70,000 Chevy Bolt EV, Bolt EUV Units In 2023
GM is ramping up its all-electric vehicle production efforts, including for the Chevy Bolt EV and Chevy Bolt EUV, with The General planning to produce 70,000 new Bolts next year. According to a recent report from Reuters, GM said that it would boost Bolt production for global markets to 70,000...
Dutch government announces energy price cap for consumers
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government unveiled details of its planned energy price cap for households Tuesday, together with the outline of a subsidy system aimed at easing the pain for small-to-medium-sized businesses that use a lot of power. The moves come amid soaring prices for gas...
Chevy Ranks Above Average In J.D. Power 2022 China Customer Satisfaction Index Study
Chevy was ranked above average in the J.D. Power 2022 China Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) study. JDP’s China Customer Service Index Study evaluates customer satisfaction with automakers based on six individual factors, including service team, service facility, welcome and diagnostic, service quality, service value and service reservation. The results of this year’s study were extracted from responses from 37,167 vehicle owners across 47 brands in 70 major cities who purchased their new vehicles between December 2017 and May 2021. Responses were collected between January and June 2022. Each automaker was given a score on a 1,000-point scale and ranked accordingly.
Lordstown Endurance Electric Pickup Production Begins
The Lordstown Endurance electric pickup has officially entered production at the former GM Lordstown plant in Ohio. As of the end of September, Lordstown Motors said that it had built two pickups already, while a third will be finished soon. Production of the new EV pickup will continue to ramp up as long as parts supply and quality allow, and the struggling EV startup expects to distribute 50 trucks to its customers before the end of 2022. As many as 450 more trucks could be delivered by the summer of 2023. Last year, the startup indicated that it had plans to produce 3,000 units of the Lordstown Endurance by the end of 2023, although some believe that this goal may not be met.
2023 Chevy Tahoe And Suburban Super Cruise Available To Order Again
Back in May, GM officially announced that it will offer Super Cruise on the 2023 Chevy Tahoe and 2023 Chevy Suburban. However, shortly thereafter, the advanced, semi-autonomous driver assistant became unavailable to order as a result of a constraint, until now. GM Authority has learned that Super Cruise is now...
GM 5.3L V8 Engine Oil Consumption Lawsuit In Oklahoma Allowed To Continue
A lawsuit against GM that alleges excessive engine oil consumption in the automaker’s 5.3L V8 engine has been allowed to continue in an Oklahoma federal court after the judge overseeing the lawsuit denied GM’s motion to dismiss. According to a recent report from Car Complaints, the lawsuit was...
This 2023 Cadillac Escalade 22-Inch Wheel Is No Longer Available
The 2023 Cadillac Escalade is currently luxury marque’s most expensive and best-selling model, but GM has been struggling with production issues and bottlenecks that trace their roots to the COVID-19 pandemic for some time now. These supply chain problems have led Cadillac to pull some options on some vehicles and the 2023 Escalade has become the latest victim.
Lingenfelter And Magnuson Announce C8 Corvette 700-HP Supercharger Package: Video
The C8 Chevy Corvette makes impressive power in stock, factory spec, but toss some forced induction at that mid-mounted V8, and things get wild pretty quick, as is evidenced by this new supercharger package from Lingenfelter Performance Engineering. Developed in partnership with Magnuson Superchargers, this new C8 Corvette supercharger upgrade...
2023 Ford Super Duty Copies GM Trucks CornerStep, BedStep Features
General Motors’ crosstown rival, Ford Motor Company, recently unveiled the 2023 Ford Super Duty to compete with the Chevy Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD. Beyond a new exterior, interior, powertrain improvements and a host of new tech, Ford’s new trucks boast bedside steps and rear bumper steps that are identical to the same features found on GM trucks. This isn’t much of a surprise, since GM Authority reported back in May that FoMoCo would copy GM’s design for the handy steps. Now that the new Super Duty has been revealed in full, the similarities are fairly obvious.
2024 GMC Acadia Spied With First Interior Shots
GM is gearing up to release a fresh third generation for the GMC Acadia crossover with the debut of the 2024 model year, and now, GM Authority has captured the first spy photos of the upcoming 2024 GMC Acadia interior. One of the most important bits to pick out from...
2023 Corvette Stingray Gloss Black Aluminum Wheels Under Constraint
The 2023 Corvette represents the fourth model year of the eighth-generation sports car. As GM Authority has been obsessively reporting, many GM vehicles have faced various equipment shortages and constraints due to supply chain snags. Despite launching during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the C8 Corvette has mostly been shielded from the backlogs and delays that are currently continuing to plague the automotive industry, with a few exceptions.
