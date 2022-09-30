The Lordstown Endurance electric pickup has officially entered production at the former GM Lordstown plant in Ohio. As of the end of September, Lordstown Motors said that it had built two pickups already, while a third will be finished soon. Production of the new EV pickup will continue to ramp up as long as parts supply and quality allow, and the struggling EV startup expects to distribute 50 trucks to its customers before the end of 2022. As many as 450 more trucks could be delivered by the summer of 2023. Last year, the startup indicated that it had plans to produce 3,000 units of the Lordstown Endurance by the end of 2023, although some believe that this goal may not be met.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO