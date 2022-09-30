Read full article on original website
wrestlingrumors.net
AEW Signs Another Former World Heavyweight Champion
Another one for the collection. One of AEW’s greatest strengths has been its roster. The company has been built on the amount of wrestlers that it has and the variety that it is able to present. AEW continues to add new talent to the roster and create new possibilities, which they have done again by signing another former World Heavyweight Champion to an official contract.
wrestlinginc.com
Seth Rollins Gives Update On His Relationships With Roman Reigns And Jon Moxley
After years of working together as a team and as rivals in WWE, Seth Rollins and Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) went their separate ways when Moxley left the company in 2019 to join AEW, where he is the current world champion. Alongside Roman Reigns, Moxley and Rollins made names for themselves in WWE as members of The Shield from 2012 to 2014, and they have since become three of the top guys in the two biggest wrestling companies in the world. There's been plenty of speculation about the former teammates' current relationship in light of harsh comments Rollins made about Moxley in a 2019 interview.
ringsidenews.com
Raquel Rodriguez Thinks WWE Should Introduce A Women’s Intercontinental Title
Raquel Rodriguez was one of the highlights of NXT television, where she went on to become the NXT Women’s Champion. She helped mold the women’s division in the developmental brand as well. Rodriguez was eventually called up to the main roster on Friday Night SmackDown. Before that, her...
PWMania
WWE Teases a Heel Turn for Top Star on RAW
A top WWE star could be preparing for a heel turn. On tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio were defeated in a tag team match by Damien Priest and Finn Balor. The babyfaces lost because Mysterio was distracted by Dominik at ringside. Rhea Ripley was able to take out Rey at ringside while Styles fought the final moments of the match.
411mania.com
Ricky Steamboat’s In-Ring Return Officially Announced
Ricky Steamboat is making his in-ring return at Big Time Wrestling next month. and the details of the match have been revealed. Big Time Wrestling has announced that the WWE Hall of Famer will team with FTR against Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson & a mystery partner at the November 27th event.
PWMania
Photos: WWE NXT’s Vic Joseph and McKenzie Mitchell Get Married in Italy
It’s official, Vic Joseph and McKenzie Mitchell are now married. Over the weekend, the WWE NXT couple got married. Mitchell made the announcement on her Instagram account that she and Joseph had tied the knot in Italy on Friday. The couple announced their engagement back in November. PWMania.com would...
stillrealtous.com
Drew McIntyre Reveals What He Asked Roman Reigns After Match At Clash At The Castle
Last month Drew McIntyre challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle and it was Roman who walked out with the gold after Solo Sikoa helped him get the win. The United Kingdom had been waiting a long time for an event like Clash at the Castle and the fans inside Principality Stadium were loud throughout the show.
Triple H Reacts To Death Of Legendary Wrestling Figure
It was announced on Friday that iconic wrestler Antonio Inoki passed away. He was 79 years old. Inoki, who was born in Yokohama, Japan in 1943, started his own promotion in 1972 called New Japan Pro Wrestling. Inoki was the first Japanese wrestler to win the WWF championship. In 2010,...
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Ben Rothwell scores 19-second knockout in bare knuckle debut | BKFC 30
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight contender, Ben Rothwell, made his bare knuckle boxing debut last night (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022) at BKFC 30 live on FITE TV from inside Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, La., and “Big Ben” ended up sparking Bobo O’Bannon with a vicious knockout just 19 seconds into the first round.
ewrestlingnews.com
VIDEO: Darby Allin Slips, Falls From A 92 Foot Waterfall
Darby Allin continues to prove he’s a complete nutjob. In a video posted by Allin over the weekend, the AEW wrestler leaps off a 92-foot waterfall. He captioned the video with,. “Slip and fall off a 92 foot waterfall.”. Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal will be taking place on...
Look: Golf World Reacts To Jena Sims' Racy Wedding Outfit
Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, aren't seen on the PGA Tour anymore. The longtime PGA Tour star and his wife, Jena, made the decision to leave for LIV Golf earlier this year. Koepka is now part of the Saudi-backed golf tour. Koepka and Sims are still pretty big...
GOLF・
PWMania
Peacock and WWE Network Add New Independent Wrestling Content
The WWE Network and Peacock have added new independent wrestling content. The new programming includes ICW and PROGRESS Wrestling. The shows are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here is what was added:. ICW Fight Club 235 – 10/01/22. Daz Black defends the ICW Zero-G Championship against...
wrestlinginc.com
Seth Rollins Wants Another Crack At Feuding With Former WWE Star
Three years after the infamous WWE Hell In A Cell 2019 event that saw Seth Rollins defeat The Fiend via disqualification, Rollins addressed working with the Bray Wyatt alter-ego and the potential to revisit that at some point in the future. In a recent sit-down interview with Ariel Helwani for BT Sports, Rollins was asked about whether or not he is interested in working with Wyatt if he were to return to the company in the future. Rollins, while hesitant, is open to the idea, saying, "another crack at that one might be nice," before addressing the hardships of participating in a long-term feud against a character like The Fiend.
PWMania
Jim Ross Calls Vince and Stephanie McMahon the Best Attitude Era Heels, Steve Austin
During the latest episode of his podcast, Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed a wide range of topics, one of which was WWE’s Steve Austin and Mr. McMahon, two of the company’s most prominent figures throughout WWE’s history. Here are the highlights:. Steve Austin’s first Stunner on Vince...
wrestlinginc.com
Raquel Rodriguez Hopes To Stuff WWE Star In A Trash Can During WarGames
WWE star and two-time "NXT" WarGames winner Raquel Rodriguez is quite excited for the upcoming women's WarGames match set to take place at Survivor Series this year. Rodriguez stopped by the "Under the Ring” podcast and shared that she has one particular goal in mind, assuming she's in the match.
MMAmania.com
Emotional Mackenzie Dern releases statement after close loss at UFC Vegas 61: ‘I messed up’
ADCC and IBJJF world champion, Mackenzie Dern, crossed over from Brazilian jiu-jitsu competition to mixed martial arts (MMA) to become an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion. And while she hit another setback last night (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022) against Yan Xiaonan at UFC Vegas 61, she insists she’ll reach her goal.
wrestlinginc.com
Freddie Prinze Jr. Believes This WWE Star, Not Roman Reigns, Is 'Lead' Of SmackDown
Freddie Prinze Jr. has a hunch that Roman Reigns isn't, in fact, the head of the table on WWE's "SmackDown." On the latest episode of Prinze Jr.'s "Wrestling with Freddie" podcast, the actor and former WWE creative team member said that although Reigns is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, there's another star on the roster he feels is leading the charge each week.
411mania.com
WWE News: New Asuka Vlog Celebrates Her Birthday, WWE Smackdown In Three Minutes, Latest Clip From WWE Rivals
– Asuka has posted a new vlog in which she celebrates her birthday. The Empress of Tomorrow turned 41 this past Monday. – WWE has posted a new video looking at this week’s episode of Smackdown in three minutes. – A&E has shared a clip from a recent episode...
MMA's worst-kept secret confirmed: Mark Zuckerberg at UFC Fight Night 211
The media was shut out from Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 211 card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Earlier in the week, credentialed media members were able to attend Wednesday’s media day for the event, as well as Friday’s official weigh-ins and faceoffs. But it already had been announced by the UFC that they wouldn’t be allowed to cover the fights themselves.
PWMania
Backstage News on if Vince McMahon Had Plans for Cody Rhodes and the WWE Title
Before Cody Rhodes suffered the torn pec in June, which he is still recovering from, it has been reported that WWE had plans for him to win either the WWE Title or the WWE Universal Title. According to Fightful Select, sources within WWE have stated that at the time of...
