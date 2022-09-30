ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Big Retirement News

It's the final Sunday of the 2022 MLB regular season. Before the games get underway on Sunday afternoon, we've learned of some major retirement news. Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa is expected to announce his retirement following the end of the regular season. USA TODAY MLB insider Bob...
CHICAGO, IL
MassLive.com

Red Sox’s Alex Cora: ‘I bet going into next season, we’re going to be picked to finish last’

TORONTO — Manager Alex Cora has spoken confidently in recent days about how the Red Sox will be better in 2023. But why is Cora so confident? The future looks as uncertain as ever for the Red Sox who have seven players — Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez, Nathan Eovaldi, Michael Wacha, Tommy Pham, Rich Hill and Matt Strahm — who have the ability to become free agents. Possibly $121.5 million is coming off the books. Bogaerts is expected to opt out of the final three years, $60 million left on his contract. Pham has a $12 million mutual option. And chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom must decide whether to extend qualifying offers to Martinez, Eovaldi and Wacha.
BOSTON, MA
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
The Spun

Legendary MLB Manager Is Reportedly Expected To Retire

A legendary MLB manager is reportedly expected to retire following the 2022 regular season. It's been a tough year for Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa. The White Sox failed to live up to playoff hype on the field. Off of it, La Russa dealt with some health issues.
CHICAGO, IL
thecomeback.com

San Diego Padres fan runs wild in brutal brawl at game

The San Diego Padres lost 2-1 to the Chicago White Sox at Petco Park on Sunday night. But that wasn’t the only loss for Padres‘ fans during the game. While attempting to film the performance of a mariachi band on the field, a random Twitter user turned their attention to a brawl that had erupted in the nosebleeds.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Triston Casas
Jim Rice
Xander Bogaerts
FanSided

Boston Red Sox make rare gesture for fans in final Fenway games of 2022

It hasn’t been a fun year to be a Boston Red Sox fan. They’ve been mathematically eliminated from the postseason for over a week, though it feels like much longer. With seemingly nothing left to play for, the Sox could’ve decided to punt the last series and just endure their final 27 more innings. But there is one very good reason to try and end the season on a high note:
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Tomase: Red Sox should make these three changes for better 2023 roster

Chaim Bloom faces the most consequential offseason of his Red Sox tenure this winter, and we'll have plenty of time in the coming weeks to dissect exactly what he might do. But before the season officially comes to an end on Wednesday, it's worth taking a broad view of the task ahead, so here are three conceptual approaches Bloom should employ as the Red Sox rebuild in baseball's most murderous division.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Ranking the Red Sox hooks playing on into October

With 12 teams in the mix for the first time, we've got a lot to choose from when it comes to local October ties. The 2022 Red Sox can’t depart the stage quickly enough. Let’s not get in their way. “We’re just trying to make the best of...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Red Sox' Yu Chang batting seventh Sunday

The Boston Red Sox will start Yu Chang at shortstop for Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Chang will bat seventh and handle shortstop in Sunday's game while Enrique Hernandez moves to centerfield and Rob Refsnyder sits. Chang has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score...
BOSTON, MA

