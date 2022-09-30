Read full article on original website
HS roundup: Faith Heritage boys soccer upsets No. 15 state-ranked Tully, 2-1
Henry Jackson scored his second goal late in the second half to give Faith Heritage a 2-1 victory over No. 15 state-ranked Tully in an Onondaga High School League Patriot Division game on Monday.
Girls tennis roundup: No. 7 Cazenovia upsets No. 2 Lowville in sectional team tennis play
The No. 7 seed Cazenovia girls tennis team scored an upset over No. 2 Lowville with a 3-2 victory in a quarterfinal match of the Section III team tennis sectional championships on Monday. Sectional semifinal matches are all scheduled to be played on Tuesday at the higher seeds.
Section III football rankings (Week 4): Shakeup at top of 3 classes
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly football poll. We reward five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. From now until the end of the season, football polls will be published on Tuesdays.
We pick, you vote: Who was top Section III football player of Week 4? (poll)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Week 4 of high school football is over, and now it’s time for readers to select syracuse.com’s player of the week. Readers have the chance to vote on which player they believe had the best individual performance over the weekend. Readers can vote for the athlete they believe has the best performance as many times as they’d like between now and 9 a.m. Thursday. This vote is purely for fun and is a way for fans to voice their opinion on who they believe played the best last week. We will announce the winner Thursday morning.
4 things we learned from Week 4 in high school football
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’re just about halfway through football season in Section III and things are beginning to heat up. There were plenty of big matchups on the schedule this weekend, and that gave us some insight into a number of teams from Section III. >> Football scores...
ACC Power Rankings: Syracuse football awaits a chance to announce itself as a title contender
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse broke into the national polls. Now it awaits a chance to announce itself as an ACC title contender. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Super DIRT Week set to roll at Oswego Speedway this week
Take upwards of 250 DIRT racing machines, add $400,000 in guaranteed prize money, throw in NASCAR veterans Kenny Schrader and Kenny Wallace running pro stocks and a new race for previous Super DIRT Week 200 winners, and you have the perfect ingredients for the 50th annual running of the SDW 200 at the Oswego Speedway this week.
Behind-the-scenes of one of SU’s NIL collectives: 12 football players serve food, wash dishes at Samaritan Center
Syracuse, N.Y. — Under the glow of sunrise streaming through a stained glass window, Mikel Jones was hard at work Monday. He stood at a three-bay industrial sink wearing an apron over his white, Syracuse football-issued jacket and had gloves on — clear ones for cleaning, not the type he wears for games on Saturdays.
How to watch Syracuse women’s soccer vs. Wake Forest: Time, TV channel, free live stream
Syracuse women’s soccer looks to build momentum when they visit Wake Forest at Spry Stadium on Sunday, October 2 (10/2/2022) at 12 p.m. ET. Syracuse vs. Wake Forest will air on ACC Network, which can be streamed live on fuboTV, DirecTV Stream and other live TV streaming services. It’s one of the few games this season to air on cable TV. Most games are on ACC Network Extra.
In a shortened 2nd half, Dino Babers opts to keep his starters in, and Sean Tucker leaves early with an injury
Syracuse, N.Y. — On Syracuse football’s first offensive snap of the second half Saturday, Sean Tucker ended up down on the field. It’s the third time this season the star running back has been forced off the field due to injury. Only in this instance, Tucker shouldn’t...
Dom Cambareri on leadership: Empty yourself of self-interest and pride
With Major League Baseball playoffs getting underway, it’s usually an off-season of rest for volunteer managers and coaches in local leagues. For Dom Cambareri, his off-season may be busier than ever and perhaps as crucial as winning a pennant to the World Series. That’s because Cambareri and his team...
Why was Sean Tucker in the game so long? He was chasing a record, and Dino Babers stands by the decision
Syracuse, N.Y. — It’s rare that any sort of mercy rule is enacted in college football, though rules technically allow for it. On Saturday, mercy was needed as Syracuse football led Wagner 49-0 at halftime en route to a 59-0 victory. As a result, SU coach Dino Babers and Wagner coach Tom Masella agreed to play shortened, 10-minute quarters in the second half.
Syracuse football is 1 win away from bowl eligibility: Where do the experts predict SU will play?
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse is one win shy of becoming bowl eligible. You can start blocking out dates in late December or around New Year’s Day, but don’t make any travel plans just yet. There’s still two months to go until bowl invites are formally handed out....
Syracuse football shuts out Wagner, 59-0, with a shortened 2nd half (final score, recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse football team takes on the Wagner Seahawks at 5 p.m. Saturday in the JMA Wireless Dome. The game will be streamed on ACC Network Extra and ESPN+. See in-game team and individual stats here. Note: Refresh this page throughout Syracuse’s game vs. Wagner to...
Syracuse cruises to 5-0, but it may have come with a cost after Sean Tucker leaves the lopsided win
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football’s fifth win of the season was sealed before halftime. Leading by five scores midway through the second quarter, a pick-six interception return by cornerback Duce Chestnut slammed the lid on the game, and Sean Tucker’s third touchdown before halftime made sure everything was air tight.
Latavius Murray scores in return; SU alum gets pick-six (Syracuse, CNY in the NFL)
Two football players with Syracuse ties both scored touchdowns on Sunday. Syracuse native and former Onondaga Central High School football star Latavius Murray made his 2022 season debut after signing with the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad two weeks ago. The 32-year-old running back, who spent the past two years with the Baltimore Ravens, proved he’s still got gas in the tank by running for a touchdown and 57 yards on 11 carries, plus caught a pass for 8 yards in a loss to the Minnesota Vikings at London’s Tottenham stadium.
Alumni honor roll: 11 notable East Syracuse Minoa graduates include CEOs, FBI agent, chef
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Thousands of graduates from high schools across Central New York have gone on to make big impacts in their careers and communities. Syracuse.com is surveying school districts for a sampling of notable alumni. Today, we shine the spotlight on East Syracuse Minoa.
Felisha Legette-Jack on her mother’s battle with Alzheimer’s: ‘She knows my name, which is awesome’
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Felisha Legette-Jack counts being close to her mother among the many benefits of returning to her hometown as the women’s basketball coach at her alma mater. Legette-Jack took over as Syracuse University’s women’s basketball coach last March. It was a homecoming for the former standout...
Tommy DeVito puts up rare stat line at Wisconsin, and Illinois keeps winning (how SU transfers fared)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Tommy DeVito had a rare statistical line Saturday, accounting for more rushing touchdowns than total rushing yards. But Illinois keeps winning, and the former Syracuse quarterback has the Illini positioned to be potential contenders in the Big Ten West. DeVito had three short touchdown keepers, all...
Sean Tucker hits a career night, but Dino Babers makes bad call leaving him in too long (Axe’s best and worst)
Syracuse, N.Y. — A blowout win that otherwise went according to script had a highly questionable decision by head coach Dino Babers to leave star running back Sean Tucker in the game too long. Let’s take a look at the best and worst of Syracuse football’s 59-0 win over...
