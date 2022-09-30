ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solvay, NY

Syracuse.com

We pick, you vote: Who was top Section III football player of Week 4? (poll)

Syracuse, N.Y. — Week 4 of high school football is over, and now it’s time for readers to select syracuse.com’s player of the week. Readers have the chance to vote on which player they believe had the best individual performance over the weekend. Readers can vote for the athlete they believe has the best performance as many times as they’d like between now and 9 a.m. Thursday. This vote is purely for fun and is a way for fans to voice their opinion on who they believe played the best last week. We will announce the winner Thursday morning.
SYRACUSE, NY
City
Solvay, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse.com

Super DIRT Week set to roll at Oswego Speedway this week

Take upwards of 250 DIRT racing machines, add $400,000 in guaranteed prize money, throw in NASCAR veterans Kenny Schrader and Kenny Wallace running pro stocks and a new race for previous Super DIRT Week 200 winners, and you have the perfect ingredients for the 50th annual running of the SDW 200 at the Oswego Speedway this week.
OSWEGO, NY
Syracuse.com

How to watch Syracuse women’s soccer vs. Wake Forest: Time, TV channel, free live stream

Syracuse women’s soccer looks to build momentum when they visit Wake Forest at Spry Stadium on Sunday, October 2 (10/2/2022) at 12 p.m. ET. Syracuse vs. Wake Forest will air on ACC Network, which can be streamed live on fuboTV, DirecTV Stream and other live TV streaming services. It’s one of the few games this season to air on cable TV. Most games are on ACC Network Extra.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Why was Sean Tucker in the game so long? He was chasing a record, and Dino Babers stands by the decision

Syracuse, N.Y. — It’s rare that any sort of mercy rule is enacted in college football, though rules technically allow for it. On Saturday, mercy was needed as Syracuse football led Wagner 49-0 at halftime en route to a 59-0 victory. As a result, SU coach Dino Babers and Wagner coach Tom Masella agreed to play shortened, 10-minute quarters in the second half.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Latavius Murray scores in return; SU alum gets pick-six (Syracuse, CNY in the NFL)

Two football players with Syracuse ties both scored touchdowns on Sunday. Syracuse native and former Onondaga Central High School football star Latavius Murray made his 2022 season debut after signing with the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad two weeks ago. The 32-year-old running back, who spent the past two years with the Baltimore Ravens, proved he’s still got gas in the tank by running for a touchdown and 57 yards on 11 carries, plus caught a pass for 8 yards in a loss to the Minnesota Vikings at London’s Tottenham stadium.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York.

 https://www.syracuse.com

