Oxford, MS

saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin picks up national coaching award following Kentucky victory

Lane Kiffin of Ole Miss has been named The Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week. Award recipients are selected each week by officials of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. The Rebels beat then-No. 7 Kentucky at home on Saturday, 22-19, to move...
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Massive fight breaks out in stands at Ole Miss game vs. Kentucky

Ole Miss students were not as concerned with Lane Kiffin’s fourth-down play calling, or whether the Rebels could hold off a late push from Will Levis and Kentucky in an undefeated showdown in Oxford. No, a brawl in the student section held their focus as several sportcoat-wearing students with...
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin shares a warning to Ole Miss players, fans after defeating Kentucky

Lane Kiffin is aware of what happens for a team like Ole Miss once it gets to a 5-0 record. And he has a clear message for everyone associated with the football program. While Ole Miss’ social media team celebrated the hot start, Kiffin maintained that the Rebels must play harder, and focus on Vanderbilt next on the schedule. Most importantly, Kiffin said to note listen to the rat poison coming their way.
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Was Not Happy With Comment By Kentucky Coach

It appears Lane Kiffin and the Rebels had some added motivation for Saturday's game vs. Kentucky. After Ole Miss' 22-19 win over the Wildcats, Kiffin revealed that he used opposing offensive coordinator Rich Scangerello's comments as fuel for his defense, who applied pressure on QB Will Levis all four quarters.
OXFORD, MS
EKU Sports

EKU Inducts 2022 Athletics Hall Of Fame Class

RICHMOND, Ky. – — Eastern Kentucky University inducted five distinguished individuals and a team of distinction into its Athletics Hall of Fame on Saturday. The 2022 induction class included: Alex Jones (women's basketball, 2009-13), Larry Marmie (football, 1962-66 & 1972-76), Chanze Patterson (softball, 2005-08), Neil Sellers (baseball, 2001-04), Jim Tanara (football, 1979-05) and the 1967 Grantland Rice Bowl champion football team.
RICHMOND, KY
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky

What's your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza places in Kentucky that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are famous for serving only delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so definitely give them a try next time you are in the area.
KENTUCKY STATE
desotocountynews.com

All-county volleyball teams announced

Lewisburg won the tournament championship with a 2-0 victory over Lake Cormorant in the final match. Set scores were 25-23, 26-24. Bob Bakken is the most recognized and most trusted name in DeSoto County news and sports reporting, as readers continue to express their appreciation for his accuracy and fairness in the stories he writes. Bob provides content for DeSoto County News and occasionally is heard on the OB Pod podcast talking about area happenings. A former newspaper editor and writer, his award-winning background also includes television news producing, sports media relations, and radio broadcasting.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WTVQ

Ex-president of Kentucky college files lawsuit over firing

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – The former president of a small Kentucky college who was fired after allegations that he engaged in sexual misconduct involving employees has filed a lawsuit against the school claiming defamation and breach of contract. An attorney for William A. Jones denies any sexual misconduct occurred.
FRANKFORT, KY
WKYT 27

Academy Sports opens doors in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - People were lined up in Lexington early Friday morning, and it wasn’t for a new bourbon release. Academy Sports and Outdoors is one of the nation’s largest sporting goods and outdoor stores. Friday morning, they opened the newest of their more than 260 stores in Lexington. Academy, has it’s primary footprint in the south and offers an assortment of hunting, fishing, and camping equipment and gear, along with sports and leisure products.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Ian’s rains arrive for the weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Those rains will finally reach the Commonwealth of Kentucky on Saturday. I think some of you will see the first rain later tonight. Places like Pike, Letcher, and Martin Counties will be the first in the state to see those tropical rains fill the skies. This is going to be an interesting setup. Forecasting the exact location of the western edge is a challenge. I think it gets all the way to Lexington but we won’t see the steady flow of rain like places in eastern Kentucky. The takeaway from this should be that it will rain for a small amount of time around the city. If you travel to the east and you’ll experience a soggier setup as rain stays pretty steady on Saturday.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Golden Alert ended after Franklin County man found

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Golden Alert for a missing man in Franklin County has ended after he was found. Franklin County officials say Scott Schultz, 23, was found around 8:15 a.m. Sunday morning. Schultz had been last seen Saturday night around 10:15 p.m. walking at Stewart Home School in...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KY
