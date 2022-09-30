Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lane Kiffin picks up national coaching award following Kentucky victory
Lane Kiffin of Ole Miss has been named The Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week. Award recipients are selected each week by officials of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. The Rebels beat then-No. 7 Kentucky at home on Saturday, 22-19, to move...
Lane Kiffin shoves Ole Miss player after penalty in Kentucky game
Lane Kiffin isn't one to get too animated on the Ole Miss sideline, but he made an exception during Saturday's game against Kentucky. The coach's frustrations came to the fore when he shoved Rebels tight end Michael Trigg following the player's false start penalty. Ole Miss was facing 4th and short ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky coaching staff criticized for bone-headed decision declining a penalty
Kentucky finds itself trailing Ole Miss on the road in the first half of Saturday’s SEC showdown between 2 top-15 teams. Midway through the 2nd quarter, Wildcats coach Mark Stoops made a curious decision. On a 3rd-down play, Stoops declined a holding penalty that would have pushed the Rebels...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Massive fight breaks out in stands at Ole Miss game vs. Kentucky
Ole Miss students were not as concerned with Lane Kiffin’s fourth-down play calling, or whether the Rebels could hold off a late push from Will Levis and Kentucky in an undefeated showdown in Oxford. No, a brawl in the student section held their focus as several sportcoat-wearing students with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kentucky Fans Furious With Missed Call In Loss To Ole Miss
Kentucky football fans are furious with what appears to be a missed targeting call on the Ole Miss defense this Saturday afternoon. The Wildcats trailed the Rebels 22-19 late in the fourth quarter with Will Levis and Co. were driving in Ole Miss territory. Levis scrambled for a few yards...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lane Kiffin shares a warning to Ole Miss players, fans after defeating Kentucky
Lane Kiffin is aware of what happens for a team like Ole Miss once it gets to a 5-0 record. And he has a clear message for everyone associated with the football program. While Ole Miss’ social media team celebrated the hot start, Kiffin maintained that the Rebels must play harder, and focus on Vanderbilt next on the schedule. Most importantly, Kiffin said to note listen to the rat poison coming their way.
Lane Kiffin Was Not Happy With Comment By Kentucky Coach
It appears Lane Kiffin and the Rebels had some added motivation for Saturday's game vs. Kentucky. After Ole Miss' 22-19 win over the Wildcats, Kiffin revealed that he used opposing offensive coordinator Rich Scangerello's comments as fuel for his defense, who applied pressure on QB Will Levis all four quarters.
Ole Miss Fans Brawl in Student Section During Win Over Kentucky
Ole Miss students had a massive fight in the stands during a win over Kentucky on Saturday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A Full On Frat Boy Brawl Broke Out During The Kentucky-Ole Miss Game Today
Ole Miss squared off against Kentucky today in a top 15 matchup that came down to the wire, with Ole Miss ultimately winning 22-19. It was a defensive slugfest for the majority of the game, but the play on the field wasn’t the only slugfest going on in Oxford, Mississippi…
EKU Sports
EKU Inducts 2022 Athletics Hall Of Fame Class
RICHMOND, Ky. – — Eastern Kentucky University inducted five distinguished individuals and a team of distinction into its Athletics Hall of Fame on Saturday. The 2022 induction class included: Alex Jones (women's basketball, 2009-13), Larry Marmie (football, 1962-66 & 1972-76), Chanze Patterson (softball, 2005-08), Neil Sellers (baseball, 2001-04), Jim Tanara (football, 1979-05) and the 1967 Grantland Rice Bowl champion football team.
Is This the Scariest Road in Kentucky? Are You Willing to Find Out?
I've heard the phrase "Washington slept here" my whole life. I don't know why, though. It means nothing other than the completion of the 1942 movie titled George Washington Slept Here. THE OTHER SLEEPY HOLLOW...AND IT'S JUST AS SCARY. In Kentucky, however, "Washington slept here" is an accurate description of...
3 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky
What's your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza places in Kentucky that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are famous for serving only delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so definitely give them a try next time you are in the area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKYT 27
Kentucky native loses three rental properties to Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WKYT) - A woman from Mt. Sterling was in Florida when Hurricane Ian hit last week, but was able to travel two hours away just in time. She’s now back in Fort Myers Beach to find her three rental properties a total loss. “All I...
desotocountynews.com
All-county volleyball teams announced
Lewisburg won the tournament championship with a 2-0 victory over Lake Cormorant in the final match. Set scores were 25-23, 26-24. Bob Bakken is the most recognized and most trusted name in DeSoto County news and sports reporting, as readers continue to express their appreciation for his accuracy and fairness in the stories he writes. Bob provides content for DeSoto County News and occasionally is heard on the OB Pod podcast talking about area happenings. A former newspaper editor and writer, his award-winning background also includes television news producing, sports media relations, and radio broadcasting.
Former Kentucky college president sues school over his firing
The former president of a small Kentucky college who was fired after allegations that he engaged in sexual misconduct involving employees has filed a lawsuit against the school claiming defamation and breach of contract. William A. Jones, who was fired in November as president of Georgetown College, denies any sexual...
WTVQ
Ex-president of Kentucky college files lawsuit over firing
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – The former president of a small Kentucky college who was fired after allegations that he engaged in sexual misconduct involving employees has filed a lawsuit against the school claiming defamation and breach of contract. An attorney for William A. Jones denies any sexual misconduct occurred.
WKYT 27
Academy Sports opens doors in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - People were lined up in Lexington early Friday morning, and it wasn’t for a new bourbon release. Academy Sports and Outdoors is one of the nation’s largest sporting goods and outdoor stores. Friday morning, they opened the newest of their more than 260 stores in Lexington. Academy, has it’s primary footprint in the south and offers an assortment of hunting, fishing, and camping equipment and gear, along with sports and leisure products.
3 Great Burger Places in Mississippi
If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger and some tasty fries on the side, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Mississippi.
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Ian’s rains arrive for the weekend
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Those rains will finally reach the Commonwealth of Kentucky on Saturday. I think some of you will see the first rain later tonight. Places like Pike, Letcher, and Martin Counties will be the first in the state to see those tropical rains fill the skies. This is going to be an interesting setup. Forecasting the exact location of the western edge is a challenge. I think it gets all the way to Lexington but we won’t see the steady flow of rain like places in eastern Kentucky. The takeaway from this should be that it will rain for a small amount of time around the city. If you travel to the east and you’ll experience a soggier setup as rain stays pretty steady on Saturday.
wdrb.com
Golden Alert ended after Franklin County man found
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Golden Alert for a missing man in Franklin County has ended after he was found. Franklin County officials say Scott Schultz, 23, was found around 8:15 a.m. Sunday morning. Schultz had been last seen Saturday night around 10:15 p.m. walking at Stewart Home School in...
FanSided
288K+
Followers
545K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0