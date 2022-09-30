Read full article on original website
Related
smithmountainlake.com
Pets of the Week for Adoption
Shellie is learning a simple commands and she is okay on a leash, except she prefers to carry the leash. She does play fetch and brings the toy back when thrown. She is very sweet but has lots of energy. Not recommended with young children because of her hyper ways. She is in a kennel at night and does not potty inside. She does like to be with her people and will bark some when left alone. She rides well in a vehicle while in a crate. Shellie has been dewormed, microchipped, is free of external parasites and has received the distemper-parvo combination vaccine.
pethelpful.com
Adopted Cat Who Was Returned After One Day for Being 'Too Shy' Serves As an Important Reminder
Pet adoption is a joyous occasion for all animal loves. The idea of welcoming a new pet to the family is exciting, and we spend a lot of time imagining how our new pet will fit in with the family. However, we must remember to be patient with our new pets as they adjust to a new environment.
Tree Hugger
Cats, Dogs, and a Smoking Alpaca Win Pet Photo Awards
Head-butting kitties, a smoking alpaca, and all sorts of playful dogs are the stars of the winning images in the annual Comedy Pet Photo Awards. The overall winner was “Boom Boom,” above, by Kenichi Morinaga of Japan. He photographed two playful stray cats on the streets of Japan.
Rescue Kittens With No Eyes Find Forever Home Together: 'Never Apart'
With over 3.2 million cats adopted from shelters every year and more than 90 million households in the U.S. owning a pet, feline friends are a popular feature in American homes. Two kittens who both suffered infections that meant they needed to have their eyes completely removed have melted hearts...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Post and Courier
ALERT: The Dangers of Giving Pets Aw
ALERT: The Dangers of Giving Pets Away Free - Unless you are working with a reputable adoption group it is not recommended that you give your pets away for free. Please make sure your pets are adopted by a trusted family. Many pets are adopted Under "false" pretenses which can be life-threatening for the animal. For info on responsibly placing your pet call Pet helpers. 795-1110 or visit www.pethelpers.org.
CVAS: Meet Bruno and Penelope, pets of the week
Meet Bruno and Penelope, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has many adorable pets looking for forever homes. While Bruno and Penelope would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
lovemeow.com
The Heartwarming Story of Two Cats Looking Out for Each Other Since They were Newborn Kittens
These two cats have been looking out for each other since they were newborn kittens. Laszlo and Lestat (cat brothers) have been a bonded pair since they were born. They were found as premature kittens in a backyard without a mother in sight. Orphan Kitten Club took them in along with their other siblings.
Convoy of Care: Where to donate to help survivors of Hurricane Ian
Following the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, Channel 2 Action News and its sister radio stations are partnering with law enforcement and other local organizations to bring disaster relief to Florida communities ravaged by the storm.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kellysthoughtsonthings.com
Tips On Getting A Great Furry Companion For Your Household
When most people think about getting a pet, the first thing that comes to mind is a cute little kitten or puppy. While these animals are certainly adorable, they may not be the best fit for your household. A much better option for many families is to get a furry...
Comments / 0