Pets of the Week for Adoption

Shellie is learning a simple commands and she is okay on a leash, except she prefers to carry the leash. She does play fetch and brings the toy back when thrown. She is very sweet but has lots of energy. Not recommended with young children because of her hyper ways. She is in a kennel at night and does not potty inside. She does like to be with her people and will bark some when left alone. She rides well in a vehicle while in a crate. Shellie has been dewormed, microchipped, is free of external parasites and has received the distemper-parvo combination vaccine.
Cats, Dogs, and a Smoking Alpaca Win Pet Photo Awards

Head-butting kitties, a smoking alpaca, and all sorts of playful dogs are the stars of the winning images in the annual Comedy Pet Photo Awards. The overall winner was “Boom Boom,” above, by Kenichi Morinaga of Japan. He photographed two playful stray cats on the streets of Japan.
ALERT: The Dangers of Giving Pets Aw

ALERT: The Dangers of Giving Pets Away Free - Unless you are working with a reputable adoption group it is not recommended that you give your pets away for free. Please make sure your pets are adopted by a trusted family. Many pets are adopted Under "false" pretenses which can be life-threatening for the animal. For info on responsibly placing your pet call Pet helpers. 795-1110 or visit www.pethelpers.org.
CVAS: Meet Bruno and Penelope, pets of the week

Meet Bruno and Penelope, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has many adorable pets looking for forever homes. While Bruno and Penelope would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
Tips On Getting A Great Furry Companion For Your Household

When most people think about getting a pet, the first thing that comes to mind is a cute little kitten or puppy. While these animals are certainly adorable, they may not be the best fit for your household. A much better option for many families is to get a furry...
