Celebration of the Evansville Retired Teachers Association 60th Anniversary with Mayoral Proclamation
Vansville Retired Teachers Association will celebrate the 60th Anniversary of the Evansville Chapter on October 13, 2022 with a luncheon at the Embrace Church at 6300 Washington Ave. Evansville, IN at 12:00 p.m. with a program featuring our historian and comments from our past presidents beginning at 1:00 p.m. in the church sanctuary. In celebration of the anniversary, Mayor Winnecke will present a Proclamation at 1:45 p.m. to proclaim October 13, 2022 Evansville Retired Teachers Day.
Tox Away Day to be held Saturday in Vanderburgh County
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Evansville’s annual Tox Away Day will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Civic Center parking lot. Tox Away Day is for Vanderburgh County residents to dispose of hazardous house hold waste. The event is not intended for businesses to dispose of waste. Below is a list […]
EPD Pension Board Meeting
The Evansville Police Department Pension Board will hold an Executive Session on Wednesday, October 5th, 2022 at 8:15 a.m. The meeting will be held in Room 307 of the Civic Center Plaza. The Executive Session will be closed as provided by:. I.C. 5-14-1.5-6.1(7). For discussion of records classified as confidential...
Road closure on S. Barker planned for 40 days
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility say they are closing part of S. Barker Ave. starting October 10. They say it’s part of the ongoing Refresh Evansville water main improvement project. There will be lane restrictions and closures between Claremont Avenue and B...
Fall Festival Half Pot ends first day ahead of last year
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ticket booths for the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Half Pot opened on Franklin Street Monday, and the total quickly grew. By the time they closed at 10 p.m., the total had reached $122,200. That’s up from about $111,000 last year. Booths open back...
HATFIELD CELEBRATES EVANSVILLE VANDERBURGH SCHOOL CORPORATION (EVSC) RECEIVING NEARLY $1.5 MILLION TO SUPPORT EDUCATOR PIPELINE
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Education has announced Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation as one of the recipients of a $10.6 million grant to support the attraction and retention of state educators. The Attract, Prepare, Retain Grant aims to help schools and communities strengthen, expand and diversify the educator pipeline.
Driving simulator helps Vincennes University public safety majors gain real-world experience
VINCENNES, Ind., September 29, 2022 – Vincennes University is known for preparing students to enter the workforce from the moment they graduate and are ready to go into their chosen field of work. Before they ever set foot outside the classroom, VU students in Conservation Law Enforcement, Law Enforcement, and Homeland Security and Public Safety classes are learning how to safely and effectively operate an emergency vehicle with the help of a state-of-the-art simulator.
Anti-abortion advocates gather in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A hot topic of discussion brought activists out Sunday afternoon to the parking lot of Brinker’s Jewelers. People looking to stand up for their anti-abortion views were outside on the corner of Green River Road and the Lloyd Expressway. The advocates are part of Life Chain, a silent prayer vigil group. […]
Evansville, Indiana Law Enforcement Provides Security For One Of The Largest Street Festivals in America
The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival brings around 200,000 visitors to Franklin Street, and it takes a lot of planning to ensure everyone has a safe experience. Interview with Officer Taylor Merriss, Evansville Police Department's Special Projects Coordinator. Officer Taylor Merriss with the Evansville Police Department took on a...
Three USI departments partnering with Indiana American Civil Liberties Union to host talk on reproductive rights
The University of Southern Indiana Gender Studies Department, Center for Social Justice Education and the College of Liberal Arts are hosting a two-part virtual series, “Your Reproductive Rights After Dobbs.” The first presentation will begin at 3 p.m. Tuesday, October 4, with the second presentation beginning at 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, October 19. Each session will be followed by a Q&A. These events are free and open to the public and can be viewed on Zoom on a first come, first serve basis up to 1,000 participants.
New home built for couple who lost everything in Dec. tornado
HARTFORD, Ky. (WFIE) - An Ohio County, Kentucky, couple now has a new home after losing theirs in the December tornado. A ribbon cutting was held Monday for Rickie and Bridgett Filback’s new home. After losing their previous home, the couple says they received so much support. That includes...
Check Out This Unique Home in Evansville That is a Local History Gem
We all have those mindless guilty pleasures that we enjoy to waste time. For some people, that could mean scrolling TikTok, for others that could be doodling nonsense drawings on junk mail or scrap pieces of paper. The possibilities are truly endless. One of my favorite ways to waste time (or procrastinate, if I am being truly honest) is to look at interesting homes. I could browse Zillow for hours if I didn't have other responsibilities, looking at all of the different types of homes, and daydreaming about living there. Of course, I love the house that we live in and the pride from the time and money spent on renovating it, but wishful thinking is always fun to indulge in.
Highway 60 closed Tuesday for implosion at old Spottsville Bridge
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - There is a traffic alert for drivers in Henderson. Highway 60 will be closed at the Spottsville Bridge Tuesday. Officials are imploding a small truss at the bridge. That’s from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. It’s the first of four phases to demolish the...
Navigate Evansville Indiana’s Fall Festival With App That Puts A Munchie Map In Your Pocket
If you plan to head to 101st West Side Nut Club Fall Festival this week, and let's face it - you know you are - make sure you are well prepared with an app that not only puts a Munchie Map right in your pocket but lets you make lists, track the events, and even gives you details about the rides too.
JOHN MELLENCAMP ANNOUNCES NEW TOUR DATES FOR EVANSVILLE
MELLENCAMP WILL TOUR TO OLD NATIONAL EVENTS PLAZA ON MAY 5 AND 6, 2023. Evansville, IN – John Mellencamp announced his new tour during the unveiling of his permanent exhibit at the Rock’N’Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio today. A media release regarding the national tour will be available at 5:30 pm EST/4:30 pm CDT.
No running water leaves residents dry in Sacramento
MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Some McLean County residents are currently without water, officials tell us. According to a city worker, the water in Sacramento has been shut off. Additionally, officials tell us the city is under a boil advisory until further notice. We’re told the boil advisory was set because of a water main […]
Boo Fest returns to Diamond Lake Resort
Owensboro, KY. (WEHT) Each Saturday in October, the Boo Fest is at Diamond Lake Resort in Owensboro. Several activities are planned like pumpkin painting, pony-rides, games, a bounce house, and costume contests. Haunted hay rides are on Friday and Saturday evenings. All ghost, ghouls, goblins, and witches are welcomed for an “Unboolievable” time. For more […]
Hufnagel runs into record books
LOUISVILLE, Ky.—Senior Noah Hufnagel (Santa Claus, Indiana) used a record-breaking performance to lead University of Southern Indiana Men’s Cross Country to an 18th-place finish out of 31 teams in the gold race of the Live in Lou Cross Country Classic Saturday morning at E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park.
Large power outage reported in southeast Evansville
There's a large power outage being reported on the southeast side of Evansville, Indiana. According to CenterPoint Energy's outage map, approximately 2,300 customers are currently being affected by the outage. The utility's map says that the outage was reported at 11:17 a.m. Friday, and that the estimated restoration time is...
Trailblazers Cross Country sets several new PRs at Live in Lou Classic
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Vincennes University Men’s and Women’s Cross Country teams competed in a packed field at Tom Sawyer State Park for the annual Live in Lou Cross Country Classic Saturday afternoon. The VU men’s team competed in a field of 412 runners from 59 different...
