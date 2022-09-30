Tropical Weather-Atlantic for Friday, September 30, 2022

Hurricane Ian takes aim at the Southeast coast

Hurricane Ian is off the Southeast coast and moving slowly north-northeastward. Destructive winds, flooding rain and the risk for tornadoes will spread north across northeastern Georgia and along the

South Carolina coast. Ian may continue to strengthen over the warm waters off the Southeast coast tonight. A dangerous storm surge is expected along the northeastern Florida coast and points

northward through South Carolina. Due to the impacts from flooding rainfall, tornadoes, destructive winds and catastrophic storm surge, Ian is a 5 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for

Hurricanes in the U.S.

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather