Tropical Weather-Atlantic for Friday, September 30, 2022
Hurricane Ian takes aim at the Southeast coast
Hurricane Ian is off the Southeast coast and moving slowly north-northeastward. Destructive winds, flooding rain and the risk for tornadoes will spread north across northeastern Georgia and along the
South Carolina coast. Ian may continue to strengthen over the warm waters off the Southeast coast tonight. A dangerous storm surge is expected along the northeastern Florida coast and points
northward through South Carolina. Due to the impacts from flooding rainfall, tornadoes, destructive winds and catastrophic storm surge, Ian is a 5 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for
Hurricanes in the U.S.
