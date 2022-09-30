Read full article on original website
Watch Bobby Wagner murk a fan who charged the field during Rams vs. 49ers
Watch Bobby Wagner murk a fan who charged the field during Rams vs. 49ers. Fans running across fields during pro sporting events are nothing new but seeing a professional athlete tackle them on the field is a whole other story. During the Los Angeles Rams vs. 49ers Monday Night Football...
Eagles injuries: Updates on Darius Slay, Avonte Maddox, Jordan Mailata
Though the Philadelphia Eagles have done all that they can to protect their starters and key players from injuries, it’s an ugly fact of life that, regardless of how teams try to manage them, they will occur at some point. The NFL is a war of attrition, and the Birds have some roster holes to fill for the time being. As a result, we’ve all been on our cell phones every 15 minutes looking for updates.
Is Ron Rivera encouraging failure in the Washington Commanders?
I’m going to admit something. I didn’t watch this week’s Washington Commanders – Dallas Cowboys football game. At least, not the way I usually watch, all by myself, pen and paper in hand. I was traveling, and just caught a piece of the game, along with...
Eagles could benefit from a larger dose of Cam Jurgens
As the Philadelphia Eagles turn the page from Week 4’s win and prepare for a trip out west to face the Arizona Cardinals, it’s hard to contain the excitement that stems from a 4-0 start. There’s also a thirst for seeing some of the young guys on the field and producing, particularly the rookies. That brings us to Cam Jurgens.
