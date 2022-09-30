ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerville, SC

WCBD Count on 2

Lowcountry man wins $200K after switching lottery games

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- A Lowcountry man has his intuition to thank after cashing in a big lottery win. After changing his mind and buying a different lottery ticket than he had planned, the man scratched off the first number and won $200,000. “Something told me to grab that ticket instead,” he said about choosing […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
abcnews4.com

Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum reopening Sunday, October 2nd

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum is reopening to visitors Sunday, October 2nd at 10:30 a.m. Overnight camping, education, and event rentals will resume normal operations. Visit Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum's website for schedules. events, and general questions.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
South Carolina State
The Post and Courier

Table Crumbs: First impressions of Poogan's, Lutheran church brings back Oktoberfest

Editor's note: Table Crumbs is an occasional roundup of a week's serving worth of Columbia food news, in brief. Cottontown Southern spot slings updated fare: In recent weeks, The War Mouth, a laidback Southern restaurant in the Cottontown neighborhood, named a new executive chef. Chef Harold Pendleton, who had worked in the restaurant as a line cook since 2016, now runs the kitchen and the restaurant announced on social media Sept. 27 that he'd be making updates to the menu — like this latest twist on a meat and cheese board.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Millers All Day opens 2nd location on James Island

A popular King Street restaurant serving breakfast and brunch has added a second location in the Terrace Plaza Shopping Center on James Island. Millers All Day is now open at 1939 Maybank Highway in the space previously occupied by Zia Taqueria. Owned by Nathan Thurston and Greg Johnsman of Marsh...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

When will my yard debris be picked up?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Hurricane Ian walloped the South Carolina coast on Friday, and in the immediate hours after the winds subsided, Lowcountry residents rushed outside to take stock of their yards. Now, after days of sawing limbs and raking leaves, residents may be wondering what to do with all that debris and when it will […]
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Southern Living Reveals the South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints of 2022

Southern Living on Wednesday announce this year’s list of the Top 50 Barbecue Joints in the South and Charleston was well represented. This list was compiled and ranked by Southern Living’s Contributing Barbecue Editor, Robert Moss. “Resilience and new beginnings are recurring themes on this year’s list,” Moss...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston County not collecting yard debris from homes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County on Monday completed its assessment of vegetative debris from Hurricane Ian and concluded that the amount of debris does not meet the threshold for the county to collect it from individual residences. In a press release, the county said that it would not initiate the county’s on-call contractor to […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Conyers inaugurated as SC State's 13th president over the weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Alexander Conyers was inaugurated as South Carolina State University’s 13th president on Saturday. “As a first-generation college student from Manning, South Carolina, I understand the challenges and the complexities that many of our students are faced with, because truthfully and unfortunately, many of them are still the same,” Conyers said in his inaugural address in the investiture ceremony at Smith Hammond Middleton Memorial Center.
MANNING, SC

