Editor's note: Table Crumbs is an occasional roundup of a week's serving worth of Columbia food news, in brief. Cottontown Southern spot slings updated fare: In recent weeks, The War Mouth, a laidback Southern restaurant in the Cottontown neighborhood, named a new executive chef. Chef Harold Pendleton, who had worked in the restaurant as a line cook since 2016, now runs the kitchen and the restaurant announced on social media Sept. 27 that he'd be making updates to the menu — like this latest twist on a meat and cheese board.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 22 HOURS AGO