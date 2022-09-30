Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hurricane Ian Heading To Carolinas!Tyler Mc.Charleston, SC
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
Possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith, 51 years after she went missing as a babyLavinia ThompsonCharleston, SC
Related
Lowcountry man wins $200K after switching lottery games
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- A Lowcountry man has his intuition to thank after cashing in a big lottery win. After changing his mind and buying a different lottery ticket than he had planned, the man scratched off the first number and won $200,000. “Something told me to grab that ticket instead,” he said about choosing […]
abcnews4.com
'Cops on the Coop': Have a meal at Chick-fil-A Friday to support Special Olympics of SC
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — This Friday, tri-county law enforcement agencies are hosting a fundraiser for Special Olympics South Carolina. The "Cops on the Coop" is scheduled for 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at participating Chick-fil-A's this Friday, Oct. 7. Participating restaurants include:. Summerville - 1312 N. Main Street. Goose...
abcnews4.com
Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum reopening Sunday, October 2nd
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum is reopening to visitors Sunday, October 2nd at 10:30 a.m. Overnight camping, education, and event rentals will resume normal operations. Visit Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum's website for schedules. events, and general questions.
South Carolina couple marries ahead of Hurricane Ian landfall
A South Carolina couple was determined to tie the knot before Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall on Friday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
live5news.com
‘I have to start all over’: Hanahan family loses home after Ian downs tree
HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - Rose Klauss was working from the Hanahan house that she rents on Friday when Hurricane Ian hit the Lowcountry. She was taking a customer’s call when she heard a loud boom. Her family in the living room started screaming. The storm caused her neighbor’s tree...
The Post and Courier
Table Crumbs: First impressions of Poogan's, Lutheran church brings back Oktoberfest
Editor's note: Table Crumbs is an occasional roundup of a week's serving worth of Columbia food news, in brief. Cottontown Southern spot slings updated fare: In recent weeks, The War Mouth, a laidback Southern restaurant in the Cottontown neighborhood, named a new executive chef. Chef Harold Pendleton, who had worked in the restaurant as a line cook since 2016, now runs the kitchen and the restaurant announced on social media Sept. 27 that he'd be making updates to the menu — like this latest twist on a meat and cheese board.
wccbcharlotte.com
Thousands Of Starfish Left Stranded On A SC Beach Following Hurricane Ian
ISLE OF PALMS, SC — As hurricane Ian roared ashore last week, onshore winds left thousands of starfish stranded on Isle of Palms in South Carolina. Many beachgoers say there were hundreds that were dried out, but hundreds they were also able to save. Starfish are also known as...
The Post and Courier
Millers All Day opens 2nd location on James Island
A popular King Street restaurant serving breakfast and brunch has added a second location in the Terrace Plaza Shopping Center on James Island. Millers All Day is now open at 1939 Maybank Highway in the space previously occupied by Zia Taqueria. Owned by Nathan Thurston and Greg Johnsman of Marsh...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abcnews4.com
CHS airfield now open after closures due to Hurricane Ian
CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — The CHS airport is now open under normal operations. The airfield closed yesterday due to inclement weather from Hurricane Ian.
abcnews4.com
Crash blocks multiple lanes on I-26 eastbound near Aviation Avenue
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (7:04 AM) -- As of just after 7 a.m., all lanes are reopen. Traffic is expected to still move slowly as the backup lessens. A crash has closed down the left three lanes of a portion of I-26 eastbound Tuesday. The incident is...
Angel Oak proves “resilience once again” during Hurricane Ian
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – An iconic oak tree – named the Angel Oak – has withstood yet another hurricane in its long history, according to the City of Charleston. Hurricane Ian, a Category 1 storm, brought strong winds to the Charleston area on Friday. Forecasters say wind speeds of 92 miles per hour were […]
Valley native glad he evacuated from his South Carolina home before hurricane
As Hurricane Ian picked up strength out over the Atlantic Ocean after pounding Florida, people in South Carolina were forced to come to a decision, stick it out or evacuate?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abcnews4.com
James Island drainage systems were put to the test during Hurricane Ian
James Island, S.C- ( WCIV ) — Improvements to the James Island Draining system were put to the test during Hurricane Ian, but many residents still saw flooding and deep standing water. Taylor Sloan said she was one of the lucky ones on her street during Hurricane Ian. Floodwaters...
When will my yard debris be picked up?
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Hurricane Ian walloped the South Carolina coast on Friday, and in the immediate hours after the winds subsided, Lowcountry residents rushed outside to take stock of their yards. Now, after days of sawing limbs and raking leaves, residents may be wondering what to do with all that debris and when it will […]
holycitysinner.com
Southern Living Reveals the South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints of 2022
Southern Living on Wednesday announce this year’s list of the Top 50 Barbecue Joints in the South and Charleston was well represented. This list was compiled and ranked by Southern Living’s Contributing Barbecue Editor, Robert Moss. “Resilience and new beginnings are recurring themes on this year’s list,” Moss...
Charleston County not collecting yard debris from homes
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County on Monday completed its assessment of vegetative debris from Hurricane Ian and concluded that the amount of debris does not meet the threshold for the county to collect it from individual residences. In a press release, the county said that it would not initiate the county’s on-call contractor to […]
“Uptown Carnes” could bring more business, entertainment to Goose Creek
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A $50 million investment could soon bring new businesses to an area of Goose Creek being referred to as the uptown development. Goose Creek Mayor Greg Habib said the development, which will be built on a property off Highway 17A in the Carnes Crossroads community, will be a huge opportunity […]
abcnews4.com
Conyers inaugurated as SC State's 13th president over the weekend
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Alexander Conyers was inaugurated as South Carolina State University’s 13th president on Saturday. “As a first-generation college student from Manning, South Carolina, I understand the challenges and the complexities that many of our students are faced with, because truthfully and unfortunately, many of them are still the same,” Conyers said in his inaugural address in the investiture ceremony at Smith Hammond Middleton Memorial Center.
abcnews4.com
Gov. McMaster tours Georgetown County following Hurricane Ian landfall, destruction
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Saturday, Governor Henry McMaster and state officials toured the damage and clean-up efforts throughout Georgetown County. Georgetown and Pawleys Island were two of the hardest hit areas as Hurricane Ian made landfall in the county, according to the National Weather Service. McMaster, draped by...
Woman, teen dead following Summerville apartment fire, coroner says
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman and a teenager died following a Thursday morning apartment fire in Summerville. Emergency crews responded to the Summerville Station Apartments around 3:00 a.m. where officials said multiple people were reportedly trapped in the fire at the time of the call. “First crews arrived minutes later to find one apartment […]
Comments / 0