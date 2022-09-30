ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Marilyn Hoftey
3d ago

Who cares what gender you hire. I say hire the most qualified. If it's all male....so what? I want the most qualified protecting our citizens. Stop the gender crap.

Llll M
3d ago

does that mean they support Democrats and want the crime... I guess I won't be going down there anymore.

MinnPost

Minnesota to roll out $487 frontline worker bonuses

MPR’s Brian Bakst reports that more than a million Minnesotans who qualify for frontline worker bonuses will get $487 each in checks that start going out this week. John Fritze at USA Today reports that the Supreme Court declined to hear MyPillowGuy Mike Lindell’s appeal on a defamation suit.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Frontline worker payments to begin Wednesday for Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Frontline workers in Minnesota will start receiving payments as part of the state’s Frontline Worker Pay Program. Payments of $487.45 will begin rolling out to more than 1 million frontline workers beginning Wednesday. The funds come from the $500 million package signed into law...
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

Two New CWD Management Zones Declared In Minnesota

(KNSI) – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has announced two new chronic wasting disease management zones for the fall hunting season. Both are in the northern part of the state. Deer permit area 179 is now DPA 679, located in the Iron Range. DPA 261 is relabeled as 661 near the Grand Forks metro area.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Technology, logistics challenge food-scrap composting efforts in Wisconsin

This article was produced by Wisconsin Watch. Until recently, the University of Wisconsin-Madison had a successful program to compost discarded food. Starting in 2009, the university collected food scraps at campus cafeterias to send to the West Madison Agricultural Research Station for composting. In 2018, the university began bringing scraps to an anaerobic biodigester, now owned by Clean Fuel Partners LLC. There, the waste was converted into methane for fuel.
MADISON, WI
Bring Me The News

2 Park Nicollet employees convicted of embezzling $500,000

Two employees of a Park Nicollet Health Services CPAP clinic have been convicted of embezzling more than $500,000 from their employer. U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger announced Monday that Gregory Koch, 59, of Minneapolis, and Jerome Kangas, 58, of Blaine, were found last week of mail fraud and conspiracy to commit mail fraud.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

What the Latino vote means in this November’s election

WASHINGTON – After years of filling out paperwork and of waiting, 21-year-old Jenny Martinez, who was born in El Salvador, finally became a U.S. citizen this summer. Now she is among a growing segment of Minnesota’s population – young Latinos who are registering to vote in much greater numbers than their parents. Those new voters will participate in November’s mid-term elections and may make a difference in some races.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Chinese billionaire settles rape case involving a former University of Minnesota student

For MPR News, Peter Cox reports, “A small plane crashed into the second story of a Hermantown home just before midnight Saturday night, killing three people on board. A couple sleeping in the house narrowly avoided injury. Hermantown police said the Duluth International Airport notified them that a small airplane had left radar and was believed to have crashed. The last radar location was 1 to 1.5 miles south of the airport.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
millcitytimes.com

Part 2: Community Members Receive AIA Minnesota Collaborative Achievement Awards

Dan Collison and Meghan Elliot are the recipients of this year’s AIA Minnesota Collaborative Achievement Award. They both have contributed much to the quality of our downtown physical environments, and they work collaboratively – which is the main criteria for the award. Our interview with Meghan Elliot was published October 1, and today we turn our attention to Dan Collison, Director of Business Development & Public Affairs for the Midwest at Sherman Associates.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

Minnesota state auditor candidates disagree on role of office

In a subdivision in suburban Medina, Republican state auditor candidate Ryan Wilson went door to door to make his pitch to voters. The attorney and former CEO of a medical auditing company knocked, readied his hand-outs and then launched into his spiel about why he’s vying to unseat first-term DFL Auditor Julie Blaha.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

'Same-Day' licenses now available at 2 Minnesota locations

The long wait for an "official" drivers license will be a thing of the past, at least temporarily, as the Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) embarks on a pilot program that will instantly provide licenses at two state locations. DPS on Monday announced that same-day licenses and IDs will...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Politics Friday: Jacob Frey on his police chief nominee and Jennifer Schultz, challenger in the 8th District

Host Mike Mulcahy talks with Mayor Jacob Frey about Frey’s choice for the next Minneapolis police chief. Then, a conversation with State Rep. Jen Schultz, DFL-Duluth. She’s an economics professor at the University of Minnesota Duluth and she’s challenging U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber, R-Minn., for the 8th District seat in Congress and not running for reelection to the Minnesota House. (We have invited Rep. Stauber on the program, but he has not yet agreed to an interview.)
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
valleynewslive.com

Missing Minnesota man found dead after rolling ATV

CASS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man from Center City, Minnesota has died after rolling an ATV in northern Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says they were notified just before 3:00 p.m. on October 1 of a man who was missing in the Foothills State Forest/Spider Lake ATV Recreation Area.
CENTER CITY, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Hog-Hauling Semi Rolls Over on Busy Minnesota Road

Woodbury, MN (KROC-AM News)- A busy interchange in Minnesota has reopened after being closed for several hours when a semi-truck hauling hogs overturned Sunday evening. The State Patrol responded to the rollover around 6 p.m. The crash happened along the entrance ramp from eastbound Interstate 94 to southbound Interstate 494 in Woodbury.
WOODBURY, MN
boreal.org

Climate change in Minnesota is clearly seen at night

As we approach the end of the growing season (for many that came last Tuesday night), it’s worth taking a step back and looking at all the ways to measure just how long the warm season was this year and the warming trend we're witnessing. We know temperatures are...
MINNESOTA STATE
