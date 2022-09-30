Read full article on original website
Marilyn Hoftey
3d ago
Who cares what gender you hire. I say hire the most qualified. If it's all male....so what? I want the most qualified protecting our citizens. Stop the gender crap.
Llll M
3d ago
does that mean they support Democrats and want the crime... I guess I won't be going down there anymore.
Reply(1)
Minnesota to roll out $487 frontline worker bonuses
MPR’s Brian Bakst reports that more than a million Minnesotans who qualify for frontline worker bonuses will get $487 each in checks that start going out this week. John Fritze at USA Today reports that the Supreme Court declined to hear MyPillowGuy Mike Lindell’s appeal on a defamation suit.
KEYC
Frontline worker payments to begin Wednesday for Minnesota
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Frontline workers in Minnesota will start receiving payments as part of the state’s Frontline Worker Pay Program. Payments of $487.45 will begin rolling out to more than 1 million frontline workers beginning Wednesday. The funds come from the $500 million package signed into law...
knsiradio.com
Two New CWD Management Zones Declared In Minnesota
(KNSI) – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has announced two new chronic wasting disease management zones for the fall hunting season. Both are in the northern part of the state. Deer permit area 179 is now DPA 679, located in the Iron Range. DPA 261 is relabeled as 661 near the Grand Forks metro area.
Minnesota State Patrol Pledges 30% More Women By 2030
The Minnesota State Patrol wants to improve upon something that they're already leading the way with. As they look towards the future and recruitment efforts, they're making a pledge towards hiring more female troopers in a big way. Officials with the Minnesota State Patrol have joined in on the national...
Technology, logistics challenge food-scrap composting efforts in Wisconsin
This article was produced by Wisconsin Watch. Until recently, the University of Wisconsin-Madison had a successful program to compost discarded food. Starting in 2009, the university collected food scraps at campus cafeterias to send to the West Madison Agricultural Research Station for composting. In 2018, the university began bringing scraps to an anaerobic biodigester, now owned by Clean Fuel Partners LLC. There, the waste was converted into methane for fuel.
2 Park Nicollet employees convicted of embezzling $500,000
Two employees of a Park Nicollet Health Services CPAP clinic have been convicted of embezzling more than $500,000 from their employer. U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger announced Monday that Gregory Koch, 59, of Minneapolis, and Jerome Kangas, 58, of Blaine, were found last week of mail fraud and conspiracy to commit mail fraud.
What the Latino vote means in this November’s election
WASHINGTON – After years of filling out paperwork and of waiting, 21-year-old Jenny Martinez, who was born in El Salvador, finally became a U.S. citizen this summer. Now she is among a growing segment of Minnesota’s population – young Latinos who are registering to vote in much greater numbers than their parents. Those new voters will participate in November’s mid-term elections and may make a difference in some races.
This Small Minnesota Town Is Considered The Worst In The Entire State
There are some great places to live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. However, there is one small town that is considered the worst small town in the entire state of Minnesota. Hopefully, this small town isn't your hometown, because no one wants to be number one on a list of the worst small towns in the entire state.
Chinese billionaire settles rape case involving a former University of Minnesota student
For MPR News, Peter Cox reports, “A small plane crashed into the second story of a Hermantown home just before midnight Saturday night, killing three people on board. A couple sleeping in the house narrowly avoided injury. Hermantown police said the Duluth International Airport notified them that a small airplane had left radar and was believed to have crashed. The last radar location was 1 to 1.5 miles south of the airport.”
millcitytimes.com
Part 2: Community Members Receive AIA Minnesota Collaborative Achievement Awards
Dan Collison and Meghan Elliot are the recipients of this year’s AIA Minnesota Collaborative Achievement Award. They both have contributed much to the quality of our downtown physical environments, and they work collaboratively – which is the main criteria for the award. Our interview with Meghan Elliot was published October 1, and today we turn our attention to Dan Collison, Director of Business Development & Public Affairs for the Midwest at Sherman Associates.
mprnews.org
Minnesota state auditor candidates disagree on role of office
In a subdivision in suburban Medina, Republican state auditor candidate Ryan Wilson went door to door to make his pitch to voters. The attorney and former CEO of a medical auditing company knocked, readied his hand-outs and then launched into his spiel about why he’s vying to unseat first-term DFL Auditor Julie Blaha.
Very warm for October before abrupt change in Minnesota
Sven Sundgaard's in with the latest Minnesota weather forecast, which will include an abrupt temperature change Wednesday to Thursday and then a shot at the first frost in the Twin Cities on Saturday morning.
'Same-Day' licenses now available at 2 Minnesota locations
The long wait for an "official" drivers license will be a thing of the past, at least temporarily, as the Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) embarks on a pilot program that will instantly provide licenses at two state locations. DPS on Monday announced that same-day licenses and IDs will...
mprnews.org
Politics Friday: Jacob Frey on his police chief nominee and Jennifer Schultz, challenger in the 8th District
Host Mike Mulcahy talks with Mayor Jacob Frey about Frey’s choice for the next Minneapolis police chief. Then, a conversation with State Rep. Jen Schultz, DFL-Duluth. She’s an economics professor at the University of Minnesota Duluth and she’s challenging U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber, R-Minn., for the 8th District seat in Congress and not running for reelection to the Minnesota House. (We have invited Rep. Stauber on the program, but he has not yet agreed to an interview.)
Has Gov. Tim Walz lost Greater Minnesota? Scott Jensen hopes to run up the score in governor’s race
When Tim Walz ran for governor in 2018, he pledged to unite the whole state — bridging an urban-rural divide as a Mankato Democrat who would help Greater Minnesota as much as the Twin Cities metro. On the 2018 campaign trail, Walz, who hunts and often wears camouflage hats,...
valleynewslive.com
Missing Minnesota man found dead after rolling ATV
CASS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man from Center City, Minnesota has died after rolling an ATV in northern Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says they were notified just before 3:00 p.m. on October 1 of a man who was missing in the Foothills State Forest/Spider Lake ATV Recreation Area.
Hog-Hauling Semi Rolls Over on Busy Minnesota Road
Woodbury, MN (KROC-AM News)- A busy interchange in Minnesota has reopened after being closed for several hours when a semi-truck hauling hogs overturned Sunday evening. The State Patrol responded to the rollover around 6 p.m. The crash happened along the entrance ramp from eastbound Interstate 94 to southbound Interstate 494 in Woodbury.
boreal.org
Climate change in Minnesota is clearly seen at night
As we approach the end of the growing season (for many that came last Tuesday night), it’s worth taking a step back and looking at all the ways to measure just how long the warm season was this year and the warming trend we're witnessing. We know temperatures are...
Interesting Minnesota Craigslist Listings Include A 19th Century Log Sauna & More
Who doesn't like the word free? The word free can definitely be enticing and sometimes, you can find some hidden gems. Check out some of the most interesting things currently found under the free section of Craigslist in Minnesota. Whenever combing through Craigslist, Facebook marketplace, or garage sales, some items...
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
