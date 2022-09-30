ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

FanSided

Nebraska Football vs. Rutgers predictions and odds for Week 6

The Nebraska football team is coming off a win against an FBS team for the first time in over a year and despite cooler heads telling Husker fans to calm down, there’s a renewed sense of energy around Lincoln and the state. Now the Cornhuskers are headed out on the road to New Jersey to take on a Rutgers Scarlet Knights team coming off its first really bad loss of the season.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Husker Basketball mourns passing of former star player

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska basketball family is mourning the passing of former player Rex Ekwall. Ekwall was a star player in the 1950s under Jerry Bush, as he totaled nearly 900 points and 700 rebounds in his three-year career between 1955 and 1957. The Holmesville, Neb., product led NU in scoring as both a junior and senior and topped the Huskers in rebounding all three seasons in the pro-gram.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska defeats Indiana in roller-coaster game

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The momentum swung wildly throughout the first three quarters on Saturday, as Nebraska and Indiana took turns making plays that seemed to be game-changers. But the Huskers took control in the fourth quarter to win 35-21. NU scored in just three plays on its first...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska's Mickey Joseph talks win over Indiana in Saturday matchup

LINCOLN, Neb. — Interim head coach Mickey Joseph brought the Huskers' to their first win under his leadership on Saturday, beating Indiana 35-21. The Huskers are now sitting at 2-3 for the season after breaking their Big 10 losing streak. "As a head coach you've got to give praise...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

LOOK: Nebraska, Indiana visitor gallery

A look at which recruits were on the sidelines for Nebraska's win over Indiana in Memorial Stadium. The visit list included a number of Husker commits, a big group of prospects from Tennessee and the first official visitor since June.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Bloomington, IN
Lincoln, NE
1011now.com

Tuesday Forecast: Cold front(s) on the way...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Temperatures will continue to be near 80 in the Capital City Tuesday, but locations north and west of Lincoln will be around 10-15 degrees cooler. A cold front will move across the state during the day on Tuesday dropping the high temperatures along and behind it. Western and central Nebraska will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Given the recent warm weather, this is actually around average for this time of year. Depending on the timing of the front, Lincoln may not hit 80, but southeast Nebraska should be in the low 80s Tuesday afternoon. Meanwhile, isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible during the day across the state.
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

The Pacers still have one lethal hole to overcome on defense

The 2021-22 NBA season was a memorable campaign for the Indiana Pacers—for the wrong reasons. While the franchise was not necessarily bereft of good tidbits, such as the acquisition of Tyrese Haliburton which signaled a much-needed youth movement, the on-court product was simply the lowest of lows for the team for a very long time.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WOWT

Hurricane Ian: Nebraska couple’s Florida restaurant destroyed

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WOWT) - A Nebraska couple who moved their Waterloo restaurant to Fort Myers is slowly picking up the pieces. Now it’s nothing but rubble. Tj gave an account of what the destruction was like. ”The road, it’s anywhere to three-to-six feet of sand so you...
FORT MYERS, FL
KETV.com

Nebraska family rides out Hurricane Ian in Orlando

Megan Schunk and her family went to Orlando to ride roller coasters and ended up riding out the storm. “We were really fortunate in that aspect to have a lot of people helping us know what to expect, because yeah, we have never been in a hurricane,” said Schunk.
ORLANDO, FL
gotodestinations.com

Where to Find the Best Breakfast in Omaha

Omaha has a lot to offer when it comes to breakfast spots – from classic American fare to international cuisine. Whether you’re looking for a hearty meal to start your day or a light and healthy option, you’re sure to find something to your taste. Here are...
OMAHA, NE
wamwamfm.com

Hurrican Ian Remnants in Indiana

Sometimes Indiana will get rain or other adverse weather as part of remnants from hurricanes that begin in the south. That does not appear to be the case with Hurricane Ian. “We have a real low shot that we might get some rain showers south and east of the city (Indianapolis). I expect we’ll stay dry, but you can’t completely rule it out just yet,” said Joe Nield, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
INDIANA STATE
KETV.com

Nebraska gets approval for electric vehicle charging network

Neb. — The Federal Highway Administration approved Nebraska's plan to create a network of electric vehicle charging stations. The approval comes with about $6 million per year for the next five years. The state can also compete for its share of $2.5 billion in discretionary grant funding. Nebraska's...
NEBRASKA STATE
