Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Nebraska Football vs. Rutgers predictions and odds for Week 6
The Nebraska football team is coming off a win against an FBS team for the first time in over a year and despite cooler heads telling Husker fans to calm down, there’s a renewed sense of energy around Lincoln and the state. Now the Cornhuskers are headed out on the road to New Jersey to take on a Rutgers Scarlet Knights team coming off its first really bad loss of the season.
Nebraska Football: 3 questions following the win over Indiana
The Nebraska football faithful are celebrating today after a win over Indiana that was cathartic for a number of different reasons. Not the least of which was that it was the first win over an FBS school in almost a year. Defense was a big reason why the Huskers are...
Jeremy Pernell: Two Intriguing Coaching Possibilities for Nebraska
Gary Patterson and Lance Leipold check off a lot of boxes, but there are other options with fewer question marks
York News-Times
Watch now: Nebraska's Tunnel Walk vs. Indiana
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph leads the team to the field before the game against Indiana, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Memorial Stadium.
IN THIS ARTICLE
1011now.com
Husker Basketball mourns passing of former star player
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska basketball family is mourning the passing of former player Rex Ekwall. Ekwall was a star player in the 1950s under Jerry Bush, as he totaled nearly 900 points and 700 rebounds in his three-year career between 1955 and 1957. The Holmesville, Neb., product led NU in scoring as both a junior and senior and topped the Huskers in rebounding all three seasons in the pro-gram.
klkntv.com
Nebraska defeats Indiana in roller-coaster game
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The momentum swung wildly throughout the first three quarters on Saturday, as Nebraska and Indiana took turns making plays that seemed to be game-changers. But the Huskers took control in the fourth quarter to win 35-21. NU scored in just three plays on its first...
KETV.com
Nebraska's Mickey Joseph talks win over Indiana in Saturday matchup
LINCOLN, Neb. — Interim head coach Mickey Joseph brought the Huskers' to their first win under his leadership on Saturday, beating Indiana 35-21. The Huskers are now sitting at 2-3 for the season after breaking their Big 10 losing streak. "As a head coach you've got to give praise...
LOOK: Nebraska, Indiana visitor gallery
A look at which recruits were on the sidelines for Nebraska's win over Indiana in Memorial Stadium. The visit list included a number of Husker commits, a big group of prospects from Tennessee and the first official visitor since June.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thedailyhoosier.com
Fox’s “Big Noon Kickoff” will be based in Bloomington next weekend
But wait, there’s more. A massive weekend at IU got even bigger when it was announced on Saturday Fox’s “Big Noon Kickoff” show will broadcast live from Bloomington prior to Indiana’s game against Michigan. The on-site program allows fans to watch Rob Stone, Reggie Bush,...
nebraskanewsservice.net
Memorial Stadium security looks to curtail bottle-throwing in student section, improve fan safety
As the game clock ticked down on Saturday, Sept. 10, the Georgia Southern Eagles had officially secured a stunning 45-42 upset victory over the Nebraska Huskers at Memorial Stadium. An elated group of Eagle players sprinted down the sideline in celebration and went directly to the south end zone —...
North Platte Telegraph
Report: Former Nebraska center Mark Pelini — nephew of Bo — dies in car crash
LINCOLN — Former Nebraska football center Mark Pelini — nephew of former Husker coach Bo Pelini — died Sunday night as a result of a car accident in Indiana, according to a report. ABC 57 reported the news. Pelini, 31, was driving a 2017 white Ford SUV....
1011now.com
Tuesday Forecast: Cold front(s) on the way...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Temperatures will continue to be near 80 in the Capital City Tuesday, but locations north and west of Lincoln will be around 10-15 degrees cooler. A cold front will move across the state during the day on Tuesday dropping the high temperatures along and behind it. Western and central Nebraska will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Given the recent warm weather, this is actually around average for this time of year. Depending on the timing of the front, Lincoln may not hit 80, but southeast Nebraska should be in the low 80s Tuesday afternoon. Meanwhile, isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible during the day across the state.
The Pacers still have one lethal hole to overcome on defense
The 2021-22 NBA season was a memorable campaign for the Indiana Pacers—for the wrong reasons. While the franchise was not necessarily bereft of good tidbits, such as the acquisition of Tyrese Haliburton which signaled a much-needed youth movement, the on-court product was simply the lowest of lows for the team for a very long time.
WOWT
Hurricane Ian: Nebraska couple’s Florida restaurant destroyed
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WOWT) - A Nebraska couple who moved their Waterloo restaurant to Fort Myers is slowly picking up the pieces. Now it’s nothing but rubble. Tj gave an account of what the destruction was like. ”The road, it’s anywhere to three-to-six feet of sand so you...
KETV.com
Nebraska family rides out Hurricane Ian in Orlando
Megan Schunk and her family went to Orlando to ride roller coasters and ended up riding out the storm. “We were really fortunate in that aspect to have a lot of people helping us know what to expect, because yeah, we have never been in a hurricane,” said Schunk.
‘Graffiti Road’ is a Nearly Forgotten Stretch of Pavement Outside of Indianapolis
Thousands of vehicles travel along I-70 every day heading across central Indiana, and likely none have any idea there is a hidden gem located just a few feet from the interstate. About 40 minutes outside of Indianapolis there is a unique and colorful stretch of road that is aptly known...
gotodestinations.com
Where to Find the Best Breakfast in Omaha
Omaha has a lot to offer when it comes to breakfast spots – from classic American fare to international cuisine. Whether you’re looking for a hearty meal to start your day or a light and healthy option, you’re sure to find something to your taste. Here are...
wamwamfm.com
Hurrican Ian Remnants in Indiana
Sometimes Indiana will get rain or other adverse weather as part of remnants from hurricanes that begin in the south. That does not appear to be the case with Hurricane Ian. “We have a real low shot that we might get some rain showers south and east of the city (Indianapolis). I expect we’ll stay dry, but you can’t completely rule it out just yet,” said Joe Nield, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
KETV.com
Nebraska gets approval for electric vehicle charging network
Neb. — The Federal Highway Administration approved Nebraska's plan to create a network of electric vehicle charging stations. The approval comes with about $6 million per year for the next five years. The state can also compete for its share of $2.5 billion in discretionary grant funding. Nebraska's...
This Is Nebraska's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
FanSided
288K+
Followers
545K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0