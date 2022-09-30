Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Peterborough hospital death: Christian Hobbs, 17, 'not seen by cardiologist'
A teenager who died after developing a resting pulse rate of 240bpm was not seen by a cardiologist after admission to A&E, an inquest has heard. Christian Hobbs died suddenly at Peterborough City Hospital on Boxing Day 2017. The 17-year-old had an undiagnosed heart condition. On the first day of...
BBC
Danish Royal Family: Queen 'sorry' after stripping grandchildren's titles
The Queen of Denmark has apologised after stripping four of her grandchildren of their royal titles - but has not reversed the decision. Queen Margrethe II said she wanted the monarchy in "keeping with the times", that her decision had been a long time coming, and that it would "future-proof" the institution.
BBC
Mark Mardell reveals he has Parkinson's disease
Former BBC presenter Mark Mardell has revealed he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. The former Europe and North America editor shared the news on the podcast Beeb Watch, telling ex-colleague Roger Bolton he was "fine and dandy" but his voice was "rather strange and weak". "I'm getting used to...
BBC
Arrest after popular musician Bill Witham dies
A man has been arrested after a musician died in hospital two weeks after being assaulted. Essex Police said officers were called over concerns about the welfare of man on Lower Lane, Hullbridge, at about 05:30 BST on 12 September. Bill Witham, 68, was taken to hospital in a life-threatening...
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Rikki Neave police 'ignored scientific evidence'
Six-year-old Rikki Neave disappeared after leaving home for school in November 1994 - his body was discovered the following day. A BBC investigation has found that police ignored scientific evidence to build a case against his mother, leaving his killer free for more than 20 years. When Rikki Neave's naked...
Prince Harry and Meghan Look Radiant in Never-Before-Seen Portrait Taken Days Before Queen's Death
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex look absolutely stunning in a new portrait that was released yesterday. The pic was snapped behind the scenes of the One Young World summit in Manchester on Sept. 5. In the vibrant colour photograph, Meghan and Harry hold hands and gaze calmly into the...
BBC
Ciara Mageean: NI athlete says doping questions after breaking Irish record were 'crushing'
Ciara Mageean has said it was "crushing" for some people to raise doping questions on social media after she smashed the Irish 1500m record. Mageean took 2.22 seconds off the previous record, set by Sonia O'Sullivan 27 years ago, at a Diamond League meeting in Brussels in September. "It was...
BBC
Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Man charged with schoolgirl's murder
A man has been charged with the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, who was shot in her home in Liverpool. The nine-year-old was fatally wounded as her mother tried to stop a gunman chasing another man into their house. Thomas Cashman, 34, of West Derby, Liverpool, has also been charged with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Animal baiting: 150 people involved in Northern Ireland, says USPCA
The USPCA has told BBC Spotlight its intelligence indicates there are 150 people actively involved in animal baiting in Northern Ireland. Baiting involves deliberately setting up fights between hunting dogs and wild animals like foxes and badgers. Baiting badgers is illegal because badgers are a protected species while foxes have...
BBC
Parents hope for answers over Willerby schoolgirl's death in France
The parents of a 12-year-old girl who drowned on a school trip to France say they hope a court hearing will provide answers about her death. Jessica Lawson, from Wolfreton School near Hull, was swimming in a lake near Limoges in 2015 when a pontoon overturned. She later died in hospital.
BBC
Essex man jailed over £226m Caribbean resort scam
A fraudster who duped more than 8,000 people into investing in celebrity-backed luxury Caribbean holiday resorts in a £226m scam has been jailed. An investigation found David Ames, from Essex, used celebrity endorsements to lure people into the fraudulent scheme. The 70-year-old denied two counts of fraud by abuse...
BBC
Nuclear fusion plant to be built at West Burton A power station
A power station has been chosen to be the site of the UK's, and potentially the world's, first prototype commercial nuclear fusion reactor. Fusion is a potential source of almost limitless clean energy but is currently only carried out in experiments. The government had shortlisted five sites but has picked...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Tony Hickmott: Autistic man to be released after 21 years in hospital
An autistic man who has been held in a secure hospital for 21 years has been told he can finally go home. Tony Hickmott, 45, was sectioned after he had a mental health crisis in 2001, and despite a long fight by his family, he has not been released since.
Comments / 0