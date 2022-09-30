ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Danish Royal Family: Queen 'sorry' after stripping grandchildren's titles

The Queen of Denmark has apologised after stripping four of her grandchildren of their royal titles - but has not reversed the decision. Queen Margrethe II said she wanted the monarchy in "keeping with the times", that her decision had been a long time coming, and that it would "future-proof" the institution.
BBC

Mark Mardell reveals he has Parkinson's disease

Former BBC presenter Mark Mardell has revealed he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. The former Europe and North America editor shared the news on the podcast Beeb Watch, telling ex-colleague Roger Bolton he was "fine and dandy" but his voice was "rather strange and weak". "I'm getting used to...
BBC

Arrest after popular musician Bill Witham dies

A man has been arrested after a musician died in hospital two weeks after being assaulted. Essex Police said officers were called over concerns about the welfare of man on Lower Lane, Hullbridge, at about 05:30 BST on 12 September. Bill Witham, 68, was taken to hospital in a life-threatening...
BBC

Rikki Neave police 'ignored scientific evidence'

Six-year-old Rikki Neave disappeared after leaving home for school in November 1994 - his body was discovered the following day. A BBC investigation has found that police ignored scientific evidence to build a case against his mother, leaving his killer free for more than 20 years. When Rikki Neave's naked...
BBC

Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Man charged with schoolgirl's murder

A man has been charged with the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, who was shot in her home in Liverpool. The nine-year-old was fatally wounded as her mother tried to stop a gunman chasing another man into their house. Thomas Cashman, 34, of West Derby, Liverpool, has also been charged with...
BBC

Animal baiting: 150 people involved in Northern Ireland, says USPCA

The USPCA has told BBC Spotlight its intelligence indicates there are 150 people actively involved in animal baiting in Northern Ireland. Baiting involves deliberately setting up fights between hunting dogs and wild animals like foxes and badgers. Baiting badgers is illegal because badgers are a protected species while foxes have...
BBC

Essex man jailed over £226m Caribbean resort scam

A fraudster who duped more than 8,000 people into investing in celebrity-backed luxury Caribbean holiday resorts in a £226m scam has been jailed. An investigation found David Ames, from Essex, used celebrity endorsements to lure people into the fraudulent scheme. The 70-year-old denied two counts of fraud by abuse...
BBC

Nuclear fusion plant to be built at West Burton A power station

A power station has been chosen to be the site of the UK's, and potentially the world's, first prototype commercial nuclear fusion reactor. Fusion is a potential source of almost limitless clean energy but is currently only carried out in experiments. The government had shortlisted five sites but has picked...
