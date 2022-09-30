ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia Phillies reach postseason, and (Lordy!) belong there

They are a team that no one this MLB postseason should want to face. They are one of two teams many fans believe should not even be in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Phillies are the National League’s first-ever third Wild Card team and, on alternating days for the past two weeks, all of their fans were sure they would collapse again as they have for the past four Septembers.
The Chicago Bears should be ashamed of themselves again

When the Chicago Bears started this season, it was clearly a rebuilding year. Everyone knows that they are going to be horrible so being 2-2 after four weeks shouldn’t be that much of a surprise. It might even be a little bit better of a record than expected if we are being honest.
Chicago Blackhawks: 3 important future pieces are moved out

The Chicago Blackhawks played their Home Away From Home preseason game on Sunday night against the Minnesota Wild at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee Wisconsin. It is always nice to see the National Hockey League do what it can to grow the game. The home of the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks didn’t...
