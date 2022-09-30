Read full article on original website
Josh Donaldson gone from 2023 New York Yankees if report is valid
Getting angry at Anthony Rizzo and Aaron Judge would be the perfect way to be removed from the New York Yankees’ plans going forward. That could be the case with Josh Donaldson. Sister site Yanks Go Yard posted that Donaldson was irritated with the pair of sluggers during their...
Minnesota Twins prospect breaks unique record set by Red Sox World Series champion
When pitching prospect Simeon Woods Richardson made his debut with the Minnesota Twins over the weekend, he inadvertently broke a unique Major League Baseball record. With 15 letters between the two words that make up his surname, the 22-year-old now has the longest last name on the back of a jersey in league history.
Philadelphia Phillies reach postseason, and (Lordy!) belong there
They are a team that no one this MLB postseason should want to face. They are one of two teams many fans believe should not even be in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Phillies are the National League’s first-ever third Wild Card team and, on alternating days for the past two weeks, all of their fans were sure they would collapse again as they have for the past four Septembers.
The Chicago Bears should be ashamed of themselves again
When the Chicago Bears started this season, it was clearly a rebuilding year. Everyone knows that they are going to be horrible so being 2-2 after four weeks shouldn’t be that much of a surprise. It might even be a little bit better of a record than expected if we are being honest.
Chicago Blackhawks: 3 important future pieces are moved out
The Chicago Blackhawks played their Home Away From Home preseason game on Sunday night against the Minnesota Wild at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee Wisconsin. It is always nice to see the National Hockey League do what it can to grow the game. The home of the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks didn’t...
