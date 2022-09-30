Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ohio State piles on Rutgers with fake punt that nearly causes benches clearing brawl
The Ohio State Buckeyes ran a fake punt against Rutgers while up 39 points, and the benches nearly cleared on a hit out of bounds after the play. The Ohio State Buckeyes faced off against another Big 10 foe this season, this time eing the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. While Rutgers’ defense ranked among the best in the nation through the first few weeks of the season, they have not played an offense as dominant as Ohio State’s.
Pistons game tonight: Pistons vs Knicks odds, injury report, predictions, TV channel for Oct. 4
The Detroit Pistons will tip off their preseason in the basketball Mecca known as Madison Square Garden tonight against the New York Knicks. The Pistons and Knicks have been two of the worst teams in the NBA over the last 10 years, but have very different rosters, as the Knicks rely heavily on veterans while the Pistons will be one of the youngest teams in the NBA.
FanSided
288K+
Followers
545K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0