94.3 Lite FM

Nearly 80 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

Close to 80 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley have recently gone missing. Help is needed in finding these children. Take a look to see if you have seen any. From Oct 1., 2022 until Jan. 1 2022, nearly 80 children have gone missing in the Empire State. Please, take a look and see if you recognize any of these missing children.
PUBLIC SAFETY
96.1 The Breeze

Trapping Permits Now Available For 3 WNY Wildlife Areas

Trapping permits are now available for three DEC Wildlife Management Areas in Western New York. The trapping locations are located in DEC's Region 8. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation opened the application process yesterday, Monday, October 3, 2022. The permit applications for Oak Orchard, Tonawanda, and John...
BASOM, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Upstate NY apple orchard named the third-best in the United States

Town of Onondaga, N.Y. — Another year, another Honeycrisp-fresh accolade for one of Upstate New York’s most popular orchards. Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards has been named the third-best apple orchard in the nation by USA Today’s 10Best. The 111-year-old orchard — housed in Central New York’s hilly, pastoral Town of Onondaga — was the only New York farm to make the list.
ONONDAGA, NY
Hot 99.1

Stunning Upstate New York Apple Orchard Voted Nation’s Best

We are in the heart of apple picking season and one of New York's own orchards is getting some recognition as the best in the country. During the first few weeks of autumn, it's all about apples in Upstate New York. From apple picking to apple cider donuts to hard apple cider - we literally enjoy all the fruits of the apple harvest season. Nationwide, Upstate New York is known as one of the prime apple-growing and harvesting regions in the United States. For many of us, we make it a yearly tradition to go apple picking and we have some awesome orchards throughout Upstate. But one Empire State orchard is getting recognition as one of the best 3 in the whole country.
AGRICULTURE
Syracuse.com

DEC adds new Madison County site for stocked pheasant hunting

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) this month will release 185 pheasants in the Tioughnioga Wildlife Management Area (WMA), located in the towns of Nelson, Georgetown, and Cazenovia. Tioughnioga WMA will permanently replace the former Hamilton stocking site. Stocked pheasants will be provided by DEC’s Reynolds Game...
MADISON COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Wheel of Fortune Coming To 4 New York Towns For 1st Time Ever

The first-ever Wheel of Fortune live tour will be spinning across New York State. Residents will be able to play the popular game show in four hometowns in the Empire State. Are you ready to play Wheel of Fortune? Wheel of Fortune LIVE!, an all-new theatrical experience, is touring across North America. The game show is making four stops in New York State, including in the Hudson Valley.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Kristen Walters

Popular grocery store in New York state closing this month

A popular local grocery store in New York state recently announced that they would be shutting down. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, October 1, 2022, the Save A Lot supermarket located at 200 Main Street in Johnson City, New York, announced on its business Facebook page that it had lost its lease to the building, which is currently being sold.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Top Spots To Go Glamping In Western New York

One of the best things about fall in Western New York is going camping. For the most part, it's still nice enough to be out in nature without a lot of heavy gear, but also the major summer heat is long gone. With the heat having moved out of the area, that makes those evening campfires even more appealing.
TRAVEL
94.3 Lite FM

What Is “Just Cause” in New York State? Can You Legally Be Fired?

Over the last few weeks you may have heard about people quiet quitting. What is that? It is an employee doing only the minimum that their job requires to get paid. Yet, in this day and age employers want you to go above and beyond, if you don't then they are actually (the employers) looking to replace you. There is quiet quitting and there is quiet firing.
POLITICS
96.1 The Breeze

Two Shockingly Hidden Laws in New York State

Believe it or not, there are new laws that are proposed and either passed or never get off the ground in the State of New York. There are many obstacles that a potential new law needs to get through in order to be signed into law. Most people know the...
POLITICS
96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze

