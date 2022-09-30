Read full article on original website
Nearly 80 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State
Close to 80 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley have recently gone missing. Help is needed in finding these children. Take a look to see if you have seen any. From Oct 1., 2022 until Jan. 1 2022, nearly 80 children have gone missing in the Empire State. Please, take a look and see if you recognize any of these missing children.
Trapping Permits Now Available For 3 WNY Wildlife Areas
Trapping permits are now available for three DEC Wildlife Management Areas in Western New York. The trapping locations are located in DEC's Region 8. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation opened the application process yesterday, Monday, October 3, 2022. The permit applications for Oak Orchard, Tonawanda, and John...
Upstate NY apple orchard named the third-best in the United States
Town of Onondaga, N.Y. — Another year, another Honeycrisp-fresh accolade for one of Upstate New York’s most popular orchards. Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards has been named the third-best apple orchard in the nation by USA Today’s 10Best. The 111-year-old orchard — housed in Central New York’s hilly, pastoral Town of Onondaga — was the only New York farm to make the list.
Stunning Upstate New York Apple Orchard Voted Nation’s Best
We are in the heart of apple picking season and one of New York's own orchards is getting some recognition as the best in the country. During the first few weeks of autumn, it's all about apples in Upstate New York. From apple picking to apple cider donuts to hard apple cider - we literally enjoy all the fruits of the apple harvest season. Nationwide, Upstate New York is known as one of the prime apple-growing and harvesting regions in the United States. For many of us, we make it a yearly tradition to go apple picking and we have some awesome orchards throughout Upstate. But one Empire State orchard is getting recognition as one of the best 3 in the whole country.
Shockingly ‘Arctic’ Cold Weather Expected In Upstate New York
The calender just officially turned to fall, but one local weather expert says it's gonna feel a lot like winter. Hudson Valley meteorologist Ben Noll warns an "arctic cold front" is coming to Upstate New York this week. Arctic Cold Front Coming To Hudson Valley, New York. "Cool winds of...
15 Large ‘Illegal Marijuana Plants’ Found In New York State Forest
Fifteen large weed plants were burned after it was discovered in a state forest. On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its weekly DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review. "Over the last decade, as well as during the COVID-19 pandemic, DEC saw an increase in...
12 Stores That Will Be Open on Thanksgiving in New York State
We're three days into the month of October, which means that spooky season is upon us. It also means that the colder weather is here and we can now look forward to the 2022 holiday season. I know, it's early. We're still four weeks away from Halloween and eight weeks...
DEC adds new Madison County site for stocked pheasant hunting
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) this month will release 185 pheasants in the Tioughnioga Wildlife Management Area (WMA), located in the towns of Nelson, Georgetown, and Cazenovia. Tioughnioga WMA will permanently replace the former Hamilton stocking site. Stocked pheasants will be provided by DEC’s Reynolds Game...
Don’t Speed! You’ll Likely Get Pulled Over By Police At These 19 Central New York Spots
Oh man, we all have those memorable stories of being pulled over by the police. For me, I got pulled over once running an "orange" light that was definitely red because I needed to go to the bathroom. Another time, I was on my way home from a work event and was going a liiiiiittle bit too fast.
Wheel of Fortune Coming To 4 New York Towns For 1st Time Ever
The first-ever Wheel of Fortune live tour will be spinning across New York State. Residents will be able to play the popular game show in four hometowns in the Empire State. Are you ready to play Wheel of Fortune? Wheel of Fortune LIVE!, an all-new theatrical experience, is touring across North America. The game show is making four stops in New York State, including in the Hudson Valley.
Soaring Food Prices In New York State Could Cancel Your Thanksgiving Dinner
Buying food is almost 20 percent more for certain staple items this year compared to last year in New York. According to data from the United States Department of Agriculture, food prices have increased significantly. The rising prices are the highest increases in over 40 years. The food index increased...
Popular grocery store in New York state closing this month
A popular local grocery store in New York state recently announced that they would be shutting down. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, October 1, 2022, the Save A Lot supermarket located at 200 Main Street in Johnson City, New York, announced on its business Facebook page that it had lost its lease to the building, which is currently being sold.
Top Spots To Go Glamping In Western New York
One of the best things about fall in Western New York is going camping. For the most part, it's still nice enough to be out in nature without a lot of heavy gear, but also the major summer heat is long gone. With the heat having moved out of the area, that makes those evening campfires even more appealing.
What Is “Just Cause” in New York State? Can You Legally Be Fired?
Over the last few weeks you may have heard about people quiet quitting. What is that? It is an employee doing only the minimum that their job requires to get paid. Yet, in this day and age employers want you to go above and beyond, if you don't then they are actually (the employers) looking to replace you. There is quiet quitting and there is quiet firing.
Two Shockingly Hidden Laws in New York State
Believe it or not, there are new laws that are proposed and either passed or never get off the ground in the State of New York. There are many obstacles that a potential new law needs to get through in order to be signed into law. Most people know the...
2022 May See A Historic Minimum Wage Increase In Upstate New York
As we enter the homestretch of 2022, have you thought about what your New Year’s Resolutions will be? Of course not. Me neither. But it looks like by law, employers will already have one resolution laid out again this year – to pay minimum wage employees a historic increase in 2023.
New York State Shares Shocking Info on Gun Violence, Shootings
New York officials shared shocking gun violence numbers for the Hudson Valley and New York State. This week, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced an additional $50 million in state funding that is expected to help increase public safety in the Empire State. Gov. Hochul Announces New Investments To Increase...
How Close is New York State to Legal Human Composting?
Wait, human composting? Does this mean that a person, after they pass, will go in the same place that you put the food scraps and the lawn clippings in the back yard? Um, not sure I want to be seeing that happen in the backyard. Human composting or the more...
Cops Looking For Woman’s Gruesome Killer In HV, Upstate New York
New York State Police are hoping you can help them as they continue to investigate a woman who was found headless and handless in the Hudson Valley. Last weekend, New York State Police confirmed police have finally identified a body that was found in Dutchess County in 1980. Headless Body...
The 6 Reasons Your Car Will Not Pass New York State Inspection
Every year you need to go through the process of getting your car inspected, have you done it already for this year? Do you think it will pass? Or have you been putting it off, because you are dreading the repair bill that will go along with the cost of that inspection?
