Five Rangers among NHL Top 50 players right now
The NHL Network has released its NHL Top 50 players list, usually designed to get interaction and attention, and five Rangers made the cut. The top two from the Rangers are Igor Shesterkin (11) and Adam Fox (16). Artemiy Panarin (21) and Mika Zibanejad (29) are in the top-30, while...
Around the Farm: Brennan Othmann scores 2 goals in OHL season debut
Brennan Othmann scored a pair of goals for Flint in his OHL season debut, fresh off his reassignment from Rangers camp. Othmann is likely too good for the OHL, but since he couldn’t play in the AHL, there were no other options. Bryce McConnel-Barker got his first point of...
How to win DFS hockey and win big
If you’ve been following me on Twitter, then you know I’m big into DFS football. I love it. As I’ve gotten better at it –I actually had to add earnings from DFS last year to my tax return– I’ve transitioned to trying to apply what I’ve learned into how to win DFS hockey. Interestingly enough, there is a lot of overlap.
Rangers top line adds Barclay Goodrow in latest practice lines
It looks like the Kid Line is here to stay, as the latest iteration of the practice lines has the second and third lines remaining the same, but the Rangers top line adds Barclay Goodrow over Sammy Blais. That trio spent 94 minutes together last year to rather bad results....
NY Rangers Fan Confidence Poll: One more week of preseason
52-24-6 (250 GF, 204 GA); lost in Eastern Conference Final. The Rangers had a busy week, with 4 preseason games. They looked great in the preseason opener before losing a close one in Boston and looking bored against the Devils. They looked much better with a more NHL ready lineup in a win to close out the week.
Around the Farm: Adam Sykora notches assist in first game in 22-23 season
Adam Sykora notched an assist in his first game back with HK Nitra in Slovakia. Sykora is a very hyped prospect, but is still very young –he just turned 18– and will need some time to develop. The goal for this year is to have an impact with Nitra and stick in a scoring role. Of the 5 Euro prospects, Sykora is the one to watch.
