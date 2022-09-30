Adam Sykora notched an assist in his first game back with HK Nitra in Slovakia. Sykora is a very hyped prospect, but is still very young –he just turned 18– and will need some time to develop. The goal for this year is to have an impact with Nitra and stick in a scoring role. Of the 5 Euro prospects, Sykora is the one to watch.

