Chicago's Best Pizza Places: A Comprehensive GuideThe Daily ScoopChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Expands Paid Parental Leave for All City EmployeesLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Now you can have the most Chicago-y pizza ever shipped directly to your homeJennifer GeerChicago, IL
DePaul Latino Law Student Association Hispanic Heritage Month event on 10/6Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Preemie born at 23 weeks heads home after over 500 days in the NICULive Action NewsChicago, IL
Yardbarker
Ime Udoka's Affairs Reportedly Involved Him Sleeping With The Wife Of A Celtics' Minority Owner
The Ime Udoka cheating scandal has been one of the biggest talking points around the NBA world in recent days. The Boston Celtics coach was expected to take another step after leading the team to the Finals in his first season but finds himself suspended instead. While there was quite a bit of support for Udoka in the beginning from certain people, that has since dried up thanks to multiple people suggesting that the matter is worse than it seems.
Yardbarker
Half Of The Lakers Roster From Last Season Is No Longer In The NBA
The Los Angeles Lakers had a very terrible season in 2021-22, missing the play-in tournament and winning well under 40 games in the entire season. The team had a lot of issues, Russell Westbrook's poor play and Anthony Davis' injuries being prime among those, but that wasn't the only thing wrong with the Lakers last season.
Dwight Howard issues message for NBA teams
Dwight Howard remains 0-for-30 with NBA teams this offseason, but he is not quitting just yet. The eight-time All-Star center Howard took to Instagram on Saturday with a message for the entire league. Howard posted a video of himself vigorously riding a stationary bike and put in the overlay caption “when you’re in the best shape of your life but still a free agent.”
NBA・
Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension
Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Los Angeles Lakers' Starting Five: "This Is Gonna Be A Rough Year."
Los Angeles Lakers fans weren't happy looking at new coach Darvin Ham's potential starting five. Ahead of the upcoming season, the lineup sees Damian Jones at center, Anthony Davis at power forward, LeBron James at small forward, while Kendrick Nunn and Russell Westbrook come in as shooting guard and point guard respectively.
Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
Apartment Therapy
LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle
LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis Has Been Impressed By Scotty Pippen Jr. In Lakers Practice
The Los Angeles Lakers have built a roster that people aren't sure what to make of. The team is driven by its three superstars, who will need to perform if they are to be successful, but the players around them are definitely interesting. Patrick Beverley and Dennis Schroder are players...
hotnewhiphop.com
Plies Thinks Ime Udoka "Hit Someone High Up" To Cause Suspension
Plies is never one to hold back commentary when it comes to social media antics. The Florida rapper received backlash last month after sharing his thoughts on the Starz hit series "P-Valley," claiming that he was "traumatized" watching the series. "Why Y’all Ain’t Give Me A Tutorial On 'P Valley'" he tweeted. But the heat hasn't stopped the "Bust It Baby" rapper from dropping his two cents on social media every now and again.
‘It was nice to humble him’: Warriors star Klay Thompson shades Jordan Poole after winning 3-point contest with Stephen Curry
Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry put on a show as they teamed up in an exhibition three-point contest during the Golden State Warriors’ Japan tour. Thompson and Curry took the win over teammate Jordan Poole, and for his part, Klay could not help but throw a bit of shade at Poole after the matchup.
Video from Lakers scrimmage is incredibly discouraging for fans
Los Angeles Lakers training camp is underway and we are starting to get an idea of what Darvin Ham and the coaching staff have in plan for the team. Some of these plans, such as Patrick Beverley’s role, seem absurd. But that is what camp and the preseason is for — to work out the kinks.
Golden State Warriors Reportedly "In Talks" To Sign 2019 First Round Pick
According to Anthony Slater and Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Golden State Warriors "are in talks" with 2019 first-round pick Ty Jerome for a training camp deal.
The Chicago Bears should be ashamed of themselves again
When the Chicago Bears started this season, it was clearly a rebuilding year. Everyone knows that they are going to be horrible so being 2-2 after four weeks shouldn’t be that much of a surprise. It might even be a little bit better of a record than expected if we are being honest.
Sixers want Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris running with the bench unit
CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Philadelphia 76ers have one of the deeper rosters in the league heading into the 2022-23 season. They are led by stars Joel Embiid and James Harden, and they have a deep supporting cast they can rely on. The bench unit has been overhauled since last...
Lakers News: Jeanie Buss Explains Choice To Fire Jim Buss
We expect a full episode of "Legacy" to unpack this, too.
Obvious reason proves Eagles might be overrated despite undefeated start
The Eagles have the best record in the NFL, but does that also make them the biggest Super Bowl threat?. The Eagles remain perfect. Four wins. Zero losses. They are the only team in the NFL without a smudge on their resume. It hasn’t always been pretty. In Week 1, the Eagles gave up an early lead to the Lions before quickly bouncing back—but not without giving up garbage points in the fourth quarter to narrow the score.
Brooklyn Nets Waive A Player They Just Signed
The Brooklyn Nets have requested waivers on forward Kaiser Gates, who they recently signed on September 30.
Chicago Blackhawks: 3 important future pieces are moved out
The Chicago Blackhawks played their Home Away From Home preseason game on Sunday night against the Minnesota Wild at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee Wisconsin. It is always nice to see the National Hockey League do what it can to grow the game. The home of the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks didn’t...
Mystery of Bojan Bogdanovic trade to Pistons for pittance solved
The trade of Bojan Bogdanovic to the Detroit Pistons was a head scratcher to many NBA experts. Why would the tanking-hard Utah Jazz send a really good player to a rebuilding team, for very little in return? It appears the mystery may have been solved. When the news broke about...
Is Ron Rivera encouraging failure in the Washington Commanders?
I’m going to admit something. I didn’t watch this week’s Washington Commanders – Dallas Cowboys football game. At least, not the way I usually watch, all by myself, pen and paper in hand. I was traveling, and just caught a piece of the game, along with...
