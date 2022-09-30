Read full article on original website
Related
Is Missy Peregrym still on FBI? (Did Maggie leave?)
Missy Peregrym hasn’t appeared in an episode of FBI season 5 thus far leaving many fans to wonder if she’s left the series. It’s an understandable question to be asking given that we haven’t seen Special Agent Maggie Bell since the eighteenth episode of season 4 which aired way back in April.
Is The Bold and the Beautiful on today? (Oct. 4, 2022)
On yesterday’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, it sure looked like the soap was preparing to reset the board. Steffy and Taylor headed off to Aspen, the stunning locale that typically shifts the show in another direction for its couples. Ridge gave Brooke another opportunity to come clean about the CPS call. And, Hope made it clear to her mom that she’s on Thomas’ side.
What time does The Real Love Boat premiere on CBS?
All aboard! Get ready for the latest dating reality series coming to television soon. And this one is taking us across the high seas! The Real Love Boat, premieres Wednesday, Oct. 5 on CBS. The show will take place aboard a Princess Cruises ship, stopping at multiple ports to pick...
FanSided
288K+
Followers
545K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0