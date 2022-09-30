ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Dumping Roe may backfire on abortion opponents. Republicans should have been ready.

By Ingrid Jacques, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

Opponents of abortion who were thrilled to see the U.S. Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade in June may find their celebration short-lived.

At least in some states.

Without a federal constitutional right to abortion on the books, abortion advocates in California, Michigan and Vermont are seeking to enshrine those rights into their state constitutions in November. If the measures passed, these states would be the first to establish an explicit right to abortion in their state constitutions. Ten state courts have interpreted that the right exists in their constitutions, but those decisions can be overturned.

One other state has a ballot initiative this fall – Kentucky – but it would do the opposite in explicitly saying there is no right to abortion under the state constitution. This is what Kansas sought to do in August, but that measure was soundly defeated , even in a conservative state.

Michigan faces 'expansive' abortion initiative

In my state of Michigan, the Planned Parenthood- and ACLU-backed Reproductive Freedom for All proposal, known as Proposal 3 on the ballot , promises to “ restore Roe in Michigan .”

That’s extremely misleading. It would go much further than that.

More from Ingrid Jacques: Medical students shunned a doctor because of her abortion views. Is this what America has become?

The battle over abortion rights in Michigan should serve as a warning in other states. If this amendment passed, it would severely restrict the state legislature from enacting any changes to abortion provisions, and it would likely overturn existing restrictions on abortion – ones that prevailed under Roe. Those regulations include a ban on abortions after fetal viability (unless the life of the mother is at risk), parental consent for a minor’s abortion, and health and safety standards for abortion clinics.

While the initiative’s language pays lip service to allowing the state to set restrictions after viability, it also says the state could not prohibit any abortion if a “ health care professional” believes it's necessary to "protect the life or physical or mental health " of the pregnant individual.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j3q7q_0iGUYb5s00
Without a federal constitutional right to abortion on the books, abortion advocates in California, Michigan and Vermont are seeking to enshrine those rights into their state constitutions in November. If the measures passed, these states would be the first to establish an explicit right to abortion in their state constitutions. ABRAMORAMA

That’s incredibly vague. Proponents are trying to paint this as a “ middle of the road ” measure, but that’s hardly what it is.

Michigan could become a state that has much more lenient abortion laws than it did before the Supreme Court decision.

Overturn of Roe is good for women: We helped to win legal argument to overturn Roe. Here's why decision is good for women.

According to an analysis from the nonpartisan Citizens Research Council of Michigan, the proposal could do the following :

“Proposal 3 would not only preserve the right to abortion that had been federally protected by the U.S. Constitution since 1973 – it could potentially expand access to abortion to later stages of pregnancy, lift certain restrictions that have previously been in place, and establish additional rights to a wider range of reproductive health services. While abortion legalization has been shown to have positive effects on women and society at large, the impact of this expansive of a constitutional right is unknown. The proposal’s language is broad and largely undefined, making it vulnerable to a host of legal challenges.”

Republicans should have been ready

That’s why abortion opponents are working hard to push back against the proposal and educate voters about what the measure would actually do.

Citizens to Support MI Women and Children , backed by the Michigan Catholic Conference and Michigan Right to Life, say the initiative is "radical" and would undermine existing abortion regulations.

Republicans and self-proclaimed "pro-lifers" are finding themselves on the defensive in states like Michigan. Some of this could have been prevented if the Republican-controlled legislature had been prepared to offer some sort of compromise legislation after Roe was overturned. They knew it was likely coming, but they appeared to be wholly unready.

Even though it was unlikely for Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer – who has made supporting abortion rights central to her reelection campaign – to sign off on anything lawmakers would have presented her, it would have signaled they were open to reasonable compromise.

Loan forgiveness hurts some taxpayers: First lawsuit is filed challenging Biden's costly, unfair student loan forgiveness plan

In Michigan, there was a 1931 law that bans abortion, except in the case of saving the mother’s life . After Roe was overturned, that law reemerged. The courts have blocked its enforcement for now, but it still exists.

The fact that the law is still in play gives the proposal’s opponents a huge disadvantage.

Americans want middle ground on abortion

One recent statewide poll showed that 80% of Michigan voters supported legal abortion in cases of rape or incest. Even 63% of “strong Republicans” indicated support in these situations.

Of course, national polls have consistently shown the majority of Americans ( even Democrats ) are open to restrictions on abortion based on gestational limits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qxjCm_0iGUYb5s00
USA TODAY columnist Ingrid Jacques Eric Seals/Detroit Free Press via USA TODAY Network

So if people understand how far this proposal would take abortion in Michigan (and how difficult it is to overturn constitutional amendments), opponents hope they can persuade enough people to vote “no .”

“This is extreme,” Christen Pollo of Citizens to Support MI Women and Children told me. “It’s confusing. There’s a lot hidden in here that voters are not in favor of and it’s permanent. We're stuck with the consequences of this potentially forever if this passes.”

Ingrid Jacques is a columnist at USA TODAY. Contact her at ijacques@usatoday.com or on Twitter: @ Ingrid_Jacques

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page , on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter . To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dumping Roe may backfire on abortion opponents. Republicans should have been ready.

Comments / 150

Josh Finn
2d ago

Not thinking about the obvious consequences of their actions seems to be a Republican trait.

Reply(33)
31
Bea LaRue
1d ago

Well, duh. That's pretty much what most people I know have been wanting, for the State's to actually use their OWN Constitution and allow people to vote on any LAW'S brought forward. Congress had 50 YEARS to codify Roe into a LAW. They didn't. So, now, allow the PEOPLE to speak and decide for themselves what should and shouldn't be allowed. That's all MOST people want, to have a say in what's going on in their own State.

Reply(2)
5
Joan McComber
1d ago

I am not a lawyer nor an expert but I believe this proposal should pass. Since this will be a Constitutional amendment passed by the people, it seems reasonable to believe that if provisions of this law prove to be too extreme, in either direction -- lenient or restrictive -- another proposal could be put on the ballot in a future election to adjust them. It seems nothing is set in stone these days, but it is important to invalidate the 1931 law, even if this law needs revising at a future date.

Reply(1)
4
Related
HuffPost

Watch A Republican Candidate Furiously Backpedal From His Own Words On Abortion

Scott Jensen, Republican candidate for governor in Minnesota, is fleeing from his own position against abortion after his poll numbers took a dive. “I would try to ban abortion,” Jensen vowed in a March interview with Minnesota Public Radio. In the past, he has also said he would work to ban it without exceptions for rape and incest “unless the mother’s life is in danger.”
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Kansas State
State
California State
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Michigan Government
Local
California Government
NewsOne

These 5 States Will Have Slavery On The Ballot This November

Voters in five states will see slavery on their upcoming ballots as prison reform advocates push to abolish slavery. Only time will tell if amendments like these will lead to actual change, but we can all agree that ending slavery real or symbolic is a good thing. The post These 5 States Will Have Slavery On The Ballot This November appeared first on NewsOne.
LOUISIANA STATE
Washington Examiner

Texas Gov. Abbott pulling away from O’Rourke thanks to abortion and border

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is pulling away from Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke, aided by the support of Hispanics and the state’s opposition to abortion. In the latest Emerson College/the Hill survey, the abortion issue — recently supercharged by the U.S. Supreme Court’s move to strike down Roe v. Wade — appeared to be helping the Republican governor.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Sarah Palin says ‘entire country’ should be ‘outraged’ at her failure to get elected

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin thinks you should be angry that she is not heading to Congress.That’s what the failed Republican House candidate told an interviewer this week on Real America’s Voice, a right-wing YouTube channel. Ms Palin blamed her defeat on Alaska’s new ranked-choice voting system, which allocates the votes of defeated candidates after a first round of voting to the top two remaining candidates based on the personal preferences of voters.“It was the political establishment that created this system with the ranked-choice voting,” Ms Palin declared. “And, without encouraging the other Republican to drop out once he...
ALASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
abovethelaw.com

Trump-Backed Attorney General Candidate Wants To Stop Contraception From Entering The State

Ever since the Supreme Court callously undid 50 years of precedent and overturned Roe v. Wade, the writing’s on that wall for every Constitutional right that found its home in the penumbra of privacy. As written by Justice Clarence Thomas in his concurrence in Dobbs, “we should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell.”
MICHIGAN STATE
Rolling Stone

She Wanted An Abortion. Now The Embryo Is Suing Her Doctors

Four years ago in Arizona, a woman had an abortion. She was not ambivalent about the decision: She was upset to learn she was pregnant, scared of giving birth, and did not want — and she had never wanted — children. Even so, Arizona law requires a pregnant person absorb a litany of information before terminating: medical information (like the risks associated with the procedure), and legal information (like the fact that the father would be liable for child support if she carried the pregnancy to term). In Arizona, a person must sign a consent form officially acknowledging receipt...
ARIZONA STATE
thecheyennepost.com

41 Wyoming Lawyers Tell Hageman to Stop Lying About the Election

Forty-one prominent Wyoming attorneys have sent a letter to Wyoming Congressional Candidate Harriet Hageman (R-WY) calling on her to stop lying about the 2022 Presidential election being rigged. The 8-page letter refers to coverage of an event in Casper by the Casper Star Tribune. The newspaper quoted Hageman as saying...
WYOMING STATE
The Independent

Hardee’s mocks Mike Lindell after he claimed the FBI took his phone at one of its Minnesota locations

The fast food restaurant chain Hardee’s took to social media to capitalise on its newfound notoriety after My Pillow CEO and ardent Donald Trump supporter Mike Lindell claimed that the FBI seized his cell phone at a Hardee’s in southern Minnesota on Tuesday. “Now that you know we exist... you should really try our pillowy biscuits,” Hardee’s tweeted early on Wednesday morning. Now that you know we exist... you should really try our pillowy biscuits.— Hardee’s (@Hardees) September 14, 2022Contacted by Insider for a reaction to the tweet, Mr Lindell replied to the chain’s missive with: “Funny!” He later...
MANKATO, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Michigan Supreme Court#Abortion Laws#Politics State#Abortion Issues#Politics Federal#Politics Legislative#Republicans#The U S Supreme Court#Aclu#Reproductive Freedom
Daily Mail

Texas woman who was staunch pro-lifer says she's now firmly pro-abortion, after she was forced to travel 10 hours and spend $3,500 to terminate longed-for baby who doctors said would die an hour after birth

A Texas woman says she's gone from being staunchly pro-life to firmly pro-abortion after being forced to travel out-of-state to terminate a longed-for pregnancy after being told the fetus would survive no more than an hour after birth. Kailee Lingo DeSpain, 29, together with her husband David, 31, had both...
TEXAS STATE
Newsweek

Every Republican Endorsing Democrats Over Trump Candidates in the Midterms

Several Democratic candidates in races against opponents backed by former President Donald Trump have received endorsements from Republicans ahead of the midterm elections. Prominent state-level Republicans in Arizona, Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas and Pennsylvania have so far publicly expressed support for Democrats facing Trump-backed GOP nominees. It remains to be seen...
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Newsweek

Video Reportedly Shows Michigan Rally-Goers 'Streaming Out' as Trump Speaks

Reports have emerged alleging that attendees were consistently leaving the venue over the course of Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Michigan on Saturday night. The former president spoke in Warren, Michigan, to support several candidates that he has endorsed in the upcoming midterm elections. Most prominent among these candidates is Tudor Dixon, the Republican nominee challenging incumbent Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer in the gubernatorial race.
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

625K+
Followers
68K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy