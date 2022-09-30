ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Blade

CHSL settles on alignment with Toledo schools in powerhouse Central Division

After months of discussion, the Detroit-area based Catholic High School League has settled on a seven-team football alignment for the 2023 season which will include Toledo's three Catholic-school teams in the league's powerhouse Central Division. Central Catholic, St. Francis de Sales, and St. John's Jesuit – currently members of Ohio's Three River Athletic Conference – will blend with four historically powerhouse programs that have combined to win 31 Michigan state championships and had 20 other state runner-up finishes since a playoff format was adopted in 1975: defending Michigan Division 2 state champion Warren De La Salle, Novi Detroit Catholic Central, Birmingham Brother Rice, and Orchard Lake St. Mary's. “That is exactly what I expected it to be when we agreed to join,” Central Catholic head football coach and athletic director Greg Dempsey said. “This is as much of a meat-grinder league that anybody can go through in football. “When you look at what those four teams from Michigan bring to the table, and what our three teams from down here will add, there are no easy weeks in that Central Division starting next year.”
TOLEDO, OH
LehighValleyLive.com

Cardinals’ Zach Ertz primed for reunion with ex-Eagles teammates Jalen Hurts, Dallas Goedert

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz sat in front of a camera, ready to talk to reporters about his time with the Eagles. Behind him was a backdrop with the Cardinals logo. Even with it being almost a year since Ertz was traded to the Cardinals for cornerback Tay Gowan and a sixth-round pick, it still looked weird, being that Ertz has spent the first almost nine seasons of his career with the Eagles, including his go-ahead touchdown that helped bring Philadelphia its first world championship in Super Bowl LII.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

How optimistic is Eagles’ Nick Sirianni about having several injured players ready to take on Cardinals?

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni watched as player after player went to the blue medical tent to be checked out during Sunday’s 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Sirianni saw his starting left tackle Jordan Mailata suffer a shoulder injury, right guard Isaac Seumalo deal with an ankle injury, cornerback Darius Slay walk off with a forearm injury, and even kicker Jake Elliott get roughed up while attempting a field goal.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Easton, PA
