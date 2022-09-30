After months of discussion, the Detroit-area based Catholic High School League has settled on a seven-team football alignment for the 2023 season which will include Toledo's three Catholic-school teams in the league's powerhouse Central Division. Central Catholic, St. Francis de Sales, and St. John's Jesuit – currently members of Ohio's Three River Athletic Conference – will blend with four historically powerhouse programs that have combined to win 31 Michigan state championships and had 20 other state runner-up finishes since a playoff format was adopted in 1975: defending Michigan Division 2 state champion Warren De La Salle, Novi Detroit Catholic Central, Birmingham Brother Rice, and Orchard Lake St. Mary's. “That is exactly what I expected it to be when we agreed to join,” Central Catholic head football coach and athletic director Greg Dempsey said. “This is as much of a meat-grinder league that anybody can go through in football. “When you look at what those four teams from Michigan bring to the table, and what our three teams from down here will add, there are no easy weeks in that Central Division starting next year.”

TOLEDO, OH ・ 14 MINUTES AGO