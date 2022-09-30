Read full article on original website
After months of discussion, the Detroit-area based Catholic High School League has settled on a seven-team football alignment for the 2023 season which will include Toledo's three Catholic-school teams in the league's powerhouse Central Division. Central Catholic, St. Francis de Sales, and St. John's Jesuit – currently members of Ohio's Three River Athletic Conference – will blend with four historically powerhouse programs that have combined to win 31 Michigan state championships and had 20 other state runner-up finishes since a playoff format was adopted in 1975: defending Michigan Division 2 state champion Warren De La Salle, Novi Detroit Catholic Central, Birmingham Brother Rice, and Orchard Lake St. Mary's. “That is exactly what I expected it to be when we agreed to join,” Central Catholic head football coach and athletic director Greg Dempsey said. “This is as much of a meat-grinder league that anybody can go through in football. “When you look at what those four teams from Michigan bring to the table, and what our three teams from down here will add, there are no easy weeks in that Central Division starting next year.”
DEVILS LAKE – October is finally upon us. Yes, the leaves are falling. Halloween decorations are for sure being put up, and the candy is getting purchased by the bag instead of the bar. ...
PHILADELPHIA – In 2004, the last time the Eagles were 4-0, they had defeated the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, with Donovan McNabb at quarterback and defensive stars like Hugh Douglas hassling quarterbacks. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
Northampton 31, Bethlehem Catholic 21 -- Rapid recap. The Northampton football team proved that it is a force to be reckoned with in the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference, regardless of division. The Konkrete Kids earned their third straight regular-season win against EPC South opposition with a 31-21 win over Bethlehem Catholic...
N.J.’s Haason Reddick puts on a show for his family in Eagles win
PHILADELPHIA – With 1:54 left in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Eagles were back on the field, needing to make a stop after the offense had just failed to get the necessary yards on a fourth down play. Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick...
How shorthanded Eagles’ offensive line dug in for victory without Jordan Mailata | Bowen
PHILADELPHIA -- It was an afternoon only an offensive lineman could love, the remnants of Hurricane Ian washing away all that shiny, dazzling, balletic stuff that passing-game masterminds love to draw up. With a cold rain hammering down and wind gusts up to 30 mph sweeping into Lincoln Financial Field...
How Eagles are dealing with ‘target’ on their backs now that they are 4-0
PHILADELPHIA – When Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts got under center to take the final snap of the game Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, he took a knee, and a few Eagles players began raising their hands in the air. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni ran across the field to...
It’s not pretty but Eagles stay unbeaten in 29-21 win over Jaguars behind Miles Sanders, Haason Reddick | 6 takeaways
PHILADELPHIA – Things were not going well for the Eagles after the first quarter. The Eagles found themselves trailng 14-0 on Sunday to their former head coach Doug Pederson and the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the fans, drenched from the pouring rain at Lincoln Financial Field, serenaded them with boos.
Cardinals’ Zach Ertz primed for reunion with ex-Eagles teammates Jalen Hurts, Dallas Goedert
Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz sat in front of a camera, ready to talk to reporters about his time with the Eagles. Behind him was a backdrop with the Cardinals logo. Even with it being almost a year since Ertz was traded to the Cardinals for cornerback Tay Gowan and a sixth-round pick, it still looked weird, being that Ertz has spent the first almost nine seasons of his career with the Eagles, including his go-ahead touchdown that helped bring Philadelphia its first world championship in Super Bowl LII.
Eagles-Jaguars inactives: Running back to make 1st appearance with team; veteran safety active
PHILADELPHIA – There is usually an increased emphasis on the run game whenever there is heavy rain. That factor could benefit one of the newer Eagles acquisitions, especially since he is active for the first time with the team. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
How optimistic is Eagles’ Nick Sirianni about having several injured players ready to take on Cardinals?
Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni watched as player after player went to the blue medical tent to be checked out during Sunday’s 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Sirianni saw his starting left tackle Jordan Mailata suffer a shoulder injury, right guard Isaac Seumalo deal with an ankle injury, cornerback Darius Slay walk off with a forearm injury, and even kicker Jake Elliott get roughed up while attempting a field goal.
