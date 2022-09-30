Read full article on original website
Man charged in fatal DWI crash in south St. Louis
A 23-year-old is now facing charges stemming from a fatal wreck in south St. Louis over the summer.
Woman killed in hit-and-run crash Saturday night on I-55 in illinois
COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — Illinois State Police responded to a hit and run incident at about 8:50 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 55 in Collinsville which resulted in a woman dead. According to a press release, troopers learned the woman was getting into her broken-down car on the right shoulder of I-55 when she was struck by a semitruck.
recordpatriot.com
Alton bridge jump threat made Monday
ALTON — A man stood on the railing of the Clark Bridge Monday afternoon for 20 minutes before Alton Police were able to talk him down to safety. The incident began about 2:12 p.m. and forced the closure of southbound traffic into Missouri. Alton Police worked to talk the...
KMOV
Suspect steals ambulance, leads police on multi-jurisdiction chase
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man accused of stealing an ambulance from a Jefferson County hospital was taken into custody in St. Louis City. A man, believed to be under the influence of drugs, was taken to Mercy Jefferson Hospital, according to Crystal City Police. After he was discharged, he reportedly stole an empty Valle Ambulance District vehicle that was idling. Paramedics had just taken a patient inside moments before.
West Florissant to EB I-270 ramp closes today
Drivers could be impacted during their morning commute by the latest ramp closure for the I-270 North Project.
KMOV
Police looking for driver of semi who hit, killed pedestrian on I-55 in Metro East, then fled
MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - Police are looking for the driver of a semi who hit and killed a woman on I-55 near Collinsville Saturday night. Officers say the accident happened just before 9:00 p.m. at mile marker 8. A woman was getting into her disabled car on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes when the semi hit her. The driver of the semi did not stop and fled the scene.
KMOV
Teen dies after shooting Friday morning
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An 18-year-old died after he was shot early Friday morning. St. Louis police tell News 4 that Corion Love, of St. Louis, arrived at a hospital around 2:40 a.m. Friday with a gunshot wound to his back. He died around 8:45 a.m. Officers do not know where the shooting occurred.
advantagenews.com
Pedestrian killed in Collinsville
There’s a fatal hit-and-run investigation in Collinsville. Illinois State Police say a female pedestrian was struck and killed by a tractor trailer truck, Saturday night, along southbound Interstate 55, by milepost 8. The victim’s name has not been released. Troopers say she was getting into a broken-down car...
mymoinfo.com
Man arrested following police chase involving a stolen ambulance
(Crystal City) A 48-year-old man is in custody after he allegedly stole an ambulance and proceeded to flee from police taking officers on a multi-jurisdictional pursuit. Crystal City Police Chief Chad Helms says it all started on Monday around 8:48am. Crystal City Police eventually terminated its pursuit due to other...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau man killed in crash in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - A 24-year-old Cape Girardeau resident has been killed in a traffic crash in St. Louis. According to St. Louis County Police, Adam Levi of Cape Girardeau was struck at the intersection of Telegraph Road and Sappington Barracks Road. Crews responded to the scene at 6:28...
FOX2now.com
Two 15-year-old girls shot in south St. Louis
Two teenager girls were shot Monday morning in south St. Louis. Two teenager girls were shot Monday morning in south St. Louis. Stranger trespassing at Normandy High School causes …. A big scare at Normandy High School in Wellston has parents and students calling for the simplest of security measures:...
Stolen ambulance chase ends in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A police chase of a stolen ambulance that started in Jefferson County Monday morning ended in south St. Louis. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said multiple agencies followed the ambulance along northbound I-55 through Jefferson County at about 9 a.m. Once the vehicle traveled into St. Louis County, Jefferson County deputies terminated their pursuit. The ambulance continued heading east into St. Louis City.
advantagenews.com
Foul play not suspected in Cottage Hills death
A 61-year-old homeless man was found dead under an overpass in Cottage Hills on Saturday. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of deceased subject, located under an overpass area in the 700 block of West MacArthur Drive at about 10:15am. According to information from the Sheriff’s...
KMOV
Man killed in overnight hit-and-run crash on I-270 in Bridgeton
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed in a two-car accident on northbound I-270 in Bridgeton early Saturday morning. The accident happened just south of the Highway 370 exit around 1:40 a.m. Police say someone driving northbound on I-270 tried to change lanes to the left but hit a 2011 Hyundai Sonata. The driver of the Sonata, 52-year-old Jerry Lawrence, of St. Louis, then lost control and hit the concrete barrier.
FOX2now.com
No injuries after house fire in south St. Louis
There are no injuries after a home in south St. Louis caught fire Monday morning. Maldonado Family Vineyards has generations of wine-making …. 16th season of Steve Wilkos Show airs on KPLR at …. Two 15-year-old girls shot in south St. Louis. Fattened Caf celebrates Filipino-American History …. Celebrate World...
Deadly hit-and-run in Collinsville
Illinois state police need information after a deadly hit-and-run on I-55 west of Collinsville.
myleaderpaper.com
Crystal City officer is punched, suspect’s arm is broken during arrest
A Crystal City Police officer was punched in the face during a scuffle with a suspect he was trying to arrest, and the she suspect’s arm was broken during the struggle. The officer sustained “a slight injury to his cheek and scrapes from wrestling with the suspect,” and he was not transported to a hospital for medical treatment, Crystal City Police Capt. Mike Pruneau said.
Man sneaks into St. Louis high school, assaults student in restroom, police say
ST. LOUIS — A Ferguson man was charged with trespassing and assault after allegedly pretending to be a student at a St. Louis high school and assaulting a female student in the school restroom. Antonio Batts, 18, was charged Monday with first-degree trespassing and two counts of fourth-degree assault....
KMOV
Man shot, killed in North City Sunday morning
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 31-year-old man was shot and killed in North City Sunday morning. Police say the shooting happened in the 1600 block of Arlington just before 6:00 a.m. The man was shot in the side and ankle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He was later identified as Charles Edwards, Jr. of North City.
KMOV
Sentence announced in shooting death of man who stumbled into Collinsville hotel
COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) – Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas A. Haine has announced the punishment a man who pleaded guilty in a fatal shooting will receive. Caleb D.E. Smith, of Tilden, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of 23-year-old Devin Judd, of Lenzburg, in April 2020. According to authorities, Smith, 22, attempted to rob Judd, who later stumbled into the lobby of a Collinsville hotel and was pronounced dead at the hospital. The two men were reportedly acquaintances.
