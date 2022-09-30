Focused on management and innovation within the entire EV battery lifecycle, Cox Automotive Mobility and Spiers New Technologies today announced the expansion of its global EV battery service center network with new facilities in Belleville, Mich., a suburb of Detroit, and Las Vegas. Cox Automotive Mobility in collaboration with Spiers New Technologies also operates end-to-end EV battery service centers in Oklahoma City, Okla., and Ede, Netherlands.

BELLEVILLE, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO