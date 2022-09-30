Read full article on original website
Michigan ranks 3rd in U.S. for apple growing – and this season is better than last
It’s apple season – and there aren’t many places better to celebrate than Michigan. Only Washington and New York produce more apples in the U.S. than Michigan, as apple experts say Michigan’s climate and geography combine for an idyllic apple environment.
Ed Sheeran coming to Michigan for first time in five years
DETROIT - He’s one of the biggest music artists in history and he’s returning to Michigan. Multiple Grammy Award-winning global superstar Ed Sheeran has just announced his first tour in the United States in five years. Sheeran will bring his “The Mathematics” stadium tour to Ford Field in...
Charges sought against New York man, 19, who allegedly took girl, 13, to North Carolina
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Charges are being sought against a 19-year-old New York man who allegedly took a 13-year-old Grand Rapids area girl to North Carolina on a bus. Kent County sheriff’s deputies issued a missing persons advisory Monday, Oct. 3 after the family of a 13-year-old girl reported her missing. She was last seen a day earlier.
School water filtration bills passed in Michigan Senate aims to lower child lead exposure
Bipartisan legislation recently passed in the Michigan Senate plans to take a proactive approach in bringing clean water to Michigan schools, educators and students. Senate Bill 184 and Senate Bill 185, sponsored by Sen. Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington, and Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich, D-Flint, would require filters for taps and drinking fountains at Michigan daycare centers and K-12 schools.
Miss USA 2022: Miss Texas USA takes the crown
R’Bonney Gabriel, Miss Texas USA 2022, was named Miss USA 2022 on Monday night at the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino in Reno, Nevada. At the pageant, which was televised by the A&E Network’s FYI channel, Gabriel received her crown from Miss USA 2021, Elle Smith. Gabriel is...
Lead weights stuffed in walleye, cheating claims at pro fishing event: ‘Should be in jail!’
Two fishermen thought they had won the Lake Erie Walleye Trail’s final event of the 2022 season. Until tournament director Jason Fischer sliced open the duo’s catch at the weigh-in. Fischer found lead weights apparently stuffed inside fish caught by Chase Cominsky, of Pennyslvania, and Jake Runyan, of...
Great Lakes leaders launch ‘100% Whitefish’ initiative to dramatically increase value
A coalition of Great Lakes leaders has launched a campaign to more fully use whitefish commercially caught in the Great Lakes, which could dramatically increase its value, officials said. The 100% Whitefish Initiative was launched last week by the Chicago-based Conference of Great Lakes St. Lawrence Governors & Premiers along...
October weather: It’s the month of the biggest temperature drop
October is the month when we lose the most power from the sun. As a result, we normally feel the temperatures plunge. I looked at the climatological data for many cities in Michigan. Most cities have an average high temperature drop of 13 degrees from the beginning of October to the end of October. In September we lose 12 degrees, and November we also lose 12 degrees.
Powerball results for 10/03/22; did anyone win the $338 million jackpot?
LANSING, MI – Two players in Michigan came within a number of winning the grand prize, but there was no winner of the $338 million Powerball jackpot for the drawing held on Monday, Oct. 3. That means the drawing on Wednesday, Oct. 5 will be worth $353 million with...
Weather in week ahead: A garden-killing freeze is coming
Fall is the season of temperature ups and downs in Michigan. This week will certainly live up to those expectations. The first part of the week will see temperatures climb higher. We have some beautiful sunshine and temperatures warming into the 70s in the afternoons Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front crashes through Michigan Thursday, sending temperatures low enough for a freeze to even a hard freeze Saturday morning.
Jury selection begins for Jackson-area men charged in Whitmer kidnapping plot
JACKSON, MI -- Jury selection will continue past the first day in a trial for three Jackson County men accused of providing aid in a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. After a full day of vetting potential jurors for the trial of Joseph Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar, Jackson County Circuit Judge Thomas Wilson dismissed jury candidates Monday with the promise that selection will continue Tuesday, Oct. 4.
Michigan’s Republican AG, SOS candidates fighting radical Democrats, they tell Trump crowd
WARREN, MI – Republican candidates for Michigan’s lesser-known but still critical executive offices, attorney general and secretary of state, framed their races as fights against “oppressive” and “authoritarian” Democratic rule. AG nominee Matthew DePerno and SOS nominee Kristina Karamo, both endorsed by former President...
Michigan should require 100% EV sales, electric heating, and renewable power, report says
Michigan should stop building gas-fired power plants right away and require consumers to buy all-electric home and building heaters by 2035, plus allow only electric vehicles to be sold by 2030, says a group of climate advocates in a new emissions report. Environmental advocates argue Michigan needs to cut its...
Produce from Michigan farm using untreated human waste declared public health risk
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- Michigan residents are being advised to not eat produce from Kuntry Gardens due to the Homer farm’s use of raw, untreated human waste as fertilizer. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development issued the warning on Monday, Oct. 3, after a routine safety inspection revealed Kuntry Gardens was using raw, untreated human waste on fields where produce was grown for sale to local grocery stores and direct sales.
Are tart cherries in trouble? A new MLive documentary about Michigan’s most famous fruit
“It’s hard to see the blossoms and the potential, and then have it dashed.”. Cherry farmer Cheryl Kobernik says the 2022 tart cherry harvest season sent her and her husband through the stages of grief. The Koberniks own North Star Organics, a small 40-acre cherry farm in Frankfort, Michigan.
Boat crashes into pier after 2 men fall overboard in Grand Traverse Bay
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI – A Michigan man was arrested after his unoccupied boat crashed into a pier in Northern Michigan. According to the Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to the scene in the 13000 block of S. West Bay Shore in Elmwood Township at 7:51 p.m. on Monday.
Live Powerball numbers for 10/03/22; jackpot worth $336 million
LANSING, MI -- Monday night’s Powerball jackpot is one that lottery players dream about winning as the estimated grand prize for the Oct. 3 drawing is worth $336 million. The cash option for tonight’s drawing is worth an estimated $176.7 million. MLive will be providing live results of...
Crews searching for missing 81-year-old man in Northern Michigan
MONTMORENCY COUNTY, MI – Officials are searching for a missing, 81-year-old man in Northern Michigan. George Parkinson has not been seen since he went for a ride on a side-by-side on property in the Rust/Hillman area of Montmorency County at approximately 3:24 p.m. on Sunday. Parkinson was reported missing...
Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist visit to Jackson College highlights plan to seek state funding
JACKSON, MI - Higher education in Michigan just saw $2 billion in funding in the latest state budget, including $530 million for community colleges. Jackson’s community college also saw more than just funding, as Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist made a personal visit to the campus on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
Deadline set to turn in Mackinac Bridge tokens for refund
ST. IGNACE, MI – If you’re one of the few travelers holding on to once-popular Mackinac Bridge tokens, you’ll need to turn them in soon if you want a refund. Discontinued for use in toll lanes in 2019 “due to dwindling demand,” bridge tokens will no longer be refunded at the Mackinac Bridge after Dec. 31, the Mackinac Bridge Authority announced Monday.
