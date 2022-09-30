ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Grand Rapids Press

School water filtration bills passed in Michigan Senate aims to lower child lead exposure

Bipartisan legislation recently passed in the Michigan Senate plans to take a proactive approach in bringing clean water to Michigan schools, educators and students. Senate Bill 184 and Senate Bill 185, sponsored by Sen. Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington, and Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich, D-Flint, would require filters for taps and drinking fountains at Michigan daycare centers and K-12 schools.
MLive

Miss USA 2022: Miss Texas USA takes the crown

R’Bonney Gabriel, Miss Texas USA 2022, was named Miss USA 2022 on Monday night at the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino in Reno, Nevada. At the pageant, which was televised by the A&E Network’s FYI channel, Gabriel received her crown from Miss USA 2021, Elle Smith. Gabriel is...
The Ann Arbor News

Weather in week ahead: A garden-killing freeze is coming

Fall is the season of temperature ups and downs in Michigan. This week will certainly live up to those expectations. The first part of the week will see temperatures climb higher. We have some beautiful sunshine and temperatures warming into the 70s in the afternoons Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front crashes through Michigan Thursday, sending temperatures low enough for a freeze to even a hard freeze Saturday morning.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

Jury selection begins for Jackson-area men charged in Whitmer kidnapping plot

JACKSON, MI -- Jury selection will continue past the first day in a trial for three Jackson County men accused of providing aid in a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. After a full day of vetting potential jurors for the trial of Joseph Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar, Jackson County Circuit Judge Thomas Wilson dismissed jury candidates Monday with the promise that selection will continue Tuesday, Oct. 4.
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Produce from Michigan farm using untreated human waste declared public health risk

CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- Michigan residents are being advised to not eat produce from Kuntry Gardens due to the Homer farm’s use of raw, untreated human waste as fertilizer. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development issued the warning on Monday, Oct. 3, after a routine safety inspection revealed Kuntry Gardens was using raw, untreated human waste on fields where produce was grown for sale to local grocery stores and direct sales.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Deadline set to turn in Mackinac Bridge tokens for refund

ST. IGNACE, MI – If you’re one of the few travelers holding on to once-popular Mackinac Bridge tokens, you’ll need to turn them in soon if you want a refund. Discontinued for use in toll lanes in 2019 “due to dwindling demand,” bridge tokens will no longer be refunded at the Mackinac Bridge after Dec. 31, the Mackinac Bridge Authority announced Monday.
MLive

MLive

