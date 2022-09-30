Read full article on original website
PWMania
WWE Teases a Heel Turn for Top Star on RAW
A top WWE star could be preparing for a heel turn. On tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio were defeated in a tag team match by Damien Priest and Finn Balor. The babyfaces lost because Mysterio was distracted by Dominik at ringside. Rhea Ripley was able to take out Rey at ringside while Styles fought the final moments of the match.
PWMania
Photos: WWE NXT’s Vic Joseph and McKenzie Mitchell Get Married in Italy
It’s official, Vic Joseph and McKenzie Mitchell are now married. Over the weekend, the WWE NXT couple got married. Mitchell made the announcement on her Instagram account that she and Joseph had tied the knot in Italy on Friday. The couple announced their engagement back in November. PWMania.com would...
PWMania
How Liv Morgan Feels About Receiving Mixed Reactions From WWE Fans
WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan recently spoke with The Metro UK for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Morgan addressed the mixed reactions she receives from WWE fans:. “It’s ok! I understand the reaction in a weird way, so I didn’t take it...
PWMania
Peacock and WWE Network Add New Independent Wrestling Content
The WWE Network and Peacock have added new independent wrestling content. The new programming includes ICW and PROGRESS Wrestling. The shows are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here is what was added:. ICW Fight Club 235 – 10/01/22. Daz Black defends the ICW Zero-G Championship against...
PWMania
Jim Ross Calls Vince and Stephanie McMahon the Best Attitude Era Heels, Steve Austin
During the latest episode of his podcast, Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed a wide range of topics, one of which was WWE’s Steve Austin and Mr. McMahon, two of the company’s most prominent figures throughout WWE’s history. Here are the highlights:. Steve Austin’s first Stunner on Vince...
PWMania
Backstage News on if Vince McMahon Had Plans for Cody Rhodes and the WWE Title
Before Cody Rhodes suffered the torn pec in June, which he is still recovering from, it has been reported that WWE had plans for him to win either the WWE Title or the WWE Universal Title. According to Fightful Select, sources within WWE have stated that at the time of...
PWMania
Another Bray Wyatt Hint Was Dropped During a WWE RAW Match
On Monday’s WWE RAW, a sign was shown that appears to provide additional evidence that Bray Wyatt will return in the near future. During the match between Angelo Dawkins and Solo Sikoa, a member of the crowd was seen carrying a sign that read “WYYT RABAT” while walking around. Additionally, there was a white rabbit visible in the upper right-hand corner of the sign. You’ll find the sign above and below.
PWMania
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results from Bismarck, ND 10/1/22
The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live event at the Bismarck Event Center in Bismarck, ND. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: The Usos def. Chad Gable & Otis. Kevin Owens def. Austin Theory. White Rabbit by Jefferson Airplane is played over the speakers...
PWMania
Leila Grey Reveals Two Of Biggest Influences On Her Pro Wrestling Career
Leila Grey recently appeared as a guest on the MCW Backstage Pass program for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the women’s wrestling star spoke about how Sasha Banks and Trish Stratus are two of her biggest inspirations in the business. Featured below are...
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – October 3, 2022
WWE RAW Results – October 3, 2022. Kicking off this week’s Raw with Judgment Day makes their way to the ring. Finn Balor says that Edge was forced to quit wrestling 11 years ago, but he fought his way back to performing in the ring. Balor says that as with most things in life, you can only outrun fate for so long. He says that at Extreme Rules, he will act as the cruel hand of fate. He says that he’ll do Edge a favor by beating him so badly, he’ll be forced to say I Quit. Damian Priest says that should serve as a notice to anyone who wants to step to Judgment Day because they will always rise. Dominik Mysterio then tells his father that he hates him. He says he has a new family now before Balor addresses AJ Styles. Balor says he could’ve ended his career last week, but he chose not to because he’s his friend. He says the olive branch is still extended and tells him not to make him do bad things.
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (10/3/22)
WWE RAW’s Extreme Rules go-home edition will air live tonight from the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, MN, with the final red brand build for Saturday’s Premium Live Event. WWE previously announced that AJ Styles would confront The Judgment Day tonight, but they have since confirmed Styles...
PWMania
Jim Cornette on AEW Making Chris Jericho ROH Champion: “Absolute Worst Thing You Can Do”
During the Jim Cornette Experience, Jim Cornette discussed a variety of topics, one of which was the decision to crown Chris Jericho as the ROH World Champion. At the Dynamite event held at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Claudio Castagnoli was defeated by Jericho, who went on to win the ROH Title. Cornette was not a supporter of the action being taken.
PWMania
Chris Jericho Explains Why Eddie Kingston Reminds Him of Randy Orton
Throughout his professional wrestling career in WWE and AEW, Chris Jericho has been involved in a number of notable feuds. Recently, he was involved in a memorable feud with Eddie Kingston, which included a match where the two of them competed against each other in a Barbed Wire Everywhere match at Fyter Fest.
PWMania
AEW Star Dropping Hints That He May Be Leaving the Company
AEW star Andrade El Idolo has given the impression that he wants fans to be aware that he may be finished with the company after this coming Friday night. Andrade retweeted a message that was originally posted by Jose the Assistant, which read, “You are one of the best in ring competitors, I learned a great amount working alongside you. You brought me to #AEW and I stand by your side in whatever choice you make next. Thank you for everything Manuel Andrade.”
PWMania
Latest News on Ticket Sales for Monday’s Edition of WWE RAW (10/3/22)
Monday’s edition of WWE RAW will take place from the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, MN. According to WrestleTix, 6,245 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (10/1/22), leaving 341 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 6,586. Here...
PWMania
Top 10 Times Wrestling Companies Missed Making a Champion
This should derive a lot of conversation. Coming hot off of the heels of last week’s list, the interaction is slowly growing and I want to thank you for that, but if this one doesn’t get your wrestling brain turning I don’t know what will. This week we will be mulling over the 10 times that wrestling companies missed the chance to make a new champion. This one was inspired after watching the crowd at All Out lose their minds for The Acclaimed, and how big it would’ve been had they won the titles. Let’s just dive in.
PWMania
Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE RAW – Rogers Place, Edmonton, AB, Canada – 11,681 sold. AEW Dynamite – Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA – 4,756 sold. WWE SmackDown – Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, MB, Canada – 8,975 sold.
PWMania
Latest News on Ticket Sales for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite (10/5/22)
AEW Dynamite will take place from the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC on October 5, 2022. According to WrestleTix, 2,819 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (10/3/22), leaving 468 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 3,287. Below...
PWMania
WWE Stacking Deck For Next Week’s Monday Night Raw Season Premiere (Updated Lineup)
The season premiere of WWE Monday Night Raw is shaping up to be a jam-packed episode. Ahead of next week’s installment of the three-hour WWE on USA Network television program, new matches have been announced. Featured below is the updated lineup for the October 10, 2022 edition of WWE...
PWMania
WWE Sunday Stunner Results from Saskatoon, SK 10/2/22
The following results are from Sunday’s WWE Sunday Stunner live event at the SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon, SK. * Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Angel (of Los Lotharios) * Natalya defeated B-Fab (of Hit Row) * Madcap Moss defeated Sami Zayn via DQ, the referee orders a tag team match. *...
