ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

WWE Teases a Heel Turn for Top Star on RAW

A top WWE star could be preparing for a heel turn. On tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio were defeated in a tag team match by Damien Priest and Finn Balor. The babyfaces lost because Mysterio was distracted by Dominik at ringside. Rhea Ripley was able to take out Rey at ringside while Styles fought the final moments of the match.
WWE
PWMania

How Liv Morgan Feels About Receiving Mixed Reactions From WWE Fans

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan recently spoke with The Metro UK for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Morgan addressed the mixed reactions she receives from WWE fans:. “It’s ok! I understand the reaction in a weird way, so I didn’t take it...
WWE
PWMania

Peacock and WWE Network Add New Independent Wrestling Content

The WWE Network and Peacock have added new independent wrestling content. The new programming includes ICW and PROGRESS Wrestling. The shows are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here is what was added:. ICW Fight Club 235 – 10/01/22. Daz Black defends the ICW Zero-G Championship against...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madison Rayne
Person
Alisha Edwards
Person
Mickie James
Person
Jordynne Grace
Person
Mia Yim
Person
Frankie Kazarian
PWMania

Another Bray Wyatt Hint Was Dropped During a WWE RAW Match

On Monday’s WWE RAW, a sign was shown that appears to provide additional evidence that Bray Wyatt will return in the near future. During the match between Angelo Dawkins and Solo Sikoa, a member of the crowd was seen carrying a sign that read “WYYT RABAT” while walking around. Additionally, there was a white rabbit visible in the upper right-hand corner of the sign. You’ll find the sign above and below.
WWE
PWMania

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results from Bismarck, ND 10/1/22

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live event at the Bismarck Event Center in Bismarck, ND. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: The Usos def. Chad Gable & Otis. Kevin Owens def. Austin Theory. White Rabbit by Jefferson Airplane is played over the speakers...
BISMARCK, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impact Wrestling#Knockouts#Combat
PWMania

Leila Grey Reveals Two Of Biggest Influences On Her Pro Wrestling Career

Leila Grey recently appeared as a guest on the MCW Backstage Pass program for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the women’s wrestling star spoke about how Sasha Banks and Trish Stratus are two of her biggest inspirations in the business. Featured below are...
WWE
PWMania

WWE RAW Results – October 3, 2022

WWE RAW Results – October 3, 2022. Kicking off this week’s Raw with Judgment Day makes their way to the ring. Finn Balor says that Edge was forced to quit wrestling 11 years ago, but he fought his way back to performing in the ring. Balor says that as with most things in life, you can only outrun fate for so long. He says that at Extreme Rules, he will act as the cruel hand of fate. He says that he’ll do Edge a favor by beating him so badly, he’ll be forced to say I Quit. Damian Priest says that should serve as a notice to anyone who wants to step to Judgment Day because they will always rise. Dominik Mysterio then tells his father that he hates him. He says he has a new family now before Balor addresses AJ Styles. Balor says he could’ve ended his career last week, but he chose not to because he’s his friend. He says the olive branch is still extended and tells him not to make him do bad things.
WWE
PWMania

WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (10/3/22)

WWE RAW’s Extreme Rules go-home edition will air live tonight from the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, MN, with the final red brand build for Saturday’s Premium Live Event. WWE previously announced that AJ Styles would confront The Judgment Day tonight, but they have since confirmed Styles...
SAINT PAUL, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
PWMania

Chris Jericho Explains Why Eddie Kingston Reminds Him of Randy Orton

Throughout his professional wrestling career in WWE and AEW, Chris Jericho has been involved in a number of notable feuds. Recently, he was involved in a memorable feud with Eddie Kingston, which included a match where the two of them competed against each other in a Barbed Wire Everywhere match at Fyter Fest.
WWE
PWMania

AEW Star Dropping Hints That He May Be Leaving the Company

AEW star Andrade El Idolo has given the impression that he wants fans to be aware that he may be finished with the company after this coming Friday night. Andrade retweeted a message that was originally posted by Jose the Assistant, which read, “You are one of the best in ring competitors, I learned a great amount working alongside you. You brought me to #AEW and I stand by your side in whatever choice you make next. Thank you for everything Manuel Andrade.”
WWE
PWMania

Latest News on Ticket Sales for Monday’s Edition of WWE RAW (10/3/22)

Monday’s edition of WWE RAW will take place from the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, MN. According to WrestleTix, 6,245 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (10/1/22), leaving 341 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 6,586. Here...
SAINT PAUL, MN
PWMania

Top 10 Times Wrestling Companies Missed Making a Champion

This should derive a lot of conversation. Coming hot off of the heels of last week’s list, the interaction is slowly growing and I want to thank you for that, but if this one doesn’t get your wrestling brain turning I don’t know what will. This week we will be mulling over the 10 times that wrestling companies missed the chance to make a new champion. This one was inspired after watching the crowd at All Out lose their minds for The Acclaimed, and how big it would’ve been had they won the titles. Let’s just dive in.
WWE
PWMania

Latest News on Ticket Sales for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite (10/5/22)

AEW Dynamite will take place from the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC on October 5, 2022. According to WrestleTix, 2,819 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (10/3/22), leaving 468 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 3,287. Below...
WASHINGTON, DC
PWMania

WWE Sunday Stunner Results from Saskatoon, SK 10/2/22

The following results are from Sunday’s WWE Sunday Stunner live event at the SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon, SK. * Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Angel (of Los Lotharios) * Natalya defeated B-Fab (of Hit Row) * Madcap Moss defeated Sami Zayn via DQ, the referee orders a tag team match. *...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy