Columbus, OH

myfox28columbus.com

A First Look at Avéli: The Newest Cellulite Treatment in Columbus

"Not everyone has to care about their cellulite – but for those who DO, we want them to know that we are here for them, and we can give them safe, beautiful results," Stacie Isler, PA-C is the in-house cellulite expert at Donaldson Plastic Surgery. Stacie is a trailblazer...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio State football road trip: Michigan State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After starting the season with five straight home games, Ohio State will head to East Lansing to take on Michigan State in its first road contest of the season. The Buckeyes are off to a 5-0 start and are coming off a 49-10 homecoming victory...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio Kroger workers to vote on latest contract offer this week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — More details have been released regarding when the union representing thousands of Ohio Kroger workers will vote on the latest contract offer. A Kroger spokeswoman said the vote will take place Tuesday through Thursday. The latest offer includes larger wage hikes and bonuses. The union...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Weather: More sun, warm temps on the way

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Central Ohioans can expect patchy frost Tuesday morning along with a few clouds. More sun is on the way later in the day. Temperatures are near 70 and warming more for a couple of days before temperatures take a dive. Interactive Radar | Weather Maps...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Weather: Pleasant weather, clear skies ahead

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — What a beautiful start to the workweek!. We have mainly dry conditions in store for the work week. Temperatures will remain close to normal for the next few days then will plummet for Friday and the weekend. We may be looking at our first, significant frost by this weekend.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Motivational Monday: Julie's 90 day reset challenge

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's officially October and that mean's the new year is just around the corner. Julie Wilkes join Good Day Columbus with the perfect 90 day challenge to get to the new year feeling better. For more information visit Julie Wilke's website here.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Hurricane Ian damages Johnstown native's home; Task Force One searches for residents

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As Floridians work to save their homes, first responders are searching for people impacted by Hurricane Ian. "It’s undescribable to be honest with you," said Cory Butcher, who moved from Johnstown, Ohio to Punta Gorda, Florida in March of 2021. "We had about a 15-by-15 area overtop of our bedroom where the roof actually completely came off of it, and it ended up flooding our house. We sucked about 30 gallons of water out of our house."
JOHNSTOWN, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio State dedicates National Panhellenic Council Plaza

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State University dedicated a new National Panhellenic Council Plaza on the south oval outside the Hale Black Cultural Arts Center Saturday. Plenty of people were on campus for the dedication. The plaza recognizes the contributions and impact of these organizations, often called the Devine...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Miyan Williams named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Miyan Williams just scored another touchdown. We kid, but he did just score an impressive weekly honor. Penciled in behind returning starter and Heisman Trophy candidate TreVeyon Henderson, Williams has turned into one himself. In Henderson's absence Saturday, Williams tied a school record by rushing for five touchdowns in Ohio State's 49-10 defeat of Rutgers.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Buckeyes prediction: Ohio State vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — In the Football Fever, former buckeye Jimmie Bell shares his insight on Ohio State versus Rutgers with Good Day Columbus' Kurt Ludlow, Jackie Orozco, and Andrew Buck Michael. Jimmie's prediction:. Buckeyes 62 to Rutgers Scarlet Knights 6. Andrew Buck Michael's prediction:. Buckeyes 54 to Rutgers...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Dave Chappelle to perform in Columbus on New Year's Eve

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Comedy superstar Dave Chappelle on Monday announced that he'll be performing in Columbus on New Year's Eve. Chappelle, who lives in Yellow Springs, near Dayton, will perform a single show at the Schottenstein Center at 9:30 p.m. Chappelle gained popularity with his "Chappelle's Show" from...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Groups come together to hold community cleanup in Reynoldsburg

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One group went to work Saturday to clean up trash along roadways and illegal dumping in neighborhoods in Reynoldsburg. They said the effort is just one way to help the community. A large group from different churches across Reynoldsburg spent the day cleaning up around...
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Good Day Gardening: What time of year should I prune my rose bushes?

HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — The cooler temps are here, and the mums are popping with blooms!. Darby Creek Nursery still has thousands of mums and since they specialize in late-season Belgium mums that last into November, now is a great time to add more color to your gardens or landscapes.
PLAIN CITY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Big Walnut student seriously injured by homecoming float

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A student was taken to the hospital after being injured by a float during the homecoming parade, Big Walnut Local Schools said. The injury occurred around 6 p.m. Friday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a 78-year-old man was driving a Ford F-350 pulling a...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus City Council continues funding for RREACT, addressing opioid epidemic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Council approved an increase and modification to a current contract Monday related to the Rapid Response Emergency Addition Crisis Team. (RREACT) RREACT is an innovative outreach service operated by the Columbus Division of Fire to actively address the opioid crisis negatively impacting Columbus...
COLUMBUS, OH

