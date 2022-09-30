Read full article on original website
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State tops Kent State 4-0 to complete weekend sweepThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State heads comes home after dominant defensive performanceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Chambers ‘doing what’s needed for the defense,’ enjoys career-best outing in No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-10 win over RutgersThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-10 win over RutgersThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes sweep Minnesota State in season-opening seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
myfox28columbus.com
A First Look at Avéli: The Newest Cellulite Treatment in Columbus
"Not everyone has to care about their cellulite – but for those who DO, we want them to know that we are here for them, and we can give them safe, beautiful results," Stacie Isler, PA-C is the in-house cellulite expert at Donaldson Plastic Surgery. Stacie is a trailblazer...
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio State football road trip: Michigan State
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After starting the season with five straight home games, Ohio State will head to East Lansing to take on Michigan State in its first road contest of the season. The Buckeyes are off to a 5-0 start and are coming off a 49-10 homecoming victory...
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio Kroger workers to vote on latest contract offer this week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — More details have been released regarding when the union representing thousands of Ohio Kroger workers will vote on the latest contract offer. A Kroger spokeswoman said the vote will take place Tuesday through Thursday. The latest offer includes larger wage hikes and bonuses. The union...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Weather: More sun, warm temps on the way
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Central Ohioans can expect patchy frost Tuesday morning along with a few clouds. More sun is on the way later in the day. Temperatures are near 70 and warming more for a couple of days before temperatures take a dive. Interactive Radar | Weather Maps...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Weather: Pleasant weather, clear skies ahead
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — What a beautiful start to the workweek!. We have mainly dry conditions in store for the work week. Temperatures will remain close to normal for the next few days then will plummet for Friday and the weekend. We may be looking at our first, significant frost by this weekend.
myfox28columbus.com
Motivational Monday: Julie's 90 day reset challenge
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's officially October and that mean's the new year is just around the corner. Julie Wilkes join Good Day Columbus with the perfect 90 day challenge to get to the new year feeling better. For more information visit Julie Wilke's website here.
myfox28columbus.com
Hurricane Ian damages Johnstown native's home; Task Force One searches for residents
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As Floridians work to save their homes, first responders are searching for people impacted by Hurricane Ian. "It’s undescribable to be honest with you," said Cory Butcher, who moved from Johnstown, Ohio to Punta Gorda, Florida in March of 2021. "We had about a 15-by-15 area overtop of our bedroom where the roof actually completely came off of it, and it ended up flooding our house. We sucked about 30 gallons of water out of our house."
myfox28columbus.com
Celebrating National Cookie Month with Plenty O' Cookies
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — October is National Cookie Month!. Plenty O' Cookies owner Alex Copeland joins Good Day Columbus Kurt Ludlow and Jackie Orozco with some great football and fall decorating ideas.
myfox28columbus.com
Community showing support for Big Walnut student seriously hurt at homecoming parade
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The mother and aunt of the sixth-grade Big Walnut student who was seriously injured in a homecoming parade accident want central Ohio to know how he is doing. Speaking outside Nationwide Children’s Hospital on Monday, 11-year-old Kenny Zedeker’s mother said she is overwhelmed and sad....
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus doctor discusses ways to slow down the aging process
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — No matter how healthy you are, and what creams you use you can't avoid getting old. Senior Select Center Dr. Stephen Mills shares his tips to slow down the aging process with Good Day Columbus' Jackie Orozco and Kurt Ludlow.
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio State dedicates National Panhellenic Council Plaza
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State University dedicated a new National Panhellenic Council Plaza on the south oval outside the Hale Black Cultural Arts Center Saturday. Plenty of people were on campus for the dedication. The plaza recognizes the contributions and impact of these organizations, often called the Devine...
myfox28columbus.com
Miyan Williams named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Miyan Williams just scored another touchdown. We kid, but he did just score an impressive weekly honor. Penciled in behind returning starter and Heisman Trophy candidate TreVeyon Henderson, Williams has turned into one himself. In Henderson's absence Saturday, Williams tied a school record by rushing for five touchdowns in Ohio State's 49-10 defeat of Rutgers.
myfox28columbus.com
Buckeyes prediction: Ohio State vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — In the Football Fever, former buckeye Jimmie Bell shares his insight on Ohio State versus Rutgers with Good Day Columbus' Kurt Ludlow, Jackie Orozco, and Andrew Buck Michael. Jimmie's prediction:. Buckeyes 62 to Rutgers Scarlet Knights 6. Andrew Buck Michael's prediction:. Buckeyes 54 to Rutgers...
myfox28columbus.com
Dave Chappelle to perform in Columbus on New Year's Eve
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Comedy superstar Dave Chappelle on Monday announced that he'll be performing in Columbus on New Year's Eve. Chappelle, who lives in Yellow Springs, near Dayton, will perform a single show at the Schottenstein Center at 9:30 p.m. Chappelle gained popularity with his "Chappelle's Show" from...
myfox28columbus.com
Groups come together to hold community cleanup in Reynoldsburg
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One group went to work Saturday to clean up trash along roadways and illegal dumping in neighborhoods in Reynoldsburg. They said the effort is just one way to help the community. A large group from different churches across Reynoldsburg spent the day cleaning up around...
myfox28columbus.com
'I just hurt for him,' Big Walnut student hit by a parade float recovering from surgery
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An 11-year-old boy who was seriously injured during a homecoming parade on Friday is recovering from another surgery. Kenny Zedekar went into surgery Monday evening at Nationwide Children's Hospital. His mom said it went well, but he still has a long road ahead. "Overwhelmed, angry,...
myfox28columbus.com
Good Day Gardening: What time of year should I prune my rose bushes?
HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — The cooler temps are here, and the mums are popping with blooms!. Darby Creek Nursery still has thousands of mums and since they specialize in late-season Belgium mums that last into November, now is a great time to add more color to your gardens or landscapes.
myfox28columbus.com
Big Walnut student seriously injured by homecoming float
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A student was taken to the hospital after being injured by a float during the homecoming parade, Big Walnut Local Schools said. The injury occurred around 6 p.m. Friday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a 78-year-old man was driving a Ford F-350 pulling a...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus City Council continues funding for RREACT, addressing opioid epidemic
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Council approved an increase and modification to a current contract Monday related to the Rapid Response Emergency Addition Crisis Team. (RREACT) RREACT is an innovative outreach service operated by the Columbus Division of Fire to actively address the opioid crisis negatively impacting Columbus...
myfox28columbus.com
1 dead, 1 injured after crash on ramp from I-71 south to I-70 east near downtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are investigating a two vehicle crash where one person has died and another person was injured early Sunday morning. The deadly crash happened just after 4:00 a.m. on the ramp from I-71 south to I-70 east near downtown Columbus. Two people were taken...
