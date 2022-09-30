Read full article on original website
‘Disturbing’ self-harm posts seen by Molly Russell left psychiatrist ‘unable to sleep for weeks’
A child psychiatrist was “not able to sleep well for weeks” after seeing “disturbing” self-harm posts Molly Russell viewed on social media before her death.Dr Navin Venugopal said the “very disturbing, distressing” content the 14-year-old had engaged with would “certainly affect her and made her feel more hopeless” as he gave evidence at an inquest into her death.Proceedings were paused for a few moments on Tuesday as the family’s lawyer Oliver Sanders KC told North London Coroner’s Court a “rather unpleasant” Instagram account had been set up using an image of Molly as its profile picture.In a short statement,...
Molly Russell’s mother screamed after finding her body, inquest told - OLD
The mother of a 14-year-old girl who took her own life has told an inquest she screamed and called out her daughter’s name after finding her body.Janet Russell said she had spent the morning of the death on November 21, 2017 doing household chores and saying goodbye to another daughter as she left for school before discovering Molly.In a statement read out to North London Coroner’s Court on her behalf by Oliver Sanders KC, Mrs Russell said she called out for Molly but did not hear a response, so began searching for her around the house.She said: “I knew then...
King Charles III: 'Without Prince's Trust I'd be in prison or dead'
People who were helped by the charity founded by King Charles III 46 years ago say it has changed their lives. The Prince's Trust was started in 1976 by the then Prince of Wales to help people aged 11-30 who are unemployed or struggling at school and at risk of exclusion. The BBC spoke to some of those who credit the charity with giving them a chance others would not.
Family devastated as mum and baby die on same day
The family of a mother and baby who died on the same day say they are living a "nightmare". Viktorija Mardosiene woke on 9 August to find her five-month-old son Kevin Degutis unresponsive at their home in Staffordshire and he later died in hospital, her sister said. Devastated, she was...
Coroner Rules British Teen Molly Russell Died by Suicide After Suffering from 'Effects of Online Content'
Molly Russell died by suicide at the age of 14 in November 2017 A coroner ruled Friday on the cause of death of a British teenager, Molly Russell, citing social media platforms as contributions to her death. Russell died by suicide in November 2017 at the age of 14. "Molly Rose Russell died from an act of self-harm while suffering from depression and the negative effects of online content," coroner Andrew Walker of the Northern District of Greater London said at the conclusion of an inquest into the late teenager's death, the...
Prince Harry Has Changed His Plans and Will Stay in England Following the Queen's Death
Prince Harry was spotted leaving Balmoral following his grandmother the Queen's passing on September 8, but he reportedly won't be heading home to California anytime soon. Royal reporter and author Omid Scobie tweeted that "After spending the night at Balmoral, Prince Harry has left this morning to make his way back to Windsor. He will, of course, remain in the UK during this time." He also noted that King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will travel to London later today, where King Charles is expected to make a speech.
Princess Anne said William and Harry would not 'have been able to cope' with Princess Diana's death had the Queen not kept the boys at Balmoral
Princess Anne said Queen Elizabeth II made the right choice to keep William and Harry at Balmoral in the wake of Princess Diana's death. In a 2017 interview with ITV News released Sunday, Anne strongly agreed with her mother's decision. She added that she does not think the boys would...
'The Queen Set Up a Trust Fund for Me, I Cried When She Died'
I was in my sitting room at my family house in London when I found out that Queen Elizabeth II had died. My older sister and I were both working from home whilst keeping up with the news of the queen being very unwell. Around 5 p.m., I noticed that...
Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla Are Poised for a Tiara Moment as King Charles Hosts First State Visit
Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla are set to dazzle in stunning headpieces as King Charles III hosts his first state visit as monarch next month. Buckingham Palace announced that the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, and his wife, Dr. Tshepo Motsepe, will be in the U.K. between Nov. 22 and 24.
A “Ghost Voice” Was Heard During Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral and Viewers Are Convinced It’s Diana
People love a good ghost story, especially ones that pack revelations from beyond the grave. Call me pessimistic, but I think a lot of that has to do with the fact that most people don't plan on changing their lives for the better and want to believe that somehow their deaths will culminate in a magic reconciliation, unveiling all of life's mysteries and connecting all their vain pursuits with some magical, meaning.
Mum who was forced to say goodbye to dying son overjoyed after he says 'mum' again
A mother who was told 'countless' times that her teenage son wasn't going to survive is now overjoyed after getting to hear him say 'mum' for the first time in eight months. 36-year-old Georgia Eaton's son James, 14, was diagnosed earlier this year with a rare auto immune disease called encephalitis – a neurological condition that causes inflammation of the brain and intense spasms.
Jennifer Lawrence reveals she ‘intended to have an abortion’ before suffering a miscarriage
Jennifer Lawrence has revealed that she got pregnant in her early twenties and “intended to get an abortion” but suffered a miscarriage instead.“I had a miscarriage alone in Montreal,” she said in a new interview, disclosing that she had a second miscarriage while she was filming Don’t Look Up.Lawrence told US Vogue for the magazine’s October cover story that she had to undergo a surgical procedure for her second miscarriage to remove tissue from her uterus.Now, after welcoming a healthy baby boy in February this year and reflecting on the recent overturning of Roe v Wade in the US,...
I thought my night sweats were just down to the menopause – but the truth was shocking
WHEN Marion Povey started to experience fatigue and night sweats, she thought it was the early signs of the menopause. At the time the mum-of-three was 52-years-old and said the heat her body was radiating had been keeping her awake. In the following months she attended her local GP, and...
Unseen picture of the Queen during last days at Balmoral where she insisted on doing her ‘job’ till the end
TO the very end, Her Majesty the Queen was bright, happy and — as throughout her entire life — dutiful. Informed sources have told The Sun how the monarch was “sparkling” and “buoyant” in her last days and weeks, despite her frailty. And she...
'Mysterious Device': Royal Fans Believe Meghan Markle Wore A Microphone While Mourning Queen Elizabeth
Royal fans and critics alike believe Meghan Markle may have secretly worn a microphone while greeting mourners outside Windsor Castle over the weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Saturday, as Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan comforted visitors grieving the recent death of Queen Elizabeth, eagle-eyed viewers spotted a...
Meghan Markle's worst nightmare isn't King Charles, it's the Prince of Wales: royal expert
LONDON, England – Prince Harry faces a life of permanent "exile" with King Charles III plotting to follow the playbook drawn up by the royals when they overcame the crisis triggered by Edward VIII, the king who abdicated in 1936 and was obliged to live the rest of his life outside the U.K.
Funeral held for 12-year-old Archie who was at centre of legal battle
The life of Archie Battersbee, who was at the centre of a legal battle between his parents and a hospital, has been celebrated at a funeral service featuring videos of him singing and performing gymnastics.The 12-year-old’s life support was withdrawn on August 6 after his parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, failed in bids to overturn a High Court ruling that doctors could lawfully do so.Judges were told Ms Dance found Archie unconscious with a ligature over his head at home in Southend in Essex on April 7.She thinks he may have been taking part in an online challenge, and he...
Doctor Fears Queen Elizabeth’s ‘Bruised Hands’ Are An Alarming Sign Of Leukemia
Concerns are continuing to grow over Queen Elizabeth's well-being following Buckingham Palace's announcement that doctors are seriously concerned about her health. There has yet to be an explanation as to her exact medical woes, but an image of the Queen shaking hands with the new British Prime Minister, Liz Truss, on Tuesday, September 6, might point to why, as in the snapshot, the monarch had visible bruises on the dorsal side of her hand.
Prince Harry’s children are now Prince Archie and Princess Lilibwt
Prince Harry and Princes Henry of WalesCNN screenshot. The death of Queen Elizabeth led to some title changes in the Royal family and includes Archie and Liilbet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan. The former Prince Charles is now King Charles III and his wife Camilla Parker Bowles will now be Queen Consort. Prince Willam and Kate Middleton are officially the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall. Their children Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte will become Princes and the Princess of wales once William officially holds that title.
