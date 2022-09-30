ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts: Score predictions, scouting report for Week 4 NFL game

By Mike Organ, Nashville Tennessean
 4 days ago

The Tennessee Titans (1-2) play their first AFC South Division game Sunday (noon, FOX) when they visit the Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1).

Tennessean sports writer Mike Organ breaks down the game and offers his score prediction:

Titans’ offense vs. Colts’ defense

The Colts’ defense is ranked third in the NFL against the run allowing 77.0 rushing yards per game. The Titans’ Derrick Henry is one of the best running backs in the league, but has not had a big game or long run this season.

It was in a game on Oct. 31 in Indianapolis last season when Henry broke a bone in his right foot.

Henry is averaging 64 rushing yards per game this season and has scored two touchdowns. His longest run was 24 yards last week against Las Vegas. That is not long by Henry's standards.

The Titans tried to get Henry in space last week by sending him out as a receiver, and it worked. Henry had five catches, second-most in his career, for 58 yards.

Ryan Tannehill said he liked having Henry as a check-down option, so taking advantage of Henry’s versatility is something that could become more routine.

HENRY CATCHING ON: : Derrick Henry is giving Tennessee Titans opponents something else to worry about with his pass catching skills

BETTER PROTECTED: Ryan Tannehill has only been sacked four times in the first three games as he breaks in a new group of Titans receivers

FARLEY HARDLY PLAYING: Former Titans first-round draft pick Caleb Farley's playing time has dropped off drastically

Tannehill has only been sacked four times in three games and will need to find a spark in the passing game if the Colts are able to contain Henry. Tannehill is ranked 24 th in the NFL in passing (50-of-80, 647 yards, three touchdowns, three interceptions) and still breaking in a new group of receivers.

Who has the edge? Colts

Titans’ defense vs. Colts' offense

As much as the Titans' offense depends on Henry, the Colts depend as much on their running back Jonathan Taylor. He led the NFL in rushing in 2021 with 1,811 yards on 332 carries and scored 18 touchdowns.

Unlike Henry, Taylor has already had a breakout game this season. He rushed for 161 yards on 31 carries and a touchdown in the season opener against the Houston Texans.

The Titans have not been good against the run, allowing 135 yards rushing per game. They're better against the pass (256.3 yards) and capable of giving Colts veteran quarterback Matt Ryan some trouble.

Who has the edge? Titans

Score prediction

Titans 21, Colts 17 : While the Colts have the edge over the Titans in spots, the Titans are overall better in terms of personnel. Henry said this week his foot felt fine and if he is able to carry over the momentum he gained last week to this game the Titans should reach the .500 mark.

Reach Mike Organ at 615-259-8021 or on Twitter @MikeOrganWriter.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts: Score predictions, scouting report for Week 4 NFL game

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

