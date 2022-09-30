Daycation: Agritourism farm tours offer rural retreats in Waynesburg

Explore green acres in Greene County with a day trip focused on agritourism.

Agritourism is described as a form of business enterprise linking agricultural businesses with tourism for education and entertainment purposes.

Tourism in Greene County has created more than 480 jobs, and, in 2019, visitors spent more than $78 million in the county, according to JoAnne Marshall, director of the Greene County Tourist Promotion Agency.

Established in 1796, Greene County was named for Revolutionary War Gen. Nathanael Greene.

The county’s major product was wool, and the rolling farmlands showcase Mail Pouch ads on barns and boast seven covered bridges dating back more than 100 years.

Agritourism in the Waynesburg area offers several farm tours open to the public, with plenty of room to roam.

“Our heritage was initially in sheep farming, and we fully support continuing to recognize our heritage,” Marshall said.

Get kissed by an alpaca

Get up close and personal with 17 alpacas at Lippencott Alpacas farm, 4 miles from I-79 and about an hour south of Pittsburgh.

“Agritourism is what keeps us in business,” said co-owner Lena Galing, who is the fourth generation living in the same home she grew up in on her family-owned farm that sprawls across 179 acres.

Galing and her husband, Philip, host year-round tours of their herd and farm store, featuring clothing and accessories made from alpaca wool.

“Dress for the weather,” they advised.

Tours last about 90 minutes and are $5 each (free for babies).

Before the tour, the Galings present photos and fun facts about alpacas.

“Being around alpacas will calm your every nerve. What’s not to love when you look into their big eyes and cute faces?” Lena Galing asked.

Cousins to the camel, alpacas typically are raised for their amazing fiber and are known to have a mild temperament.

“We raise Huacaya alpacas that look like furry teddy bears,” Lena Galing said.

Visitors can hand-feed the alpacas and learn about the different types of fiber.

Lippencott provides a full-service alpaca business, with breeding, diversified genetics, a starter herd and mentoring.

“Our goal is to produce high-quality alpacas and then package them as starter herds to help others raise quality alpacas on their farms,” Lena Galing said.

The average cost of an alpaca can range from $5,000 to $10,000.

Galing, a former teacher, uses her teacher techniques to provide an interesting and educational tour experience. She said visitors enjoy the “touch-and-feel” items and hand-feeding the alpacas.

Topics covered include fiber arts, raising and caring for alpacas, and the varieties of alpaca fiber.

“My only regret is we didn’t start earlier — this is our 17th year in business,” Philip Galing said.

Shop the farm store brimming with alpaca fiber-made socks, gloves, mittens, scarves, yarn, vests, stuffed animals and more. Tours are scheduled by appointment only by calling 724-852-4084.

Cattle and conservation

James Cowell farms the same land he roamed as a child.

From lifelong friendships made to participating in 4-H, Cowell opened Frosty Springs Farm in 1974 after retiring from a career as a coal miner.

The Cowells provide free tours of their more than 500-acre farm in the hopes folks take away a better understanding of a working farm focused on conservation practices and the humane treatment of livestock.

“It helps to educate people on where their food comes from, that beef and other food products don’t just magically show up at the grocery store,” Cowell said.

Tours include a visit to their donkey pasture, where dozens of guard donkeys are raised to help with safety on the farm, and to be sold to other farms as guard animals.

“They’re great at protecting calves and other smaller livestock from prey,” Cowell said.

The Cowells follow a nutrient management program and manure storage practices set forth by the Conservation District.

Frosty Springs has garnered multiple awards, including the 2017 Clean Water Award-PA Conservation District and the 2019 Pennsylvania State Council of Farm Organizations’ first ever PSCFO Dedication to Agriculture Award.

The PSCFO award is given to individuals who devote themselves to promoting the interests of farmers and the understanding by consumers of the importance of the agriculture industry.

In 1999, Frosty Springs expanded from 47 acres to more than 500, where they raise 60 cow/calf pairs, including a commercial herd of Red Angus cows.

The farm sells beef regionally in three states.

Visitors can expect to see the rolling hills of Greene County and learn about Red Angus cows and purebred Simmental cows.

The herd peaks at about 100 at the end of calving season.

“Farmers are stewards of the land, water and animals and care about doing things properly and humanely. It’s a lifestyle, not a job,” James Cowell said.

Creativity meets cuisine

Embrace an artisanal dining experience and shop custom pottery at Kiln to Table, a cafe tucked away on the residential South Richhill Street in downtown Waynesburg.

Homemade meals served on handmade dishes combine a passion for pottery and farm-fresh food from owner/artist Jennifer Adamson, who lives a stone’s throw from the eatery.

Adamson, 49, creates her artisan pottery on-site in a room behind the kitchen.

Choose from coffee drinks, specialty milkshakes, gourmet sandwiches, homemade soups, salads, flatbreads and a tasty rotation of comfort foods such as the meatloaf burger.

The daily specials are always on the blackboard, and breakfast is served all day on Saturdays.

“I want to exceed each and every one of our customers’ expectations by offering warm, welcoming service, exceptional food, art and culture,” Adamson said.

The grilled Reuben is a best-seller.

In 2015, Adamson opened a pottery studio in Waynesburg, where she later designed and launched the Pennsylvania Mug Co., specializing in custom mugs for Etsy and local coffeeshops.

Adamson collaborates with local farms to provide commemorative pottery for local festivals, including the Sheep and Fiber Festival held every May, the Whites Covered Bridge Festival and Art Blast on the Mon.