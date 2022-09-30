Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in Denver, starting at $625K
This week's hot homes roundup features a mix of properties, from posh downtown condos to family-friendly ranch houses, that all share light-filled interiors and inviting outdoor spaces.
1442 Julian St. — $625,000
Why we love it: This cute starter home, built in 1914, has been fully renovated with modern details throughout and is zoned for an ADU in the backyard — offering a great income opportunity.
- Neighborhood: West Colfax
- Specs: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1,971 square feet
- Listed by: Jordan Bagus at Compass
- Features: High ceilings, ample windows, remodeled kitchen, newly finished wood floors, landscaped front yard, full unfinished basement.
2840 Wabash St. — $799,950
Why we love it: This warm, ranch-style residence is super spacious and perfect for a growing family.
- Neighborhood: Central Park
- Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,650 square feet
- Listed by: Jay Epperson at Compass
- Features: Covered front porch, family room with built-in bar, fireplace in living room, finished basement, and kitchen that flows outside to back deck.
2547 Xanthia Ct. — $1,275,000
Why we love it: This lovely home is nestled on a quiet, tree-lined street, and includes a beautiful carriage house that can be used as a rental or guest suite.
- Neighborhood: Central Park
- Specs: 7 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 4,749 square feet
- Listed by: Jay Epperson at Compass
- Features: Sizable front porch, family room with fireplace, breakfast nook, finished basement, covered back patio, two-car garage with third bay carport.
641 N. Williams St. — $1,420,000
Why we love it: Location, location, location. This home is two blocks off Cheesman Park and sits on a wide, tree-lined street with coffee shops, restaurants and more just around the corner.
- Neighborhood: Country Club
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3,063 square feet
- Listed by: Jay Epperson at Compass
- Features: Hardwood floors, stained-glass windows, fireplace, breakfast nook, large windows and an incredible backyard with a stone patio and awning.
1133 14th St. #2710 — $2,000,000
Why we love it: This sleek and chic Four Seasons condo in the heart of Denver offers prime city and mountain views, and includes plenty of amenities — including a saltwater pool and fitness center.
- Neighborhood: Central Business District
- Specs: 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1,805 square feet
- Listed by: Antoinette Wharton and Nicole Rufener at milehimodern
- Features: Open floor plan, high ceilings, expansive windows, kitchen island, electric fireplace, built-in sound system, and seamless outdoor access to a 374-square-foot balcony.
