Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in Denver, starting at $625K

This week's hot homes roundup features a mix of properties, from posh downtown condos to family-friendly ranch houses, that all share light-filled interiors and inviting outdoor spaces.

Why we love it: This cute starter home, built in 1914, has been fully renovated with modern details throughout and is zoned for an ADU in the backyard — offering a great income opportunity.

Neighborhood: West Colfax

2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1,971 square feet Listed by: Jordan Bagus at Compass

Jordan Bagus at Compass Features: High ceilings, ample windows, remodeled kitchen, newly finished wood floors, landscaped front yard, full unfinished basement.

Why we love it: This warm, ranch-style residence is super spacious and perfect for a growing family.

Neighborhood: Central Park

4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,650 square feet Listed by: Jay Epperson at Compass

Jay Epperson at Compass Features: Covered front porch, family room with built-in bar, fireplace in living room, finished basement, and kitchen that flows outside to back deck.

Why we love it: This lovely home is nestled on a quiet, tree-lined street, and includes a beautiful carriage house that can be used as a rental or guest suite.

Neighborhood: Central Park

7 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 4,749 square feet Listed by: Jay Epperson at Compass

Jay Epperson at Compass Features: Sizable front porch, family room with fireplace, breakfast nook, finished basement, covered back patio, two-car garage with third bay carport.

Why we love it: Location, location, location. This home is two blocks off Cheesman Park and sits on a wide, tree-lined street with coffee shops, restaurants and more just around the corner.

Neighborhood: Country Club

3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3,063 square feet Listed by: Jay Epperson at Compass

Jay Epperson at Compass Features: Hardwood floors, stained-glass windows, fireplace, breakfast nook, large windows and an incredible backyard with a stone patio and awning.

Why we love it: This sleek and chic Four Seasons condo in the heart of Denver offers prime city and mountain views, and includes plenty of amenities — including a saltwater pool and fitness center.

Neighborhood: Central Business District

2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1,805 square feet Listed by: Antoinette Wharton and Nicole Rufener at milehimodern

Antoinette Wharton and Nicole Rufener at milehimodern Features: Open floor plan, high ceilings, expansive windows, kitchen island, electric fireplace, built-in sound system, and seamless outdoor access to a 374-square-foot balcony.

