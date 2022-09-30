ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in Denver, starting at $625K

By Alayna Alvarez
Axios Denver
Axios Denver
 5 days ago

This week's hot homes roundup features a mix of properties, from posh downtown condos to family-friendly ranch houses, that all share light-filled interiors and inviting outdoor spaces.

1442 Julian St. — $625,000

Why we love it: This cute starter home, built in 1914, has been fully renovated with modern details throughout and is zoned for an ADU in the backyard — offering a great income opportunity.

  • Neighborhood: West Colfax
  • Specs: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1,971 square feet
  • Listed by: Jordan Bagus at Compass
  • Features: High ceilings, ample windows, remodeled kitchen, newly finished wood floors, landscaped front yard, full unfinished basement.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tyhZ8_0iGUU7Jx00
1442 Julian St. Photo: Amanda Proudfit https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SVrlu_0iGUU7Jx00 1442 Julian St. Photo: Amanda Proudfit https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Awaic_0iGUU7Jx00
1442 Julian St. Photo: Amanda Proudfit

2840 Wabash St. — $799,950

Why we love it: This warm, ranch-style residence is super spacious and perfect for a growing family.

  • Neighborhood: Central Park
  • Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,650 square feet
  • Listed by: Jay Epperson at Compass
  • Features: Covered front porch, family room with built-in bar, fireplace in living room, finished basement, and kitchen that flows outside to back deck.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nVr2l_0iGUU7Jx00
2840 Wabash St. Photo: Zac Cornwell/Zachary Cornwell Photography via Jay Epperson https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=481ktw_0iGUU7Jx00 2840 Wabash St. Photo: Zac Cornwell/Zachary Cornwell Photography via Jay Epperson https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gJS9l_0iGUU7Jx00
2840 Wabash St. Photo: Zac Cornwell/Zachary Cornwell Photography via Jay Epperson

2547 Xanthia Ct. — $1,275,000

Why we love it: This lovely home is nestled on a quiet, tree-lined street, and includes a beautiful carriage house that can be used as a rental or guest suite.

  • Neighborhood: Central Park
  • Specs: 7 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 4,749 square feet
  • Listed by: Jay Epperson at Compass
  • Features: Sizable front porch, family room with fireplace, breakfast nook, finished basement, covered back patio, two-car garage with third bay carport.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rjg2a_0iGUU7Jx00
2547 Xanthia Court. Photo: Zac Cornwell/Zachary Cornwell Photography via Jay Epperson https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f9NAr_0iGUU7Jx00 2547 Xanthia Court. Photo: Zac Cornwell/Zachary Cornwell Photography via Jay Epperson https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WPuo2_0iGUU7Jx00
2547 Xanthia Court. Photo: Zac Cornwell/Zachary Cornwell Photography via Jay Epperson

641 N. Williams St. — $1,420,000

Why we love it: Location, location, location. This home is two blocks off Cheesman Park and sits on a wide, tree-lined street with coffee shops, restaurants and more just around the corner.

  • Neighborhood: Country Club
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3,063 square feet
  • Listed by: Jay Epperson at Compass
  • Features: Hardwood floors, stained-glass windows, fireplace, breakfast nook, large windows and an incredible backyard with a stone patio and awning.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36DUIj_0iGUU7Jx00 641 N. Williams St. Photo: Virtuance via Marcy Eastman https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RsJkj_0iGUU7Jx00 641 N. Williams St. Photo: Virtuance via Marcy Eastman https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W7w69_0iGUU7Jx00 641 N. Williams St. Photo: Virtuance via Marcy Eastman

1133 14th St. #2710 — $2,000,000

Why we love it: This sleek and chic Four Seasons condo in the heart of Denver offers prime city and mountain views, and includes plenty of amenities — including a saltwater pool and fitness center.

  • Neighborhood: Central Business District
  • Specs: 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1,805 square feet
  • Listed by: Antoinette Wharton and Nicole Rufener at milehimodern
  • Features: Open floor plan, high ceilings, expansive windows, kitchen island, electric fireplace, built-in sound system, and seamless outdoor access to a 374-square-foot balcony.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IvnJ6_0iGUU7Jx00 1133 14th St. #2710. Photo: Thomas Ellis via milehimodern https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EwTVf_0iGUU7Jx00 1133 14th St. #2710. Photo: Thomas Ellis via milehimodern https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zd2HP_0iGUU7Jx00 1133 14th St. #2710. Photo: Thomas Ellis via milehimodern

