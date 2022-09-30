Denver's Tennyson Street is losing beloved businesses

Tennyson Street is losing a bit of its history and charm.

Driving the news: At least three prominent businesses along this busy stretch in northwest Denver announced closures recently.

Allegro Coffee Roasters shuttered in May after opening in late 2015, with its parent company, Whole Foods Market, saying it was making operational changes .

BookBar announced Monday that the shop and bar will close in January after 10 years in business. The owners cited the city's minimum wage increase as a factor.

Nearby, Local 46 will close today after 10 years in the neighborhood. Co-owner Niya Gingerich tells Axios Denver their lease-term ended, and the property is slated for demolition after a recent sale.

Why it matters: These are neighborhood institutions that gave the area its flair and character and provided space to socialize, while contributing to both the fiscal and cultural economy of a community.

Outside Local 46 in Denver's Berkeley neighborhood on Sept. 29. Photo: Esteban L. Hernandez/Axios Denver

What they're saying: "It's a great loss … for Berkeley, for Denver in general, because there's just not a lot of the old school, relaxed casual vibe places," Gingerich told Axios Denver.

Gingerich worries the city's newest residents won't have establishments like Local 46 to call their own.

Reality check : The corridor is far from dead.

A visit to the walkable corridor on a recent morning had many passersby strolling along the boulevard, and shops filled with people enjoying a cup of coffee, eating and chatting.

Big picture: Council member Amanda Sandoval, who represents the corridor, supported zoning changes she said provide more predictability. She did this by passing an overlay — essentially, special building rules — in 2021 requiring new developments to have storefronts on the ground level .

While working for City Council member Rafael Espinoza, she supported a bill in 2018 banning controversial slot-homes citywide — but it might have been too late for Tennyson Street, since the residences are now a common sight along the strip.

Sandoval's connection to the corridor is personal: She grew up working at her family's restaurant, La Casita, which used to be located near 44th and Tennyson streets.

"It's so sad to lose these businesses, it feels like they are part of the community," Sandoval told Axios Denver.

Slot homes along Tennyson Street on Sept. 29 in northwest Denver. Photo: Esteban L. Hernandez/Axios Denver

Flashback: The corridor's commercial history stretches back to the city's trolley days, when the system connected the neighborhood to downtown Denver.

The original Elitch Gardens opened near Tennyson and 38th streets, providing a cultural centerpiece in the area, featuring a zoo and theater.

What's next: The most recent proposed plans for the current Local 46 site call for a mixed-used, three-story building with 5,500 square feet of retail and 84 housing units, according to the city's planning office.