ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Tennessee State football vs. Lane: Scouting and score prediction for John Merritt Classic

By Mike Organ, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42gsCd_0iGUTyc400

After its worst start in 27 years, coach Eddie George said the Tennessee State football team needed a break.

The Tigers (0-3) got that last week with an open date, which provided a reset as they prepare to play Lane College (2-2) on Saturday (1 p.m., ESPN+) in the John Merritt Classic at Hale Stadium

It will be the first time TSU has played at its historic on-campus facility since George became the coach in 2021 and the only time the Tigers will play there this season.

"I say you never lose, you learn," George said. "So we had three learning experiences that you can see where we had our opportunities to perform and it exposed a lot. It allowed us to work on some things offense to defense to special teams. I saw some improvement from week-to-week."

Starting over

TSU started 0-3 in 1997 and lost to two of the same opponents this team lost to - Jackson State and Middle Tennessee State. That team was unable to turn the season around and finished 2-9.

This team has a better chance to right the ship with its toughest competition out of the way.

A more manageable slate starts Saturday with Division II Lane. TSU has never lost to Lane and beat the Dragons 43-26 the last time they played in 1996.

Lane has posted only one winning record - 6-4 in 2021 - since 2014. The Dragons opened this season against FCS foe Arkansas-Pine Bluff and put up a good fight before losing 48-42.

QB is questionable

TSU starting quarterback Draylen Ellis' playing status is questionable. George said he would be a game-time decision.

The Austin Peay transfer suffered a high ankle sprain in the second quarter of the last game on Sept. 17 at MTSU.

Having an open date provided more time for Ellis to recover, but George said Ellis would be have to be evaluated each day this week.

If Ellis doesn't play Chayil Garnett will replace him. Garnett's only only action this season came after Ellis was injured. Garnett completed 6-of-10 passes for 53 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Home crowd

George was disappointed with attendance for TSU's 2021 home games, which were all played at Nissan Stadium. Average attendance for four home games was 4,023.

Some fans expressed an interest in having games played on campus again and if that's what it takes to get them to show up George was willing to do it.

He expects a large crowd Saturday.

"It feels good to finally have a home game after spending pretty much the whole month of September on the road," George said. "It's going to be an exciting time and we're hoping our fans come out in droves of support and give us the homefield advantage we're looking for."

Prediction

TSU 38, Lane 20: With or without Ellis the offense should click better than it has at any point. It has shown flashes and running back Devon Starling has been just as responsible for that as Ellis. This is a game where Starling and the run game should be able to impose its will on a lower level opponent.

Reach Mike Organ at 615-259-8021 or on Twitter @MikeOrganWriter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

WATCH: Tennessee Vols 5-star commit makes unreal play

Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Vols have some special talent coming in over the next couple of years. 5-star Quarterback Nico Lamaleava is at the helm of it. He could be the prized player that takes the Vols’ program under Heupel to the next level. Throws like this one...
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Clarksville Academy defeated by champions Donelson Christian, will look to bounce back next week

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville Academy football hosted Donelson Christian Academy, the defending Division II-A state champions, on Friday. Coming into the matchup the Cougars knew they had their hands full against a talented Wildcat team. Clarksville Academy was overwhelmed early on in the matchup, and eventually lost the game 6-47.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jackson, TN
Football
Nashville, TN
Football
Jackson, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
Nashville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Jackson, TN
Jackson, TN
Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
fox17.com

Gov. Lee's response to $500 million funding owed to TSU

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee owes Tennessee State University, (TSU), about $250 million, half of the total $500 million, after decades of holding out on the university. This is hundreds of millions of dollars from federal research money the state never passed along and as part of 2022’s budget,...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Peay
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Tennessee

If you love eating seafood whenever you go out with your friends and family members and you also happen to live in Tennessee then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. And if you have already been to any of these restaurants, as always, feel free to share your honest impressions with us in the comment section. Until then, here are the three amazing seafood places that made it on the list.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Middle Tennessee State#Lane College#American Football#College Football#Tigers#Espn#Tsu#Division Ii Lane#Fcs#Qb
murfreesboro.com

MPD Officers Graduate from the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy

Congratulations to MPD Officers Levi Phillips, Joseph Veteri and Kristen States who graduated from the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy Friday, Sept. 30. Officer Levi received the Bethel University Legal Award for best overall average during legal test and the Outstanding Officer Award. Deputy Chief Steve Jarrell and Training Lieutenant Justin Lemanski joined the new officers in Nashville for their graduation.
NASHVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Name Released In Carter Road Fatal Crash

Authorities have released the name of a motorcyclist that was killed in a wreck on Carter Road in Oak Grove Friday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a motorcycle driven by 19-year-old Kaden Jones of Fort Campbell was crossing over a bridge when he lost control causing the motorcycle to hit a guardrail ejecting him.
OAK GROVE, KY
Cheatham County Source

6 Live Shows this Week- October 3, 2022

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: October 3 – October 9, 2022. Earth, Wind & Fire Wednesday, October 5, 7:30 pm FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 […] The post 6 Live Shows this Week- October 3, 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
FRANKLIN, TN
wnky.com

UPDATE: Vehicle in murder investigation found in Nashville

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle belonging to a murdered woman in Bowling Green has been located in Nashville. The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for Damian Renard Bowden in connection with the murder of his daughter, Daquanna Bowden. WCSO Sheriff Brett Hightower says items found within the vehicle reveal additional evidence related to the ongoing investigation.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
clayconews.com

Carthage Homeowner Jailed After Shooting in Smith County, Tennessee

SMITH COUNTY, TN – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has resulted in the arrest of a Carthage woman on an aggravated assault charge. On September 29th, 2022, at the request of 15th Judicial District Attorney General Jason Lawson, TBI special agents joined...
CARTHAGE, TN
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your loved ones? If the answer is steak then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you have never been to any of them. If you have, as always, feel free to share your opinion in the comments. Until then, here's what made it on the list.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
844K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy