Man stabbed multiple times in Providence apartment

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — One person is facing felony assault charges after a stabbing in Providence on Thursday, according to police.

Police say a man was stabbed multiple times inside his Montgomery Avenue apartment and later went to a nearby store for help.

He was taken to the hospital where at last check was in stable condition.

The victim knows the suspect, who has not been identified, according to police.

It’s unclear at this time what led up to the stabbing.

Be the First to Know: Get the 12 News App to receive breaking news alerts on your phone or tablet »

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.