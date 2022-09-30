Read full article on original website
Skye Mango
3d ago
I want to know why did it take two hours after the daughter received the money and the message supposedly from the mother for them to contact police. If I had received this message from my family member, I would have called 911 immediately, not two hours later.
Reply(2)
21
Pam
3d ago
Wouldn't her daughter already have a key to the home and already know where the spare key is hidden?? Why that specific $$ amount? That is an odd # to deposit, unless it's a paycheck.
Reply(2)
10
Nora Daniel
3d ago
Hold up did I read this right, he said the driver licenses was there.. Didn't the daughter say she took them along with a debit card... The daughter and boyfriend did this
Reply(1)
7
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Debbie Collier murder: Who is trucker mentioned in 911 call?
Slain Georgia office manager Debbie Collier was involved in a "minor" accident on April 30 involving a driver with a suspended license, police records show.
UGA freshman arrested for making terroristic threats on Yik Yak app, police say
ATHENS, Ga. — A University of Georgia freshman is in jail after police say he made terroristic threats on a social media app. Police confirmed to Channel 2 that they arrested 18-year-old Stuart Harris over the weekend. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to...
ACCPD investigating murder
The Athens Clarke County Police Department is investigating the murder of a 52-year old male who was shot Sunday afternoon. On October 2, 2022, at approximately 3:35PM, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department responded to the 100 block of Fairview Street in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 52-year-old male with a gunshot. Officers rendered aid; however, the individual that was shot died as a result of his injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
Dalton man charged with murder after fiancé dies days after brutal beating
DALTON, Ga. — A Dalton man has been charged with murder after police said he beat his girlfriend until she was unconscious at their home. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Rachael Schaefer, 40, died Monday after being injured in a domestic violence incident on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Red and Black
Investigation into Athens woman's death yields camera footage
The Habersham County Sheriff’s Department received camera footage that aids in their investigation into the death of Debbie Collier, an Athens woman who was found dead in Habersham County on Sept. 11. The footage was from a security camera belonging to a business neighboring the Family Dollar that Collier...
Man who stabbed woman to death killed after stepping in front of semi on 285, police say
ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell police say they believe a man who stabbed a Roswell woman to death Sunday night then stepped into traffic on I-285, where he was killed. Police said they were called to a home at the Midwood Roswell Apartments on Mimosa Boulevard around 10 p.m. Police found 31-year-old Rosa Evaristo Perez dead inside the apartment with an apparent stab wound.
Escaped inmate from Connecticut captured at his birthday party in Georgia
After nearly two months on the run, a man who escaped custody in Connecticut was arrested in Georgia Saturday while celebrating his birthday at a McDonough home.
fox5atlanta.com
Investigative update in death of Debbie Collier
The Georgia mom was found partially nude, burned and grasping a small tree in the woods in Habersham County. Investigators respond to questions about her death investigation.
RELATED PEOPLE
A 31-year-old woman was killed in her Roswell apartment. The suspect is also believed to be dead
ROSWELL — A 31-year-old Roswell woman was found dead in her apartment Sunday night. The suspect in the fatal stabbing is believed to have stepped in front of a semi-truck on I-285. Roswell 911 received a call about an injured person at the Midwood Roswell Apartments on Mimosa Blvd....
fox5atlanta.com
Debbie Collier death: Georgia mom's killing 'deliberate and personal act,' investigators say
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia deputies say they believe the killing of a Georgia mother whose body was found naked, burned and dumped the woods after she sent a cryptic text message to her daughter was a "deliberate and personal act." The case of 59-year-old Debbie Collier's death has raised...
He got in an accident driving to his own wedding. A Walton County deputy found a way to help
WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — In what was likely one of the biggest days of his life, a groom was in a car accident on the way to his own wedding. Walton County deputies made sure he still got to say his vows on time. "Who gets him to the...
Debbie Collier murder: Georgia investigators reveal death was 'personal and targeted'
Georgia investigators say additional surveillance video shows Debbie Collier sat in car for 10 minutes after leaving Family Dollar store in Clayton, Ga.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SWAT response to scene in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Clayton County on Friday mounted a SWAT response at a scene in the Ellenwood area. 11Alive Sky Tracker flew over the scene, which appeared to have cleared sometime before noon. There was no immediate information available about what prompted the SWAT team to...
accesswdun.com
Suspect sought after man murdered at Hall Co. homeless encampment
Hall County authorities are on the lookout for the suspect involved in the apparent weekend murder of a homeless man. Although details are limited, the Hall County Sheriff's Office said early Sunday evening that the victim is a 60-year-old Asian male. His name and cause of death are being withheld.
iheart.com
GA Police Clock A Car Going 178 MPH On 400
When police finally caught a man near Alpharetta, GA he was going over 150mph, previously clocked at almost 180. Tejas Desai , 27, of Buford, was caught on Dashcam video in Forsyth County as deputies chased him down at speeds exceeding 100 mph on I-400 near Alpharetta, Georgia. When he finally pulled over, police arrested him for reckless driving and felony fleeing. Desai told deputies he didn't stop immediately, because he was already driving 140 mph when they started chasing him, he saw no reason to stop.
Gainesville man robbed at gunpoint while doing yardwork
Investigators say a man was robbed while blowing leaves on Peach Mountain Circle in Hall County. Two men walked up to the victim shortly before 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27. One man was holding a gun. The robbers took the blower from the man and a hedge trimmer from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Red and Black
35 years later: Remembering the Athens murders of 1987
Many things come and go in the city of Athens. College students enter and leave, businesses open and close, but one thing that has stayed constant is the vast array of beautiful homes lining the busy streets. One of these beautiful homes is a faded yellow brick house with antique...
Georgia Teenager Accused Of Stabbing 4-Year-Old Nephew While The Victim Was Possibly Asleep
A Georgia man who police say stabbed his 4-year-old nephew was arrested over the weekend, Radar has learned.According to reports, the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office arrested Anatolii Balesta, 19, in connection to the incident, which happened at a home off of Lewis Ridge Circle in Lawrenceville, Georgia. Police say drugs could have played a role in the stabbing.The child was taken to a hospital and is expected to fully recover. According to the sheriff's office, the child's mother was home at the time of the stabbing but was possibly asleep when the crime took place.According to police, another family member called 911 to report the incident.According to crimeonline.com, the Division of Family and Children Services is involved with the case because of the severity of the incident. It wasn't immediately known if any other children live at the home.Police ask anyone with information to contact the Gwinnett Police Department at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
North Georgia apple orchard ranked as 2nd best in America, according to USA Today
BLUE RIDGE, Ga. — North Georgia has one of the best apple orchards in America, according to new rankings from USA Today. The publication ranked the 10 best apple orchards to visit as part of its “10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.” Apple picking is a fall tradition in Georgia.
Man doing yard work robbed at gunpoint
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Hall County are searching for two robbers. Investigators say a man was robbed while blowing leaves on Peach Mountain Circle. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Two men walked up to the victim shortly before 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday,...
Fox News
829K+
Followers
6K+
Post
663M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 36