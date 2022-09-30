ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Skye Mango
3d ago

I want to know why did it take two hours after the daughter received the money and the message supposedly from the mother for them to contact police. If I had received this message from my family member, I would have called 911 immediately, not two hours later.

Pam
3d ago

Wouldn't her daughter already have a key to the home and already know where the spare key is hidden?? Why that specific $$ amount? That is an odd # to deposit, unless it's a paycheck.

Nora Daniel
3d ago

Hold up did I read this right, he said the driver licenses was there.. Didn't the daughter say she took them along with a debit card... The daughter and boyfriend did this

WGAU

ACCPD investigating murder

The Athens Clarke County Police Department is investigating the murder of a 52-year old male who was shot Sunday afternoon. On October 2, 2022, at approximately 3:35PM, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department responded to the 100 block of Fairview Street in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 52-year-old male with a gunshot. Officers rendered aid; however, the individual that was shot died as a result of his injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Investigation into Athens woman's death yields camera footage

The Habersham County Sheriff’s Department received camera footage that aids in their investigation into the death of Debbie Collier, an Athens woman who was found dead in Habersham County on Sept. 11. The footage was from a security camera belonging to a business neighboring the Family Dollar that Collier...
ATHENS, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man who stabbed woman to death killed after stepping in front of semi on 285, police say

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell police say they believe a man who stabbed a Roswell woman to death Sunday night then stepped into traffic on I-285, where he was killed. Police said they were called to a home at the Midwood Roswell Apartments on Mimosa Boulevard around 10 p.m. Police found 31-year-old Rosa Evaristo Perez dead inside the apartment with an apparent stab wound.
ROSWELL, GA
11Alive

SWAT response to scene in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Clayton County on Friday mounted a SWAT response at a scene in the Ellenwood area. 11Alive Sky Tracker flew over the scene, which appeared to have cleared sometime before noon. There was no immediate information available about what prompted the SWAT team to...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Suspect sought after man murdered at Hall Co. homeless encampment

Hall County authorities are on the lookout for the suspect involved in the apparent weekend murder of a homeless man. Although details are limited, the Hall County Sheriff's Office said early Sunday evening that the victim is a 60-year-old Asian male. His name and cause of death are being withheld.
HALL COUNTY, GA
iheart.com

GA Police Clock A Car Going 178 MPH On 400

When police finally caught a man near Alpharetta, GA he was going over 150mph, previously clocked at almost 180. Tejas Desai , 27, of Buford, was caught on Dashcam video in Forsyth County as deputies chased him down at speeds exceeding 100 mph on I-400 near Alpharetta, Georgia. When he finally pulled over, police arrested him for reckless driving and felony fleeing. Desai told deputies he didn't stop immediately, because he was already driving 140 mph when they started chasing him, he saw no reason to stop.
ALPHARETTA, GA
WGAU

Gainesville man robbed at gunpoint while doing yardwork

Investigators say a man was robbed while blowing leaves on Peach Mountain Circle in Hall County. Two men walked up to the victim shortly before 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27. One man was holding a gun. The robbers took the blower from the man and a hedge trimmer from...
GAINESVILLE, GA
Red and Black

35 years later: Remembering the Athens murders of 1987

Many things come and go in the city of Athens. College students enter and leave, businesses open and close, but one thing that has stayed constant is the vast array of beautiful homes lining the busy streets. One of these beautiful homes is a faded yellow brick house with antique...
ATHENS, GA
RadarOnline

Georgia Teenager Accused Of Stabbing 4-Year-Old Nephew While The Victim Was Possibly Asleep

A Georgia man who police say stabbed his 4-year-old nephew was arrested over the weekend, Radar has learned.According to reports, the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office arrested Anatolii Balesta, 19, in connection to the incident, which happened at a home off of Lewis Ridge Circle in Lawrenceville, Georgia. Police say drugs could have played a role in the stabbing.The child was taken to a hospital and is expected to fully recover. According to the sheriff's office, the child's mother was home at the time of the stabbing but was possibly asleep when the crime took place.According to police, another family member called 911 to report the incident.According to crimeonline.com, the Division of Family and Children Services is involved with the case because of the severity of the incident. It wasn't immediately known if any other children live at the home.Police ask anyone with information to contact the Gwinnett Police Department at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man doing yard work robbed at gunpoint

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Hall County are searching for two robbers. Investigators say a man was robbed while blowing leaves on Peach Mountain Circle. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Two men walked up to the victim shortly before 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday,...
HALL COUNTY, GA
