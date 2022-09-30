ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Fetterman’s lead shrinks, Shapiro’s expands in Pennsylvania races; poll

By Emerson College Polling
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nF7k4_0iGUS1xB00

The latest Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey of Pennsylvania voters finds Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman with a two point lead over Mehmet Oz, 45% to 43% in the race for US Senate.

Eight percent are undecided and 5% plan to vote for someone else. Since last month, Fetterman’s four point lead has shrunk to two points. Despite a two point lead on the ballot, a majority of Pennsylvania voters (55%) expect Fetterman to win the election while 45% expect Oz to win, regardless of whom they support.

Spencer Kimball, Executive Director of Emerson College Polling said, “There is a gender divide in the race for US Senate: men break for Oz over Fetterman by six points, while women voters break for Fetterman by seven.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XPhpU_0iGUS1xB00

Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro leads Republican State Senator Doug Mastriano in the gubernatorial election by ten points, 51% to 41%. Since August, Shapiro has extended his three point lead to ten points. Sixty-one percent of Pennsylvania voters expect Shapiro to win this November.

Voters were asked about two focal points of the Pennsylvania Senate campaigns: Fetterman’s recent stroke and Mehmet Oz’s longtime New Jersey residence. Regarding Fetterman’s stroke, 59% of voters say it makes no difference on their vote, 27% say it makes them less likely to support Fetterman, and 14% say it makes them more likely.

Since the August Emerson Pennsylvania poll, the share of voters who say Fetterman’s stroke makes no difference on their vote has decreased by nine percentage points, 68% to 59%, and the share of voters who say it makes them less likely to support him has increased by five points to 19%.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09uLw5_0iGUS1xB00

Regarding Oz’s New Jersey residence, 47% say it makes no difference, 39% say it makes them less likely, and 14% say it makes them more likely to support Oz. Since the August Emerson Pennsylvania poll, the share of voters who say they are less likely to support Oz because of his residence decreased by 12 points from 51% to 39%.

Eighty-three percent of voters find it somewhat important (18%) or very important (65%) for the candidates running for either Governor or US Senate to participate in a debate prior to the November election. Seventeen percent find it not too important (11%) or not at all important (6%).

President Biden holds a 43% approval among Pennsylvania voters, while 51% disapprove of the job he is doing.

“Since last month, President Biden’s approval in Pennsylvania has increased by four points and his disapproval has dropped by six. This movement in favor of Democrats is not seen evenly in the race for US Senate and Governor, where Fetterman’s race is tightening and Shapiro’s lead is extending,” Kimball said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0babAA_0iGUS1xB00

In a hypothetical election between President Biden and former President Trump, Trump leads Biden among Pennsylvania voters 46% to 45%; 6% would support someone else and 3% are undecided.

Concerning the recent FBI search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate makes them more or less likely to support Trump in 2024, 38% say it makes them more likely to support the former President, 33% say it makes them less likely to support Trump in 2024, and 29% say it makes no difference on their vote.

The economy is the most important issue for 39% of Pennsylvania voters, followed by threats to democracy (14%), and abortion access (13%).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EeNKR_0iGUS1xB00

Voters were asked if the forgiving of $10,000 of student loan debt for borrowers making under $125,000 make them more or less likely to vote in the 2022 elections. Forty-seven percent are either much more likely (40%) or somewhat more likely (7%) to vote, while 47% say it makes no difference on their vote.

Methodology

The Emerson College Polling survey of Pennsylvania voters was conducted September 23-26, 2022. The sample consisted of very likely general election voters, n=1,000, with a margin of error (MOE) of +/- 3 percentage points. The data sets were weighted by gender, age, education, race, party affiliation and region based on 2022 turnout modeling. It is important to remember that subsets based on demographics carry with them higher margins of error, as the sample size is reduced. Data was collected using a cellphone sample using SMS-to-web, web survey via email, an online panel, and an Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system of landlines.

Comments / 0

Related
News 4 Buffalo

Oz, Shapiro speak at Pa. Chamber of Business and Industry annual dinner

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Two conversations back-to-back. Republican candidate Mehmet Oz and Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who are running for different offices, shared the same stage at different times during the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry’s annual dinner on Monday, Oct. 3. “You have a lot of business owners today who are looking […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
News 4 Buffalo

Fetterman compares Oz to ‘The Simpsons’ quack doctor in new ad

Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman is out with a new ad mocking his GOP rival Mehmet Oz and comparing the celebrity surgeon to a quack doctor character from “The Simpsons.” “Before there was Dr. Oz, there was Dr. Nick,” Fetterman wrote in a tweet Monday, referring to the recurring character from the long-running animated sitcom. “They say the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
News 4 Buffalo

Fetterman, Oz virtually tied in Pennsylvania Senate Race poll

(WHTM) – A new WHTM/Emerson College Polling/The Hill poll shows a virtual tie in the race to represent Pennsylvania in the United States Senate between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz. In the poll of 1,000 likely Pennsylvania voters, Fetterman led Oz 44.6% to 42.6% with a +/-3% margin of error. Third-party candidates received […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
News 4 Buffalo

Shapiro leads Mastriano in latest Pennsylvania Governor race poll

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A new WHTM/Emerson College Polling/The Hill poll shows Democrat Josh Shapiro leading Republican Doug Mastriano by double-digits. In the poll of 1,000 likely Pennsylvania voters, Shapiro received 50.6% support, more than 10% higher than Mastriano at 40.5%. Approximately 6.5% said they were undecided and 2.3% picked a third-party candidate. Since August, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Shapiro
Person
Donald Trump
News 4 Buffalo

New York State announces next steps in minimum wage increase

NEW YORK, (WROC) — The New York State Department of Labor announced the next steps in the state’s $15 minimum hourly wage plan Friday. The plan calls for the minimum wage outside New York City and Long Island to reach $14.20 by the end of the year. The minimum wage in those areas is currently […]
POLITICS
News 4 Buffalo

State Department of Labor announces farm worker overtime changes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The New York State Department of Labor announced Friday that they have accepted a recommendation from the Farm Laborers Wage Board to lower the current 60-hour threshold for overtime pay to 40 hours. The rate will be lowered by January 1, 2032, allowing 10 years for the transition to take place. […]
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Senate#Student Debt#Election State#Student Loan Debt#Democratic#Republican#Emerson Pennsylvania
News 4 Buffalo

Kaleida Health awarded $25 million from NYS

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Kaleida Health has been awarded $25 million from New York State. The money was awarded through the Vital Access Provider Program and the funds are awarded for the year 2022. Kaleida will receive the funds in 2022. “Governor Hochul is committed to rebuilding the state’s health care system to ensure we […]
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
News 4 Buffalo

Hurricane Ian set to make landfall in South Carolina

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — After collapsing buildings and pounding Florida with strong winds and relentless rain, Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in South Carolina on Friday, bringing life-threatening storm surge and hurricane conditions to the coast, the National Hurricane Center said. The center said major to record river flooding will continue across Central […]
ENVIRONMENT
News 4 Buffalo

Where WNY high school teams rank in the state

Here’s the list of Western New York’s football, boys and girls soccer teams in the latest New York State Sportswriters Association rankings. Football Class AA 11. Bennett 15. Lancaster 19. St. Francis 20. Canisius Honorable mention: Orchard Park, St. Joe’s Class A 11. Jamestown 23. Williamsville East Honorable mention: South Park, Starpoint, Sweet Home, Williamsville […]
HIGH SCHOOL
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy