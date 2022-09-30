ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Teddyisland
4d ago

The grid is not big enough or strong enough to hold everybody's electric cars, it is ridiculous to think that everybody could get one or afford one.

Jud Herring
4d ago

All of these politicians and elected officials, including the tyrannical administration in office now, need to stop worrying about their agenda and what they want to see in our country. They work for us

Guest
3d ago

It is a big joke! I see everyone buying new cars in 2034, so they can last 15-20 years before they have get something else. By then, everyone will know what a failure this idea is!

JESSE WATTERS: Biden's entire presidency is a cover-up built on lies

Fox News host Jesse Watters ripped President Biden’s celebration Tuesday of the Inflation Reduction Act on "Jesse Watters Primetime." JESSE WATTERS: America lost and Joe Biden took a victory lap. Is this just poor planning or is this all going according to plan? The sham party is just another cover-up. His entire presidency is a cover-up built on lies. The only reason inflation isn't at 10% is because Biden drained the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

