ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

The statue of A.P. Hill is moving, judge will decide where next month

By Allie Barefoot
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RxyAp_0iGURe8M00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The A.P. Hill statue is the last city-owned confederate statue standing. But for this one, the removal has been complicated because the general’s remains are buried underneath it.

In court on Thursday, the descendants of the general and the City of Richmond agreed that the remains would be transferred to the Fairview Cemetery in Culpeper. Their dispute is over what should be done with the statue.

On one side, four “collateral descendants” pleaded that the statue is a grave marker and public cemetery, not a war memorial. They would like to see it transferred to Cedar Mountain Battlefield in Culpepper.

Have you heard? Fort Lee among three Virginia army bases getting new names

The City of Richmond took up the opposite side and argued the City owns the monument because it is solely responsible for maintaining the statue. The City wants to donate it to the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia.

Judge Cheek said he would consider their arguments over the next 30 days and rule on the city’s petition to transfer the remains to Fairview Cemetery and give the monument to the museum.
To read more about the proposition, click BELOW:

Richmond judge to rule on fate of A.P. Hill statue removal Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Culpeper, VA
State
Virginia State
City
Fort Lee, VA
Richmond, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
The Independent

Squirrel causes over 10,000 people to lose power in Virginia

More than 10,000 people in eastern Virginia were plunged into darkness by a power outage that officials said was caused by a squirrel.Residents of Kempsville, a town in Virginia Beach, were sent into darkness just before 9am on Thursday when a transformer in the neighbourhood shut down.Although power was restored by 10am, according to WAVY-TV, as many as 10,000 people were affected by the unexpected loss of electricity. Officials said the squirrel was able to get inside an electricity substation, where it touched a transformer that short-circuited – causing the outage.“The squirrel got between a circuit breaker and a...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A P#History Museum#Politics Courts#Politics Federal#Politics State#Confederate#The Fairview Cemetery#City#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
CBS Pittsburgh

Judge orders GPS monitoring for Rachel Powell, woman accused of participating in U.S. Capitol riot

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A woman from Mercer County who has been charged in the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol will have to wear GPS monitoring until her trial.The Post-Gazette reports that a judge granted the government's request for the monitoring.The U.S. Attorney's Office says Rachel Powell has repeatedly violated the conditions of her release.Powell is accused of smashing a window at the Capitol with a pipe and yelling instructions to other rioters.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

53K+
Followers
16K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy