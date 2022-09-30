ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Amsterdam (Season 5 Episode 3) “Big Day”, Ryan Eggold, trailer, release date

An explosion at a wedding ceremony sends a stream of injured partygoers into New Amsterdam. Startattle.com – New Amsterdam | NBC. While Max and Dr. Wilder scramble to find a rare blood type to save the groom, Reynolds and Bloom treat a couple with bizarre injuries. While helping a young girl out of a catatonic state, Iggy learns the truth about the wedding.
NCIS (Season 20 Episode 3) “Unearth”, trailer, release date

When a dead body is found at an ancient burial site that is thought to be cursed, the team tries to determine the motive and the symbolism behind the cr—. Also, as Torres continues therapy with Dr. Grace, he discovers that their lives are in danger. Startattle.com – NCIS | CBS.
'NCIS' Showrunner Offers Update on Michael Weatherly's Return for Season 20

Now that Bull has ended at CBS, many NCIS fans are wondering if actor Michael Weatherly could return for the show's upcoming 20th season. Well, we now have our answer, kind of, as TV Line spoke with NCIS showrunner Steven D. Binder and posed that exact question. "Wouldn't that be great?" Binder replied, then going on to express uncertainty over the possibility.
Simplemost

The Hallmark Christmas Movie Schedule For 2022 Is Officially Here

It’s officially fall, which means cooler temps, changing leaves and looking forward to all of the Hallmark Christmas movies you’ll be watching soon. The network has announced its 2022 Countdown to Christmas schedule, and the heartwarming, family-friendly programming will begin on Friday, Oct. 21. Hallmark Christmas movies will...
Cheryl E Preston

Donna and Thomas battle on The Bold and the Beautiful

Spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful are teasing that Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) will soon be pulled into the battle with Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) that is being waged against her sister Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang). The action begins when during the weeks of October 3 to October 14, Brooke will follow Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) to Aspen, where Taylor Hayes’ (Krista Allen) and Steffy Forrester Finn (Jacqueline Wood) are waiting.
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Brook Lynn Recast With Former Portrayer

Blink, and you might miss her. But the week of October 3, Briana Lane will be returning to General Hospital and replacing Amanda Setton as Brook Lynn for a single episode. Lane, an Emmy nominee for her stint as a sub during Setton’s 2020 maternity leave, tells Soap Opera Digest that her Port Charles comeback made for “a wild 48 hours.” She was called about filling in on a Monday and went to work two days later. In between, she tuned in to the show to see how the character had changed since she last played Ned and Lois’ daughter. She also watched episodes in which she herself held the role “to help myself remember how I played her.
UPI News

'Spoiler Alert' trailer: Jim Parsons, Ben Aldridge bring 'love story' to life

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Focus Features is giving a glimpse of the new film Spoiler Alert. The studio shared a trailer for the movie Thursday featuring Jim Parsons and Ben Aldridge. Spoiler Alert is based on the Michael Ausiello memoir of the same name, which recounts Ausiello's romance with Kit Cowan, a photographer who is diagnosed with terminal cancer.
Deadline

‘Firefy’, Starring Katherine Heigl & Sarah Chalke, To End After Season 2 On Netflix

Firefly, the drama series starring Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke, is two seasons and out on Netflix. The series, from creator Maggie Friedman, returns for a supersized second season in December but will not return for a third season. The show will have a 16-episode second season. The first nine episodes will air on December 2 and the second tranche of seven episodes will premiere in 2023. In the series based on the novel by Kristin Hannah, when unlikely duo Tully (Heigl) and Kate (Chalke) meet at age 14, they couldn’t be more different. Tully is the brash and bold girl you can’t ignore,...
Us Weekly

Every ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Through the Years: Where Are They Now?

Mirrorball champs or not, Dancing With the Stars has featured some impeccable professional dancers in the years since the ABC competition series premiered in 2005. Derek Hough, Cheryl Burke and Maksim Chmerkovskiy are among the talent who have lit up the ballroom. Some of the show’s stars went on to achieve major success in their careers while […]
Walker: Independence (Season 1 Episode 1) trailer, release date

Set in the late 1800s, this origin story follows Abby Walker, an affluent Bostonian whose husband is mu—red before her eyes while on their journey out West, as she crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins, a lovable rogue in search of purpose. Startattle.com – Walker: Independence | The CW.
