TVGuide.com
ABC Fall 2022 Premiere Dates for The Good Doctor, Grey's Anatomy, Station 19, and More
ABC's fall TV season has launched with the return of plenty of its popular comedies and the debut of a handful of new shows, but several heavy hitters in the ABC fall 2022 lineup are finally premiering this week. The network's most popular dramas — Grey's Anatomy, Station 19, and The Good Doctor — are back at last.
startattle.com
New Amsterdam (Season 5 Episode 3) “Big Day”, Ryan Eggold, trailer, release date
An explosion at a wedding ceremony sends a stream of injured partygoers into New Amsterdam. Startattle.com – New Amsterdam | NBC. While Max and Dr. Wilder scramble to find a rare blood type to save the groom, Reynolds and Bloom treat a couple with bizarre injuries. While helping a young girl out of a catatonic state, Iggy learns the truth about the wedding.
startattle.com
Monarch (Season 1 Episode 4) “Not Our First Rodeo”, trailer, release date
Nicky makes a bold decision as she races to find a new song to perform at the Roman Family Rodeo. Meanwhile, Albie is signed by a new manager, Jamie Burke, angering Luke. Startattle.com – Monarch | FOX. Network: FOX. Episode title: “Not Our First Rodeo”. Release date: October...
startattle.com
NCIS (Season 20 Episode 3) “Unearth”, trailer, release date
When a dead body is found at an ancient burial site that is thought to be cursed, the team tries to determine the motive and the symbolism behind the cr—. Also, as Torres continues therapy with Dr. Grace, he discovers that their lives are in danger. Startattle.com – NCIS | CBS.
startattle.com
The Resident (Season 6 Episode 3) “One Bullet”, trailer, release date
When a g—hot victim comes into the ER, his injuries prove to be so catastrophic throughout his body that multiple doctors need to jump on the case. Meanwhile, Ian is faced with a mandatory d–g test and Padma prepares for her C-section. Startattle.com – The Resident | FOX.
Popculture
'NCIS' Showrunner Offers Update on Michael Weatherly's Return for Season 20
Now that Bull has ended at CBS, many NCIS fans are wondering if actor Michael Weatherly could return for the show's upcoming 20th season. Well, we now have our answer, kind of, as TV Line spoke with NCIS showrunner Steven D. Binder and posed that exact question. "Wouldn't that be great?" Binder replied, then going on to express uncertainty over the possibility.
‘NCIS’ Is Bringing Back Another Fan-Favorite For the Season 20 Premiere
‘NCIS’ is doing something it has never done for season 20 — starting a season without Mark Harmon.
The Hallmark Christmas Movie Schedule For 2022 Is Officially Here
It’s officially fall, which means cooler temps, changing leaves and looking forward to all of the Hallmark Christmas movies you’ll be watching soon. The network has announced its 2022 Countdown to Christmas schedule, and the heartwarming, family-friendly programming will begin on Friday, Oct. 21. Hallmark Christmas movies will...
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Boss Reveals What’s in Store for the ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Season 14 Premiere
NCIS Los Angeles returns for season 14. We have updates on Hetty, Callen, Sam, and the rest of the team. Here's what to expect.
Donna and Thomas battle on The Bold and the Beautiful
Spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful are teasing that Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) will soon be pulled into the battle with Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) that is being waged against her sister Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang). The action begins when during the weeks of October 3 to October 14, Brooke will follow Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) to Aspen, where Taylor Hayes’ (Krista Allen) and Steffy Forrester Finn (Jacqueline Wood) are waiting.
womansday.com
Kelly Ripa Got Super Honest About When She’s Planning on Leaving ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan'
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ Relationship Timeline Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ Relationship Timeline. Kelly Ripa has been thinking about leaving Live With Kelly and Ryan for sometime now. Over the past year, the former actress has pursed different interests away from the ABC daytime TV show. In...
‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Star Lucas Black Reveals Why He Left the Show Behind
NCIS: New Orleans star Lucas Black is opening up on why he exited the series back in 2019 and how he knew “it couldn’t last forever.” An original cast members of NCIS: New Orleans, the actor played Christopher LaSalle from 2014 until his character was killed off in Season 6. He also appeared on NCIS from 2014 to 2017.
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Brook Lynn Recast With Former Portrayer
Blink, and you might miss her. But the week of October 3, Briana Lane will be returning to General Hospital and replacing Amanda Setton as Brook Lynn for a single episode. Lane, an Emmy nominee for her stint as a sub during Setton’s 2020 maternity leave, tells Soap Opera Digest that her Port Charles comeback made for “a wild 48 hours.” She was called about filling in on a Monday and went to work two days later. In between, she tuned in to the show to see how the character had changed since she last played Ned and Lois’ daughter. She also watched episodes in which she herself held the role “to help myself remember how I played her.
'Spoiler Alert' trailer: Jim Parsons, Ben Aldridge bring 'love story' to life
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Focus Features is giving a glimpse of the new film Spoiler Alert. The studio shared a trailer for the movie Thursday featuring Jim Parsons and Ben Aldridge. Spoiler Alert is based on the Michael Ausiello memoir of the same name, which recounts Ausiello's romance with Kit Cowan, a photographer who is diagnosed with terminal cancer.
‘Jeffersons’ Star Marla Gibbs Joins Season 19 of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’
Fans of the beloved TV actress Marla Gibbs will be happy to know the Jeffersons star is returning to television in a recurring role on Shonda Rhimes’ hit show, Grey’s Anatomy. Gibbs joins season 19 of the popular medical drama series as Joyce Ward, grandmother of one of...
‘NCIS’ Will Likely Bring Back Mark Harmon — But Not in Season 20
'NCIS' Season 20 removed Mark Harmon from the opening credits. Does this mean fans will never see him again? Here's what we suspect.
‘Twilight’ Cast’s Next Generation: Meet Peter Facinelli, Nikki Reed and More Stars’ Kids
Their little ones! Peter Facinelli, Nikki Reed and more stars from the Twilight franchise have offered a glimpse at their families off screen. After getting married to Ian Somerhalder in 2015, Reed gave birth to their daughter two years later. The actress, who played Rosalie in the hit movie franchise, later opened up about the […]
‘Firefy’, Starring Katherine Heigl & Sarah Chalke, To End After Season 2 On Netflix
Firefly, the drama series starring Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke, is two seasons and out on Netflix. The series, from creator Maggie Friedman, returns for a supersized second season in December but will not return for a third season. The show will have a 16-episode second season. The first nine episodes will air on December 2 and the second tranche of seven episodes will premiere in 2023. In the series based on the novel by Kristin Hannah, when unlikely duo Tully (Heigl) and Kate (Chalke) meet at age 14, they couldn’t be more different. Tully is the brash and bold girl you can’t ignore,...
Every ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Through the Years: Where Are They Now?
Mirrorball champs or not, Dancing With the Stars has featured some impeccable professional dancers in the years since the ABC competition series premiered in 2005. Derek Hough, Cheryl Burke and Maksim Chmerkovskiy are among the talent who have lit up the ballroom. Some of the show’s stars went on to achieve major success in their careers while […]
startattle.com
Walker: Independence (Season 1 Episode 1) trailer, release date
Set in the late 1800s, this origin story follows Abby Walker, an affluent Bostonian whose husband is mu—red before her eyes while on their journey out West, as she crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins, a lovable rogue in search of purpose. Startattle.com – Walker: Independence | The CW.
