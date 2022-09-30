Fights slowly resume as travelers try to get back from Florida

There is some good news for those who are trying to come back from Florida. Many who were trapped because of Hurricane Ian are beginning to get flights back home.

This afternoon, flights started leaving from Tampa International and Orlando International airports.

Frank from Tinton Falls was in Fort Myers with his wife when the storm hit. He tells News 12’s Tony Caputo they drove to Fort Lauderdale at 1 a.m. hoping to get a flight back to New Jersey. They will be flying into Atlantic City in order to be able to get home.

This is the situation for many people trying to come home.