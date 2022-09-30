ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Fights slowly resume as travelers try to get back from Florida

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R5vWc_0iGUR2s700

There is some good news for those who are trying to come back from Florida. Many who were trapped because of Hurricane Ian are beginning to get flights back home.

This afternoon, flights started leaving from Tampa International and Orlando International airports.

Frank from Tinton Falls was in Fort Myers with his wife when the storm hit. He tells News 12’s Tony Caputo they drove to Fort Lauderdale at 1 a.m. hoping to get a flight back to New Jersey. They will be flying into Atlantic City in order to be able to get home.

This is the situation for many people trying to come home.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Fort Myers, FL
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Ian#Tampa International#Orlando International
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
WTHR

Hoosier family evacuates Florida just before Hurricane Ian hits

INDIANAPOLIS — As Hurricane Ian slams into the Sunshine State, one Hoosier family is thankful to be back home. “We got out of there just in time, or we would’ve been stuck there,” said Kevin Van Horn. Last Friday, Van Horn and his grandson flew down to...
News 12

News 12

111K+
Followers
37K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy