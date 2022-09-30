ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officials: Active search underway for missing 88-year-old woman in Redding

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Officials are actively searching for an 88-year-old woman missing from a Redding senior living facility.

Officials are actively searching for Margaret Barton, also known as 'Peggy' who wandered from Meadow Ridge Senior Housing around 2:30 a.m.

Officials say she is a white woman with hazel eyes, 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds.

The Georgetown Volunteer Fire Department says they are searching in the area of 100 Redding Road.

