Russia-Ukraine war latest: what we know on day 223 of the invasion
Russia no longer has full control over any ‘annexed’ provinces as Ukrainian brigades achieve biggest breakthrough since start of war
UK still backs Rwanda deportations despite legal challenge
BIRMINGHAM, England — (AP) — Britain’s immigration minister said Tuesday that it’s unlikely any migrants will be sent to Rwanda this year under a contentious government plan, but vowed to press on with the policy and expand it to more countries. Home Secretary Suella Braverman said...
Saudi crown prince will ‘no doubt’ get immunity over Jamal Khashoggi case as prime minister, lawyers say
Saudi Arabia’s decision to make crown prince Mohammed bin Salman its prime minister effectively grants him immunity from prosecution over any alleged involvement in the journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s killing, his lawyers have argued in court. The lawyers, in a petition filed to dismiss a case related to the killing in a federal district court in Washington DC on Monday, said his appointment as the country’s prime minister meant there is “no doubt” that he ranks as Saudi Arabia’s head of state and should therefore not be prosecuted. “The royal order leaves no doubt that the crown prince is entitled...
