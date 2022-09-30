ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

KRMG

UK still backs Rwanda deportations despite legal challenge

BIRMINGHAM, England — (AP) — Britain’s immigration minister said Tuesday that it’s unlikely any migrants will be sent to Rwanda this year under a contentious government plan, but vowed to press on with the policy and expand it to more countries. Home Secretary Suella Braverman said...
The Independent

Saudi crown prince will ‘no doubt’ get immunity over Jamal Khashoggi case as prime minister, lawyers say

Saudi Arabia’s decision to make crown prince Mohammed bin Salman its prime minister effectively grants him immunity from prosecution over any alleged involvement in the journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s killing, his lawyers have argued in court. The lawyers, in a petition filed to dismiss a case related to the killing in a federal district court in Washington DC on Monday, said his appointment as the country’s prime minister meant there is “no doubt” that he ranks as Saudi Arabia’s head of state and should therefore not be prosecuted. “The royal order leaves no doubt that the crown prince is entitled...
IBTimes

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

